5 key things we learned about Florida in underwhelming home loss to Kentucky

Week 2 of the Billy Napier era at the University of Florida ended much differently than Week 1. Not only did the Gators fall, 26-16, against a short-handed Kentucky Wildcats team, but also Napier’s play-calling indicated he doesn’t trust the team entirely and Anthony Richardson looked like anything but a Heisman candidate.

The loss drops Florida to 1-1 and gives Kentucky the advantage in the SEC East standings. The Gators needed to overcome both UK and Tennessee to challenge Georgia in the conference standings, but now they’ll have to hope for a mistake from one of those teams and still beat the Volunteers and Bulldogs to win the division.

Had Florida played anywhere near the level it did against Utah, the Gators win this game. Richardson looked overeager from the start and that turned into a panic in the second half. The defense kept it close for as long as possible, but mistakes and aggressive play-calling backed them into a corner where there was no good way out.

No, the answer isn’t to fire Napier and bring in Jalen Kitna at quarterback, but there were some big lessons learned from Florida’s loss Saturday to Kentucky. Here are five takeaways from Game 2 of the Billy Napier era of Florida football.

Anthony Richardson is human

AP Photo/John Raoux

After a great debut in Week 1, Anthony Richardson didn’t live up to the high expectations set for him in Week 2. Kentucky held him to 143 passing yards, and he completed 14 of 35 attempts. On the ground, Richardson wasn’t himself either. He netted four rushing yards on six carries, including an eight-yard loss on a sack in the third quarter.

Richardson never looked comfortable against the Wildcats. He made bad reads, forced the ball into coverage and overthrew plenty of wide-open targets. There is a clip going around from On3’s Donovan Keiser that could explain Richardson’s struggles. In the video taken during the first quarter of the game, Richardson limps after getting his ankles tied up on a pass.

Is that enough to throw his entire game off? Probably not, but it may have had an effect. Though it’s far more likely Richardson was simply trying too hard after getting the rocket strapped to his back, and Kentucky’s defense was better than he thought.

It may sound cliche, but bouncing back from this loss will say a lot more about Anthony Richardson than tonight did. It’s his third game as Florida’s starter and this blowup was bound to happen at some point. Making sure it’s the only one of the year is key, though.

At least he will not have the Heisman talk building up expectations for him this week.

Billy Napier doesn't trust this team

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

This isn’t as bad as it may sound, but Billy Napier doesn’t fully trust this team yet. His play-calling at the end of the game made this very clear. Twice he opted to go for it on fourth down in Gators territory when the team was down by a touchdown. A missed 38-yard field goal bailed Florida out the first time, but Napier made the same decision on the 24-yard line one three-and-out later and it failed again.

He could have punted either time and trusted the defense to make a stop, but Kentucky had figured out how to run on Florida and Napier wanted to seize back the momentum. Scared money don’t make money, right? Except, sometimes it’s good to play with scared money. Sometimes it’s good to give yourself another chance, and Napier’s now thrown caution to the wind in both games he’s served as Florida’s head coach. It worked against Utah, but it didn’t against Kentucky, and now he has questions to answer.

Perhaps I’m off base and Napier does trust the defense. Maybe he’s just the kind of guy who is always going to for the win when he thinks he can get it, but it was the offense he should’ve been more conservative with this week. We’ll see how this outcome affects his play calling in the future, but this game left plenty to be desired from Florida’s new head coach.

The defense line has some real talent

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Despite all the negatives, Florida’s defensive line tore it up against Kentucky early. Gervon Dexter got the first sack of the evening, and Justus Boone delivered a bone-crushing hit to UK quarterback Will Levis that was initially ruled targeting but overturned following a review.

Dexter intercepted a pass in the second quarter, and the Wildcats looked outmatched. The defense faltered in the second half, but it was Napier’s aforementioned play-calling and a pair of interceptions that really did them in. The Wildcats often started with the ball deep into Gators territory, making it easy to score, but the defense still held UK to 70 net rushing yards.

It’s hard to blame this one too much on the defense. The one big play of the night — a 55-yard bomb from Levis to Dane Key — featured good defense from Jalen Kimber, Key just made a better catch. Levis only had 202 yards passing a one touchdown, too.

Trevor Etienne might be the best running back on Florida's roster

James Gilbert/Getty Images

Trevor Etienne led all running backs this week for Florida with nine carries. Etienne receiving the most carries could become the norm in Gainesville despite Montrell Johnson’s 62 yards on seven attempts that outpaced his 46-yard night. Johnson had a 40-yard chunk play that helped boost his averages, but Etienne has looked like the most explosive player in Florida’s backfield on a consistent basis.

He has 110 yards on 14 carries through two games and scored his first touchdown this week in the loss. Early returns suggest that Etienne is far better than his prep rankings foretold, and he could be in for a nice career at Florida. He’s already getting decent snaps in a loaded backfield, and Napier seems to go with whoever is hot.

Could he end up the starter by the end of the year?

Florida has a kicker

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Napier refused to commit to a starting kicker when the season began, but Adam Mihalek sure is making a good case to claim the role for the Gators early on. His two field goals in the first quarter kept Florida in reach of Kentucky, and he didn’t flinch from 50 yards. Trey Smack might be just as good as advertised, but the walk-on has earned the job for now and should be the guy until he starts missing.

Florida has bigger problems right now than its special teams unit.

