Register now for True Blue 5K and Adventure Race in memory of Abbie Deloach
The Abbie DeLoach Foundation (ADF) is a proud sponsor of the annual True Blue 5K/Abbie’s Adventure Race events held in partnership with Georgia Southern University (GSU) Campus Recreation and Intramurals. The events will be held during the school’s homecoming weekend on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, starting at the GSU...
Douglas William Bradley
Douglas William Bradley, age 47, passed away on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at East Georgia Regional Medical Center. A native and lifelong resident of Bulloch County, Douglas will be remembered for his quiet nature, his loyalty to family, and his love of Jesus. Throughout the illness that led to his...
Myrna Arlene Robson Hood
Mrs. Myrna Arlene Robson Hood was called Home on September 13th, 2022 at her residence. She was born November 18th, 1935 in Darian, Georgia, to Thomas Lambert Robson and Thelma Leois Walker Robson. She resided in Townsend with her family on their farm with aunts, uncles and cousins nearby while...
Rev. Dr. Eldredge Lavan Lee
Rev. Dr. Eldridge Lavan Lee was born on January 26, 1950 in Statesboro, Georgia to the late Ebenezer Lee Jr. and Sarah C. Lee. Raised in Portal Georgia, he received Jesus as his Lord and Savior at Scarboro Grove Missionary Baptist Church at the age of 8. He attended The Historic Willow Hill School and graduated from William James High School in 1967.
Ruby Lee (Moore) Walker
Ruby Lee Moore Walker, age 65, passed into eternal rest, Sunday evening, September 11, 2022, at her residence in Statesboro, Georgia. She was a native and lifelong resident of Bulloch County, Georgia. Mrs. Moore received her formal education in the public school system of Bulloch County and was a graduate of Statesboro High School class of 1974.
Port of Savannah handles more than 575,000 TEUs in busiest month ever
In its busiest month ever, the Georgia Ports Authority handled 575,513 twenty-foot equivalent container units in August, an increase of 18.5 percent or 89,918 TEUs over the same month last year. “The Port of Savannah’s geographic and capacity advantages remain a driving force behind current and new customers deciding to...
Food Lion | Feed the Boro monthly food drop Saturday at SHS
The Food Lion | Feed the Boro (FTB) monthly food drop in partnership with Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia, co-sponsored by Statesboro High School and Davis Marketing Company, is scheduled for this Saturday, September 17th beginning at 8 am at Statesboro High School, 10 Lee Hill Boulevard. FTB volunteers will...
CTAE Spotlight: Bulloch students on the move with transportation, distribution, and logistics training
This will be a multi-part series highlighting some of the activities of students in Bulloch County’s Career Technical & Agricultural Education (CTAE) program. All information is provided by Bulloch County Schools. The purpose of Bulloch County Schools’ Career Technical and Agricultural Education (CTAE) program is to prepare students for...
Sylvia Ann Seiferth Brannen
Sylvia Ann Seiferth Brannen, of Statesboro, GA, passed away at East Georgia Regional Hospital on September 7, 2022 with her family at her side. Sylvia was born in New Orleans, LA on February 18, 1939 to Bayne and Olga Seiferth. She attended Sacred Heart Academy and Sophie Newcomb College (Tulane) in New Orleans, where she met her future husband, Robert (Bob) Brannen. They married on December 21, 1959 and were blessed with four children.
Tasting time in the Boro: Photos and snippets from a rainy Taste of Downtown
It was feeding time in Statesboro last Friday, September 9th, thanks to the Downtown Statesboro Development Authority’s Taste of Downtown event. The heart of the event was held on the lawn of the Bulloch County Courthouse, where local businesses featured products and services. Unlike most First Friday events, where...
Lula Mae Jordon
With sadness and compassion, Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc, Statesboro Chapel, along with the Family, announce the passing of Ms. Lula Mae Jordan. Ms. Lula Mae Jordan, age 92, passed peacefully into eternal rest on Thursday evening, September 8, 2022 at Ogeechee Area Hospice in Statesboro, GA. She was...
Southeast Georgia weekly traffic interruption advisory
Georgia DOT continues essential road work throughout Southeast Georgia. As a result, work on construction and maintenance projects will continue Saturday, Sept. 10 through Friday, Sept. 16. All work subject to change due to weather or other factors. Motorists are cautioned to reduce their speed while traveling thru work zones,...
COVID-19 testing kiosks installed at Georgia Southern
Students at Georgia Southern University will now have access to free, unlimited COVID-19 testing through two new kiosks. The kiosks provide PCR tests. The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) has placed two new COVID-19 testing kiosks on campuses in Statesboro and Savannah. “Having these kiosks on our campuses is...
Mr. Charles “Rick” Mock
Mr. Charles “Rick” Mock, age 77, died Thursday, September 8, 2022, at East Georgia Regional Medical Center. The native and lifelong resident of Bulloch County was 1963 graduate of Marvin Pittman High School. Following graduation, Rick joined the U.S. Army where he served in the 82nd Airborne. Upon his honorable discharge he returned home and married Sue Bradley. Rick soon began a career in law enforcement, working with the Statesboro Police Department, where he later served as Chief of Police until his retirement. He owned and operated Mock’s Egg Farm until retiring in the late 1990’s. He was a member of the Peace Officers Association of Georgia.
Betty Wilson Grice
Betty Wilson Grice, 91, the Grice family Matriarch, died September 7, 2022, at the Ogeechee Area Hospice Inpatient facility in Statesboro. She was a Tattnall County native who lived in Evans County most of her life. She had been a resident of Southern Manor Senior Living, with her beloved daughter Glenda Grice, for the past three years.
CTAE Spotlight: Bulloch students busy building architecture and construction skills
This will be a multi-part series highlighting some of the activities of students in Bulloch County’s Career Technical & Agricultural Education (CTAE) program. All information is provided by Bulloch County Schools. The purpose of Bulloch County Schools’ Career Technical and Agricultural Education (CTAE) program is to prepare students for...
Food Lion Feeds donates $25K to Statesboro's Feed the Boro
Billy Williams, Southern Divisional Vice President for Food Lion, was in town on August 20 to participate in the one millionth family meal distribution by Feed the Boro. At the food drop, they presented a check for $25,000 to Feed the Boro. As the presenting sponsor, this is the second...
Robert (Frank) Franklin Hagan Sr.
Mr. Robert (Frank) Franklin Hagan, Sr., age 81, died Wednesday, September 8, 2022, at his residence. Frank was born in Statesboro to Dewey Inman Hagan and Bronnie Davis Hagan on September 4, 1941. He was a 1959 graduate of Statesboro High School. Following his graduation, Frank joined the U.S. Navy and served on the USS Shangri-La until his honorable discharge in 1963.
GS STEM Fair a success for students and employers
On Wednesday, August 31, students gathered at the Georgia Southern Recreational Activity Center to attend the STEM Career Fair event. The event was packed with students looking for potential jobs in their desired fields, with many options to choose from. The United States Navy was recruiting at the fair. One...
