José Ureña continues audition with Rockies; time is running out for Kris Bryant

Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Jose Urena works against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Denver.(AP Photo/David Zalubowski) David Zalubowski

DENVER • At this point, every start is an audition for impending free agents.

And José Ureña is taking center stage.

Ureña, who started the year in the Brewers bullpen and was picked up by the Rockies in May, took the mound for Colorado on Saturday night. He fared well, giving up just one run in 5⅓ innings, but his time with the Rockies has been an up-and-down adventure.

He'll be lights out one night, like when he pitched six shutout frames against the Pirates, but will have a disastrous outing, too, like when he gave up nine in less than two innings.

"It's really important," Ureña said of needing to pitch well ahead of free agency. "I just try to go out there and execute the way I want and keep healthy."

The Rockies are now evaluating where Ureña fits into their future, if he does at all. He's got a steady fastball, but they've been focused on improving his secondary pitches, mainly getting him more confidence in his changeup and a more consistent spin on his slider. Ureña has also been unable to control the damage when he makes a mistake, typically letting it snowball out of control.

That wasn't the case, though, on Saturday. The fourth was his worst inning, when he gave up three singles in a row as the Diamondbacks scored their only run of the game. But Ureña stayed focused, and got a double play to end the inning.

His changeup, especially early, was working for him.

"That's something that we'd like to see in the coming starts," manager Bud Black said. "The changeup was effective. ... I was very pleased with the secondaries today."

Bryant still not close

The window for Kris Bryant to be able to make a return this season is getting smaller and smaller by the hour. Bryant, out since Aug. 1 with plantar fasciitis, had a PRP shot at the end of August. He's out of the walking boot, but still not holding a bat yet.

After Saturday's contest, there are just 22 games remaining.

“I don’t know if it’s going to happen," Black said on Saturday, the first time he's admitted publicly that Bryant may not be able to play again this season.

If he doesn't make it back to the field, Bryant will have played in just 42 games in the first season of his seven-year, $182 million contract.

GAMER BOX

What happened: A night after CJ Cron's monster 504-foot blast, the power hitter came up big again. He hit a three-run home run in the sixth, as the Rockies beat the Diamondbacks 4-1.

On the mound: José Ureña pitched 5 1/3 innings, giving up one run on five hits. Madison Bumgarner gave the Diamondbacks six innings, allowing four runs.

At the plate: Rookies Elehuris Montero and Sean Bouchard each got a pair of RBIs and a hit for the Rockies.

Stars of the night: Cron once again.