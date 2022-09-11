LeBron James Offers Brilliant Advice To Yong Son Bronny: "It's All About The Process. Put The Work In And You'll See The Results."

Ja Morant is one of the best young players in the entire NBA. If you have been following the Memphis Grizzlies, then you know that this kid will likely go down as the best player to ever grace the franchise. In the coming years, he has a chance to take this team to the NBA Finals, and for the first time in years, the Grizzlies are seen as a real national draw.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO