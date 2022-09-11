ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

Comments / 5

Related
MiddleEasy

EXCLUSIVE – Robert Whittaker on Nate Diaz’s UFC 279 Victory; ‘He Makes a Mockery of It Sometimes’

Former UFC middleweight world champion Robert Whittaker sat down for an exclusive interview with James Lynch of MiddleEasy to talk about this past weekend’s UFC 279 card. The event featured an unprecedented shake-up that resulted in a majority of the main card bouts being reshuffled 36 hours from showtime. In the end, things went off without and hitch, and fans were treated to a card that many believe was better than what they were previously promised.
UFC
MMAmania.com

UFC exec forced to let Tony Ferguson drive his ‘expensive’ Bentley before ‘El Cucuy’ accepted Nate Diaz fight

Tony Ferguson was willing to save the UFC 279 pay-per-view (PPV) main event last weekend in Las Vegas, which fell into peril when Khamzat Chimaev missed the welterweight limit for his Nate Diaz fight. But “El Cucuy” — a self-described “company man” — wasn’t going to pass up an opportunity to capitalize on his newfound leverage.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Irene Aldana
Person
Macy Chiasson
Yardbarker

WWE star has officially turned babyface

PWInsider is reporting that WWE is now officially listing Kevin Owens as a babyface on their internal roster. The face turn was obvious but had not officially been acknowledged until recently. Owens is being pushed as one of the top faces of the Raw brand. Last night on Raw, he...
WWE
americanmilitarynews.com

Video: UFC fighter taps out 10 Marines at Camp Pendleton

Rising UFC star Paddy Pimblett, also known as Paddy “The Baddy,” grappled with 10 Marines and talked mental health during a visit to Camp Pendleton in San Diego, Calif. on Aug. 26. Video of the matchups first released this week shows how Pimblett forced the 10 different Marines to tap out while grappling with the pro fighter.
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Folds#Liver#Combat#Octagon#Ufc 279 Round 1 Both
BoxingNews24.com

Deontay Wilder on Anthony Joshua: ‘They made him”

By Charles Brun: Deontay Wilder says he believes Anthony Joshua was created by his promoters, and he wasn’t born to be a champion. Wilder says Joshua’s management “bought” his belts, and as a result, he wasn’t ready for when he finally started fighting quality opposition.
COMBAT SPORTS
MiddleEasy

Joe Rogan Questions Whether We Live In A Simulation After Nate Diaz Got A Win With ‘2:09’ On The Clock

It’s safe to say Joe Rogan had his mind blown after the UFC 279 main event. The longtime UFC commentator witnessed history last weekend, as Stockton superstar Nate Diaz completed the final fight of his UFC contract. The Stockton superstar would leave the promotion with nothing but style as he became the first man to submit Tony Ferguson, all on a days notice.
UFC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
MMA Fighting

‘There’s no way that was not intentional’: Title fight ends in controversy after alleged uncalled fouls in Canada

Brazilian atomweight Elisandra Ferreira is protesting her championship loss to Anastasia Nikolakakos after three alleged uncalled fouls in the co-main event of Pallas Athena Women’s Fighting Championship 2 in Calgary, Canada, on Aug. 27. Ferreira met Canada’s undefeated Nikolakakos for a 105-pound belt and she is accusing the local...
COMBAT SPORTS
MiddleEasy

Terrance McKinney Calls on ‘The Rock’ to Support Fighters After Shoe Deal: ‘Get In Our Corner’

Terrance McKinney called on ‘The Rock’ to help fighters get a fair share of UFC’s partnership with the celebrity shoe brand. The UFC recently partnered up with Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson for a shoe deal of his Project Rock line. Johnson made the announcement on his social media, presenting it as a beneficial addition for the athletes on the roster. However, the arrangement faced heat from the community after reports surfaced that fighters would receive no compensation from it.
COMBAT SPORTS
bjpenndotcom

Brendan Schaub responds after Dana White goes off on his comments about UFC 279: “You’re not special, you’re not original. You’re a low budget Vince McMahon”

Brendan Schaub is responding after Dana White went off on his comments about UFC 279. It all began back on Friday, September 9th when Khamzat Chimaev missed weight big time prior to his scheduled welterweight main event match-up with Nate Diaz at UFC 279. Chaos ensued and fights were changed so the Saturday night fights in Vegas could continue.
UFC
MiddleEasy

Michel Pereira Discusses Timeline For Return And Desired Opponent

Michel Pereira is looking for a former title challenger in his next bout. It has been three months since the rising welterweight star Michel Pereira last stepped foot in the Octagon. He has been on one of the best winning streaks in the welterweight division and is looking to have his shot at a tough opponent when he returns. Unfortunately, Pereira has been having trouble locking down a date and opponent with the UFC. Pereira presently caught up with The Schmo to discuss his timeline for a return and who he would like next.
UFC
MiddleEasy

Darren Till Fires Back At Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Comments, ‘Khabib’s Missed Weight Like Five Times’

Darren Till is taking offense to something that Khabib Nurmagomedov said recently. Darren Till and Khamzat Chimaev have quickly become best friends. The two top UFC fighters began training together about a year ago and have been virtually inseparable since. Till trained with Chimaev in his home gym and then the two went to Vegas to train together. They have been seen doing good deeds like helping the homeless together and getting a bit rowdy and partying it up. This past weekend as Chimaev missed weight for his UFC 279 bout against Nate Diaz, he jokingly blamed his good friend Till.
UFC
MiddleEasy

MiddleEasy

Denver, CO
16K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 2009, MiddleEasy.com provides UFC News daily MMA News, Fight Results, Street Fights, Weekly Rumors, Interviews, Analysis and complete coverage of the MMA sports.

 https://middleeasy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy