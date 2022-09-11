Read full article on original website
EXCLUSIVE – Robert Whittaker on Nate Diaz’s UFC 279 Victory; ‘He Makes a Mockery of It Sometimes’
Former UFC middleweight world champion Robert Whittaker sat down for an exclusive interview with James Lynch of MiddleEasy to talk about this past weekend’s UFC 279 card. The event featured an unprecedented shake-up that resulted in a majority of the main card bouts being reshuffled 36 hours from showtime. In the end, things went off without and hitch, and fans were treated to a card that many believe was better than what they were previously promised.
Joe Rogan Questions Whether We Live In A Simulation After Nate Diaz Got A Win With ‘2:09’ On The Clock
It’s safe to say Joe Rogan had his mind blown after the UFC 279 main event. The longtime UFC commentator witnessed history last weekend, as Stockton superstar Nate Diaz completed the final fight of his UFC contract. The Stockton superstar would leave the promotion with nothing but style as he became the first man to submit Tony Ferguson, all on a days notice.
Khabib Nurmagomedov Critical of Khamzat Chimaev’s UFC 279 Weight Miss Despite Own History of Weight Cutting Troubles
Khabib Nurmagomedov, the UFC Hall of Famer who experienced multiple issues cutting weight during his storied MMA career recently criticized Khamzat Chimaev. It was revealed by UFC President Dana White that Khamzat Chimaev was advised to discontinue cutting weight in the early morning hours on Friday, not long before he was scheduled to step on the scale for his UFC 279 main event with Nate Diaz. The weight miss not only put the main event in jeopardy but the entire event. Fortunately, UFC’s chief business officer Hunter Campbell was able to work with White, retooling a majority of the main card to save the event.
Nate Diaz Getting Some Help From Elder Brother Nick, Who Mimics Tony Ferguson Backstage Ahead Of UFC 279 Fight
Nate Diaz and Nick Diaz did some training in the backstage locker room area before Nate headed out for his UFC 279 headliner with Tony Ferguson this past weekend. It was quite a tumultuous weekend for Nate Diaz. He was initially slated to headline the pay-per-view (PPV) with Khamzat Chimaev.
Jose Aldo Dubs Himself Greatest Brazilian MMA Fighter Ever
Jose Aldo believes he’s the best Brazilian fighter the sport of mixed martial arts (MMA) has ever seen. Jose Aldo Dubs Himself Best Brazilian Mixed Martial Artist. “Scarface” was recently interviewed on Cara a Tapa, where he was asked about where he believes he stands on the list of greatest Brazilian mixed martial artists of all time.
Sean O’Malley Questions Intelligence of Khamzat Chimaev Following UFC 279 Antics; ‘He’s Just Not Smart’
Khamzat Chimaev extended his undefeated record to 12-0 with his sixth straight victory inside the Octagon at UFC 279. The Swedish wolf was the catalyst for much of the chaos leading into Saturday night’s card, the biggest being his weight miss on Friday ahead of his previously scheduled main event bout with Nate Diaz. On a recent episode of the TimboSugarShow on YouTube, UFC star Sean O’Malley discussed the chaos that was UFC 279, including Khamzat Chimaev’s controversial weight miss.
Exclusive: Robert Whittaker Open To Training With Khamzat Chimaev, Says ‘Borz’ Will Do ‘Quite Well’ Against Top 5 Middleweights
Robert Whittaker talks about Khamzat Chimaev’s win and the possibility of them training together. “The Reaper” thinks “Borz” would do well against the top 5 middleweights. Welterweight rising star Khamzat Chimaev may have caused a stir at UFC 279 when he terribly missed weight, but he...
Aljamain Sterling Explains How To Beat ‘Scary Good’ Khamzat Chimaev, Says ‘Borz’ Is ‘Shoo-in To Be A Champion Already’
Aljamain Sterling points out how to possibly stop Khamzat Chimaev. The bantamweight champ thinks “Borz” is already fighting like a champion. Many are still buzzing about Khamzat Chimaev and his stunning submission win over Kevin Holland at UFC 279. Former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker had just raved about “Borz” and now, current bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling has also heaped praise on the Chechen MMA star.
Michel Pereira Discusses Timeline For Return And Desired Opponent
Michel Pereira is looking for a former title challenger in his next bout. It has been three months since the rising welterweight star Michel Pereira last stepped foot in the Octagon. He has been on one of the best winning streaks in the welterweight division and is looking to have his shot at a tough opponent when he returns. Unfortunately, Pereira has been having trouble locking down a date and opponent with the UFC. Pereira presently caught up with The Schmo to discuss his timeline for a return and who he would like next.
Tony Ferguson Hits Back At ‘Fathead Khabieber’ Daniel Cormier For Recent Self Awareness Comments
Tony Ferguson was not pleased with ex-UFC heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier’s recent comments about him. Cormier recently took to his YouTube channel and had some harsh criticisms for Ferguson after his fight with Nate Diaz this past weekend. Diaz submitted Ferguson in the main event of their UFC 279...
Gilbert Melendez Thinks Khamzat Chimaev Did Not Try To Make Weight, ‘Looks Like He Just Had A Steak Dinner’
Nate Diaz’s teammate, Gilbert Melendez reacts to Khamzat Chimaev failing to make weight at UFC 279. The scene that went down leading up to UFC 279 has drawn reactions from many people in the MMA world. Fans, other fighters, and the media have all been talking about the days before and after this massive pay-per-view card. When Khamzat Chimaev missed weight for his bout with Nate Diaz things began to unravel. Luckily, the UFC was able to shuffle up the top three fights on the card and the event went off without a hitch.
Daniel Cormier Reveals Khamzat Chimaev’s Next Fight Is At Middleweight, Says ‘Borz’ Will Beat Pereira, Whittaker And Costa
Daniel Cormier said he was told that Khamzat Chimaev’s next fight will be at middleweight. DC weighed in on the Chechen fighter’s chances of finding success at the 185-pound division. The MMA community, as well as the media, certainly can’t get enough of Khamzat Chimaev. Former middleweight champion...
Darren Till Fires Back At Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Comments, ‘Khabib’s Missed Weight Like Five Times’
Darren Till is taking offense to something that Khabib Nurmagomedov said recently. Darren Till and Khamzat Chimaev have quickly become best friends. The two top UFC fighters began training together about a year ago and have been virtually inseparable since. Till trained with Chimaev in his home gym and then the two went to Vegas to train together. They have been seen doing good deeds like helping the homeless together and getting a bit rowdy and partying it up. This past weekend as Chimaev missed weight for his UFC 279 bout against Nate Diaz, he jokingly blamed his good friend Till.
Johnny Walker Addresses Being Thrown Out Of The T-Mobile Arena and When He Wants To Fight Again
Johnny Walker is riding high off his UFC 279 win over Ion Cuțelaba. UFC 279 made headlines in many ways, with the headliner switch, and the brawl backstage beforehand, the eyes seemed to be on Nate Diaz and Khamzat Chimaev. All the while Johnny Walker had an amazing performance on the main card when he submitted Cuțelaba in the very first round.
Terrance McKinney Calls on ‘The Rock’ to Support Fighters After Shoe Deal: ‘Get In Our Corner’
Terrance McKinney called on ‘The Rock’ to help fighters get a fair share of UFC’s partnership with the celebrity shoe brand. The UFC recently partnered up with Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson for a shoe deal of his Project Rock line. Johnson made the announcement on his social media, presenting it as a beneficial addition for the athletes on the roster. However, the arrangement faced heat from the community after reports surfaced that fighters would receive no compensation from it.
MMA Fighter Punches, Drops YouTube Critic During Interview
One MMA fighter was not having any of a YouTube critic’s comments, as he punched him during a recent interview. YouTuber Sadek was doing an interview with MMA journalist Monika Laskowska recently, but in the middle of it, something went terribly wrong. MMA fighter ‘Ferrari’ Amadeusz Roslik rushed in...
Leon Edwards Receives Gracie Jiu-Jitsu Black Belt After UFC Title Win
Leon Edwards is now not only a UFC champion, but a black belt in jiu-jitsu. Its been a great stretch for Edwards as of late. He recently shocked the combat sports world by taking home the UFC welterweight title from Kamaru Usman. The pair main evented UFC 278 on pay-per-view...
Dana White Shuts Down Conspiracy Theories Following UFC 279
Dana White has been hearing some crazy theories about UFC 279. The fight week for UFC 270 was a crazy one, but in the end, it all seemed to work out perfectly. The scheduled bout between Nate Diaz and Khamzat Chimaev was originally going to headline the massive PPV event, but that all changed up quickly. Chimaev missed weight and was replaced by Tony Ferguson. Chimaev was matched with Kevin Holland, who he had gotten into a fight with the day before. This all seemed to be very convenient and worked out almost better than planned on the UFC’s end.
Josh Thomson Disputes Claim That Khamzat Chimaev Was Told To Stop Cutting Weight by Doctor; ‘It Doesn’t Happen Guys’
Khamzat Chimaev has been the subject of much debate since his antics at UFC 279 that put the entire card in question after coming in nearly eight pounds over the welterweight limit for his previously scheduled main event against Nate Diaz. The Chechnyan welterweight made headlines on Thursday night, moments...
Brendan Schaub Snaps Back at Dana White Amid UFC 279 Conspiracy Theories; ‘You’re a Low Budget Vince McMahon’
The week of UFC 279 brought a fair amount of chaos this past weekend, but some individuals like Brendan Schaub and Pat Miletich felt that it was all too convenient. Originally scheduled to be headlined by a welterweight showdown between Swedish monster Khamzat Chimaev and tenured fan favorite Nate Diaz, the event was thrown into disarray when Chimaev stepped on the scale 7.5 pounds over the contractually obligated limit. With the event in jeopardy, Dana White and Hunter Campbell worked tirelessly to shuffle the card around and deliver fans an event that many believe was superior to the initial offering.
