cruisefever.net
Royal Caribbean Making Two Big Changes Over the Next Few Weeks
Royal Caribbean is making two big changes over the next few weeks that will affect who can sail on their cruise ships and also a change to their daily gratuities. Starting on September 7, 2022, Royal Caribbean is raising the rate of their daily gratuities that are charged to onboard accounts. The automatic daily gratuity will increase as follows:
Las Vegas Strip Adds a Major Disney-style Attraction
Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, Calif., in February 2001 opened its California Adventure theme park, which included a soon-to-be popular attraction Soarin' Over California, a flight motion simulator that virtually flew guests over 13 California landmarks, including the Golden Gate Bridge, Napa Valley and Yosemite National Park. The attraction later opened...
CNBC
Three of the top 10 happiest travel destinations in the world are in the U.S.—here's what made the list
Club Med released its list of the top 10 happiest travel destinations in the world after compiling data from the 50 most visited tourist destinations. The survey measured the cities based on nine metrics: crime, safety, pollution, cost of domestic beers, outdoor activities, day trips, spa and wellness centers, LGBTQ friendly, and the overall happiness of the individual cities on a scale of 0-100.
msn.com
Disney’s $110,000 Private Jet Tour Around the World: What’s Included in That Hefty Price?
According to Statista, Disney properties account for 12 of the 25 most visited theme parks in the world — Disney parks make up six of the top 10 and three of the top five. Before the pandemic slashed attendance, Magic Kingdom alone received nearly 21 million guests per year.
tripatini.com
2 Days Delhi Agra & Taj Mahal Tour
Explore Delhi and Agra including the Taj Mahal on 2 Days Delhi Agra & Taj Mahal TourFirst, visit the cultural, spiritual, and historical landmarks of India's capital such as Humayun’s Tomb and the India Gate. Then, head to Agra to spend the night. In the morning, enjoy views of the Taj Mahal at sunrise. Also visit the Agra Fort and Itmad-Ud-daulah, known as the “Baby Taj.”
disneytips.com
The One-of-a-Kind Disney Vacation That Spans Two Weeks & Five Destinations
Think you’ve done it all when it comes to Disney vacations? Think again! Disney just unveiled lots of exciting updates at the D23 Expo this weekend that have us ready to book our next trip to Walt Disney World or Disneyland, but some of the biggest news actually has us dreaming of a Disney vacation at sea.
Business Insider
How does the Hilton free breakfast for Gold and Diamond elites work, and who gets a food and beverage credit instead?
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. Hilton Honors used to offer free...
Kahoot shares rise 28% as General Atlantic buys Softbank's stake
OSLO (Reuters) -Softbank said on Friday it had agreed to sell its 15% stake in Norwegian e-learning group Kahoot to U.S. private equity group General Atlantic FT BV. Kahoot’s share price surged 28% in early trade.
Algerian Filmmakers Re-Sound Alarm As Funding Freeze Leaves Venice Titles Out Of Pocket
Algerian filmmakers have stepped up a campaign calling for their government to unlock promised state funds for cinema, warning that Algeria’s film industry is on its last legs following a near-year-long funding freeze. Following on from a first open letter in June, the Collective of Algerian Cineastes has published a new letter addressed to Minister of Culture Soraya Mouloudji, re-demanding clarification on the government’s funding plans for cinema. Algeria’s long-running Fdatic film fund (Fonds national pour le développement des arts, et de la technique et de l’industrie du cinema) was cancelled in December 2021 by Mouloudji’s predecessor Wafa Chaâlal. The minister promised a...
London Commodities Consultancy, CRU, To Spotlight Prescriptive Analytics for Monetizing Data at Big Data LDN, The UK’s Leading Data and Analytics Event
LONDON & NEW YORK & TEL AVIV, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 16, 2022-- The Chief Technology Officer and Co-founder of Pyramid Analytics (Pyramid), Avi Perez, will deliver a session with Will Blake, Chief Technology Officer of CRU, a global provider of business intelligence and consulting services for the global metals, mining and fertilizer industries, at Big Data LDN (London) on Wednesday 21 st September at 12:40 p.m. BST at Olympia London. This historic Victorian exhibition space was founded in 1886 and is steps away from the TfL Kensington (Olympia) station. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220916005057/en/ CRU is a global provider of business intelligence and consulting services for the global metals, mining and fertilizer industries. The headquarters of CRU is located in the heart of London. Will Blake, Chief Technology Officer, will discuss how CRU uses prescriptive analytics and Decision Intelligence from Pyramid within its data analytics pipelines, better equipping customers to tackle key decisions within the commodity markets.
WDW News Today
Closer Look at New Promenade Blueprints for Walt Disney Studios Park in Disneyland Paris
Thanks to Disneyland Paris Works on Twitter, we have a closer look at the “Project Lake Promenade” blueprints. This project is part of an expansion of Walt Disney Studios Park at Disneyland Paris that will create a new promenade through the center of the park. New themed toilets...
WDW News Today
Funnel Cloud Forms Near Walt Disney World, Dino Diner Disappears from DinoLand U.S.A., Trying the First Hard Liquor Cocktails at Magic Kingdom, & More: Daily Recap (9/15/22)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Thursday, September 15, 2022.
Cheetahs to arrive in India for historic reintroduction project – but can they survive battle of the big cats?
Eight Namibian cheetahs are travelling across continents in a drugged state of slumber, heading for an uncertain future as part of an historic and controversial attempt to reintroduce them to India.When they finally wake up on Saturday after an 11-hour journey including a private jet and helicopter, they will be greeted by none other than the prime minister of India himself, Narendra Modi, whose birthday celebrations include the honour of releasing the animals into their bespoke enclosure. Their new home is in India’s Kuno National Park, a protected area spanning around 750 sq kms (289 sq miles) in Madhya Pradesh,...
Motley Fool
Disney May Launch Its Biggest and Best Rewards Program Yet
New deals on Disney merchandise, theme parks, and shows could be on the way. Disney is considering offering a new membership program. It would provide special savings on streaming, resorts, merchandise, and more. Disney has compared the new proposed rewards program to the comprehensive Amazon Prime program. Any Disney fan...
disneydining.com
Disney World Hotels Are ON SALE NOW For Christmas Season
If you’re planning a Walt Disney World vacation this Christmas, I’ve got good news. If you’re not, I’ve got an excellent reason for you to start. Walt Disney World Resort hotel rooms are discounted up to 20% for Disney+ subscribers! Best news? Christmas Day is INCLUDED (that is practically unheard of)! Check out the details of the promotion below:
Universal Orlando Trolls Disney World Once More After Tron Coaster’s Release Date Announcement
Disney World's Tron Coaster is taking its time getting here, and Universal Orlando Resort has noticed.
We Finally Know When Disney World's Tron Coaster Will Open After More Than Four Years Of Waiting
Tron Lightcycle Run began its construction back in 2018 and while the E-ticket ride was massive, we expected things to move along as quickly as possible. However, then a little pandemic happened and that changed a lot. Construction was delayed and even after the parks reopened things were going quite slowly, but more recently things have picked up, and now we know when the ride will finally be open.
