LeBron James Offers Brilliant Advice To Yong Son Bronny: "It's All About The Process. Put The Work In And You'll See The Results."

Read full article on original website
Related
LeBron James Goes Viral For His Dance Moves At Kendrick Lamar’s Concert: Watch
LeBron James is 6’9″, so there was no way that anyone would miss him when he started to get crazy during Kendrick Lamar‘s concert on Sunday in Vancouver, BC, Canada. In footage of King James, LeBron, 37, felt himself as Kendrick, 35, and Baby Keem kicked into “family ties.” Dressed in all white, LeBron stood out while rocking out on the VIP section of the floor. “@KingJames rocking out at @kendricklamar show in #Vancouver,” tweeted Mike Man (aka @chubbyvegan18). “Great Show! Two Kings brought their A-Game tonight! #LeBron #kendrick.”
Yardbarker
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Says Magic Johnson Made A Huge Mistake When He Returned To Play For The Los Angeles Lakers
There are players like Kobe Bryant who was talented but honed their skills through sheer hard work and dedication. On the other hand, there are players who are simply blessed with a flair for playing basketball, like Magic Johnson. We are not comparing the two players in any way. But...
BET
NBA Champion Rajon Rondo Proposes To Latoia Fitzgerald During Her NYFW Show—See The Viral Moment!
Love is in the air! NBA champion Rajon Rondo proposes to his longtime girlfriend, Latoia Fitzgerald, during her New York Fashion Week show. On Thursday, Sept. 8, the designer behind celebrity favorite brand, 'Lionne,' French for the lioness, made her New York Fashion Week debut. The Los Angeles-based Philly native...
CBS Sports
Shaquille O'Neal says Dennis Rodman was his worst teammate: 'He was a great player, but he made it hard'
Shaquille O'Neal played for six franchises over a 20-year NBA career. That's a lot of teammates. Speaking on The Big Podcast with Shaq, the four-time champion and Hall of Famer revealed which one of those teammates was the worst. "Worst teammate? Dennis Rodman," O'Neal said. "He was a great player,...
RELATED PEOPLE
Larsa Pippen spotted out having dinner with Michael Jordan’s son
Larsa Pippen, the ex-wife of NBA legend Scottie Pippen, was seen having lunch with one of Michael Jordan’s sons in Miami. The “Real Housewives of Miami” star, 48, and Marcus Jordan, 31, were spotted sitting next to each other at Zuma restaurant while dining with another couple, the New York Post‘s Page Six column reported.
Yardbarker
Kobe Bryant Admitted He Played 1-On-1 Against Reggie Miller Because He Wanted To See His Strengths And Weaknesses And What He Could Exploit If They Ever Played In The NBA Finals
The Los Angeles Lakers have always had some of the most talented players play for them. Each decade, the Lakers seemingly get their hands on a generational talent which helps them win NBA titles. But by the end of the 1990s, the Lakers somehow managed to pair both Shaquille O'Neal...
Yardbarker
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Believed Shaquille O'Neal Couldn't Carry The Los Angeles Lakers Alone: "He Would Need A Few More Key Players. Kobe Certainly Had The Potential To Be One Of Those Key Players."
The Los Angeles Lakers have had a simple strategy over the years to stay competitive in the NBA. Instead of building through the draft, they have usually relied on the free agency to add superstars to their team. Over the years, players like Wilt Chamberlain, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Shaquille O'Neal, and...
Yardbarker
Michael Jordan Embarrassed The 1999 Chicago Bulls When He Visited The Practice Facility: "Don't Call Me Out Of Retirement Again"
Michael Jordan is not only the greatest player in Chicago Bulls history but the best player in NBA history. The 6-time champion's second retirement in 1998 meant that the NBA finally had a power vacuum at the top and that the Bulls would go from being dominant to a rebuilding, young team. Many suggest the Bulls could have won more titles if MJ never retired.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Legendary NBA Star Told To Stay Quiet On Brittney Griner
Stephen Curry has magnified his voice on issues beyond the court, including Brittney Griner's detention in Russia. Curry has spoken out on behalf of the WNBA star, who remains in Russian custody after being convicted of drug smuggling charges from a February arrest. However, he also wanted to help behind the scenes.
Warriors star Stephen Curry blamed for Klay Thompson’s NBA 2K23 rating controversy by Ronnie 2K
Golden State Warriors superstar Klay Thompson was quite vocal about how he didn’t agree with his NBA 2K23 rating. So much so, that Klay took to Instagram to put the game on blast for giving him an 88 rating for his 3-point shooting. Ronnie 2K has now responded to...
TMZ.com
Kid 'n Play's Christopher Martin Says LeBron's 'Very Involved' In 'House Party' Reboot
Christopher Martin -- one half of the iconic rap duo Kid 'n Play -- says the "House Party" reboot is in great hands with LeBron James ... telling TMZ Sports the NBA superstar is working nonstop to make sure the movie is a success. As we previously reported, the modern...
Russell Westbrook Reportedly Puts Los Angeles House Up For Sale
The NBA season is just 35 days away from Tuesday, and Russell Westbrook is still a member of the Los Angeles Lakers. Last season was his first year with the franchise, and he averaged a very solid 18.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.1 assists per contest in 78 games. Yet,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Shaquille O'Neal Names His Worst Teammate Of All-Time
Throughout his legendary NBA career, Shaquille O'Neal played with dozens of teammates for six different franchises. So when Shaq was asked who was the worst teammate he ever had during a recent episode of "The Big Podcast," he had plenty of guys to choose from. However, O'Neal's mind immediately went...
hotnewhiphop.com
Ja Morant Claims Players Around The NBA Don't Like Him
Ja Morant is one of the best young players in the entire NBA. If you have been following the Memphis Grizzlies, then you know that this kid will likely go down as the best player to ever grace the franchise. In the coming years, he has a chance to take this team to the NBA Finals, and for the first time in years, the Grizzlies are seen as a real national draw.
Yardbarker
JaVale McGee Has Played With Many Superstars In His NBA Career: "LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, Dirk Nowitzki, Chris Paul..."
For much of the first half of his NBA career, JaVale McGee was somewhat of a laughing stock. He was a very raw big man who endured his fair share of struggles on the court, and as he made boneheaded plays, he became a fixture on Shaqtin' A Fool, which only added more credence to the idea that he was just a bad player.
hypebeast.com
Up Close with Jayson Tatum's Ford Mustang Air Jordan 14 PE
As one of the biggest stars on Jordan Brand’s roster, Jayson Tatum is no stranger to special Air Jordan PEs. Last season, the Boston Celtics forward was spotted in everything from a Melody Ehsani-designed Air Jordan 36 Low to the Air Jordan 36 “Taco Jay,” but one of his most memorable sneaker moments occurred before Game 2 of the Celtics’ first-round playoff series against the Brooklyn Nets when he sported an Air Jordan 14 inspired by his unique Ford Mustang during the pre-game tunnel walk. Now, photographer Ric Mestre has provided an up-close look at Tatum’s PE, showing off its luxurious details.
Yardbarker
Ray Allen Made A Clear Choice In The GOAT Debate Between LeBron James And Michael Jordan: “He’s Certainly In The Top Five Of All Time, But Playing Against Him And MJ, I Think For Me It’s MJ All Day Long."
The GOAT debate is the NBA fandom's favorite pastime. It's discussed time and time again on every social media platform. Most of the comments on any of LeBron James' posts are about Michael Jordan being better or his fans hyping him up. This same scenario occurs on random posts to do with either as well, with both factions of supporters passionate about their own favorite's case to be considered the GOAT.
hotnewhiphop.com
600 Breezy Mourns The Death Of His GF, NBA YoungBoy Fans Troll Her IG
It is a season of mourning for 600 Breezy after he shared that his girlfriend passed away. The rapper has created controversy with his hot takes on peers like NBA YoungBoy and King Von, but today (September 6), he appeared on Instagram to announce that his girlfriend of two years, Raven, sadly passed away. He didn't specifically name how she died, but his word choices have caused outlets to report that it was a suicide.
Yardbarker
NBA Fans React To LeBron James' Family Photoshoot With Vanity Fair: "Bryce Look Too Much Like Bron."
LeBron James is without a doubt one of the most popular athletes not only in the NBA but in the entire world. Many people are fans of him due to his play on the court, but also due to his off-the-court contributions to his community. Jayson Tatum once revealed how...
Yardbarker
Giannis Antetokounmpo Was So Poor That He Would Have Just One Meal A Day At 11 PM After Basketball Practice, And Once He Made It To The NBA He Only Ate 1/4 Of The Food Because Of How He Was Raised
Giannis Antetokounmpo is currently one of the best players in the NBA. The Greek Freak helped the Milwaukee Bucks end their championship drought in 2021 and is currently in the prime of his career. At the age of just 27, Giannis already has a Hall of Fame resume, and when...
Comments / 13