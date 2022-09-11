Social media reacts to Florida's lackluster loss to Kentucky in SEC opener

The Florida Gators fell to the Kentucky Wildcats, 26-16, in a lackluster performance on Saturday night. The Gators came into the game with momentum stemming from their electric, 29-26, win over the Utah Utes to open the season.

Their SEC opener was the Mr. Hyde to last week’s Dr. Jekyll.

The game started well for Florida. The Gators’ defensive line gave Kentucky’s offense more than it could handle early. The offense, on the other hand, struggled mightily. Anthony Richardson struggled mightily after a breakthrough performance last week, including throwing a pick-six in the third quarter that the Orange and Blue couldn’t respond to.

Aside from some positive showing’s from freshman running back Trevor Etienne, the offense was nothing to write home for. Billy Napier had some questionable decisions late in the game. Down 23-16 in the fourth quarter, Napier chose to go for it on fourth down in Florida territory, twice. Both attempts were unsuccessful.

Needless to say, the Gator Nation wasn’t too thrilled with tonight’s performance.

Here is Twitter’s reaction to the Gators’ SEC loss to the Kentucky Wildcats.

