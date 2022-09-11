ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

Comments / 0

Related
MiddleEasy

EXCLUSIVE – Robert Whittaker on Nate Diaz’s UFC 279 Victory; ‘He Makes a Mockery of It Sometimes’

Former UFC middleweight world champion Robert Whittaker sat down for an exclusive interview with James Lynch of MiddleEasy to talk about this past weekend’s UFC 279 card. The event featured an unprecedented shake-up that resulted in a majority of the main card bouts being reshuffled 36 hours from showtime. In the end, things went off without and hitch, and fans were treated to a card that many believe was better than what they were previously promised.
UFC
MiddleEasy

Joe Rogan Questions Whether We Live In A Simulation After Nate Diaz Got A Win With ‘2:09’ On The Clock

It’s safe to say Joe Rogan had his mind blown after the UFC 279 main event. The longtime UFC commentator witnessed history last weekend, as Stockton superstar Nate Diaz completed the final fight of his UFC contract. The Stockton superstar would leave the promotion with nothing but style as he became the first man to submit Tony Ferguson, all on a days notice.
UFC
MiddleEasy

Khabib Nurmagomedov Critical of Khamzat Chimaev’s UFC 279 Weight Miss Despite Own History of Weight Cutting Troubles

Khabib Nurmagomedov, the UFC Hall of Famer who experienced multiple issues cutting weight during his storied MMA career recently criticized Khamzat Chimaev. It was revealed by UFC President Dana White that Khamzat Chimaev was advised to discontinue cutting weight in the early morning hours on Friday, not long before he was scheduled to step on the scale for his UFC 279 main event with Nate Diaz. The weight miss not only put the main event in jeopardy but the entire event. Fortunately, UFC’s chief business officer Hunter Campbell was able to work with White, retooling a majority of the main card to save the event.
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#First Round Submission
MiddleEasy

Jose Aldo Dubs Himself Greatest Brazilian MMA Fighter Ever

Jose Aldo believes he’s the best Brazilian fighter the sport of mixed martial arts (MMA) has ever seen. Jose Aldo Dubs Himself Best Brazilian Mixed Martial Artist. “Scarface” was recently interviewed on Cara a Tapa, where he was asked about where he believes he stands on the list of greatest Brazilian mixed martial artists of all time.
UFC
MiddleEasy

Sean O’Malley Questions Intelligence of Khamzat Chimaev Following UFC 279 Antics; ‘He’s Just Not Smart’

Khamzat Chimaev extended his undefeated record to 12-0 with his sixth straight victory inside the Octagon at UFC 279. The Swedish wolf was the catalyst for much of the chaos leading into Saturday night’s card, the biggest being his weight miss on Friday ahead of his previously scheduled main event bout with Nate Diaz. On a recent episode of the TimboSugarShow on YouTube, UFC star Sean O’Malley discussed the chaos that was UFC 279, including Khamzat Chimaev’s controversial weight miss.
UFC
MiddleEasy

Aljamain Sterling Explains How To Beat ‘Scary Good’ Khamzat Chimaev, Says ‘Borz’ Is ‘Shoo-in To Be A Champion Already’

Aljamain Sterling points out how to possibly stop Khamzat Chimaev. The bantamweight champ thinks “Borz” is already fighting like a champion. Many are still buzzing about Khamzat Chimaev and his stunning submission win over Kevin Holland at UFC 279. Former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker had just raved about “Borz” and now, current bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling has also heaped praise on the Chechen MMA star.
UFC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
MiddleEasy

Michel Pereira Discusses Timeline For Return And Desired Opponent

Michel Pereira is looking for a former title challenger in his next bout. It has been three months since the rising welterweight star Michel Pereira last stepped foot in the Octagon. He has been on one of the best winning streaks in the welterweight division and is looking to have his shot at a tough opponent when he returns. Unfortunately, Pereira has been having trouble locking down a date and opponent with the UFC. Pereira presently caught up with The Schmo to discuss his timeline for a return and who he would like next.
UFC
MiddleEasy

Gilbert Melendez Thinks Khamzat Chimaev Did Not Try To Make Weight, ‘Looks Like He Just Had A Steak Dinner’

Nate Diaz’s teammate, Gilbert Melendez reacts to Khamzat Chimaev failing to make weight at UFC 279. The scene that went down leading up to UFC 279 has drawn reactions from many people in the MMA world. Fans, other fighters, and the media have all been talking about the days before and after this massive pay-per-view card. When Khamzat Chimaev missed weight for his bout with Nate Diaz things began to unravel. Luckily, the UFC was able to shuffle up the top three fights on the card and the event went off without a hitch.
UFC
MiddleEasy

Darren Till Fires Back At Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Comments, ‘Khabib’s Missed Weight Like Five Times’

Darren Till is taking offense to something that Khabib Nurmagomedov said recently. Darren Till and Khamzat Chimaev have quickly become best friends. The two top UFC fighters began training together about a year ago and have been virtually inseparable since. Till trained with Chimaev in his home gym and then the two went to Vegas to train together. They have been seen doing good deeds like helping the homeless together and getting a bit rowdy and partying it up. This past weekend as Chimaev missed weight for his UFC 279 bout against Nate Diaz, he jokingly blamed his good friend Till.
UFC
MiddleEasy

Terrance McKinney Calls on ‘The Rock’ to Support Fighters After Shoe Deal: ‘Get In Our Corner’

Terrance McKinney called on ‘The Rock’ to help fighters get a fair share of UFC’s partnership with the celebrity shoe brand. The UFC recently partnered up with Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson for a shoe deal of his Project Rock line. Johnson made the announcement on his social media, presenting it as a beneficial addition for the athletes on the roster. However, the arrangement faced heat from the community after reports surfaced that fighters would receive no compensation from it.
COMBAT SPORTS
MiddleEasy

MMA Fighter Punches, Drops YouTube Critic During Interview

One MMA fighter was not having any of a YouTube critic’s comments, as he punched him during a recent interview. YouTuber Sadek was doing an interview with MMA journalist Monika Laskowska recently, but in the middle of it, something went terribly wrong. MMA fighter ‘Ferrari’ Amadeusz Roslik rushed in...
TV & VIDEOS
MiddleEasy

Dana White Shuts Down Conspiracy Theories Following UFC 279

Dana White has been hearing some crazy theories about UFC 279. The fight week for UFC 270 was a crazy one, but in the end, it all seemed to work out perfectly. The scheduled bout between Nate Diaz and Khamzat Chimaev was originally going to headline the massive PPV event, but that all changed up quickly. Chimaev missed weight and was replaced by Tony Ferguson. Chimaev was matched with Kevin Holland, who he had gotten into a fight with the day before. This all seemed to be very convenient and worked out almost better than planned on the UFC’s end.
UFC
MiddleEasy

MiddleEasy

Denver, CO
16K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 2009, MiddleEasy.com provides UFC News daily MMA News, Fight Results, Street Fights, Weekly Rumors, Interviews, Analysis and complete coverage of the MMA sports.

 https://middleeasy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy