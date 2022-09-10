ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middlebury, VT

2022-23 Women's Tennis Season Preview

The #5 Middlebury women’s tennis program starts its 2022 campaign on Saturday, September 17. The Panthers were crowned the 2021 NESCAC Championship runner-up and advanced to the NCAA Semifinals last spring. Middlebury returns almost its entire lineup from a year ago. Sahana Raman will be back on the court...
Balanced Scoring Leads #1 Middlebury Past the University of New England 4-0

The Middlebury field hockey team scored once in each quarter, downing the University of New England (UNE) 4-0. The Panthers extended their winning-streak to 33-consecutive victories. HIGHLIGHTS. Middlebury opened the scoring with 6:09 expired in the first stanza when Caroline Haggerty tipped in an initial attempt by Amy Griffin to...
Panthers Tie For Second At Duke Nelson Invitational

The Middlebury men's golf team had its best finish since 2016 at the 38th Annual Duke Nelson Invitational, finishing in a tie for second place. Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute won the event with a two-day total of 590, while the Panthers and Trinity were just behind with 591. TOURNAMENT INFORMATION. Location:...
#23 Women’s Soccer Downs Wheaton 3-1 in Home Opener

The 23rd-ranked Middlebury women's soccer team put together a strong performance in its home opener, defeating Wheaton 3-1 on Sunday afternoon. Tied 1-1 at intermission, the Panthers tallied two unanswered goals in the second half to secure the victory. HIGHLIGHTS:. In the 8th minute, Joely Virzi struck a curling right...
2022 Football Season Preview

The Middlebury football team kicks off the season on Saturday, September 17. This season will be a special one for the Panthers, as it marks the 40th and final season of coaching for head coach Bob Ritter ’82, before he transitions into a new role on the athletic department senior administrative staff.
Digital Learning and Inquiry

Middlebury’s Office of Digital Learning and Inquiry (DLINQ) partners with the community to explore and design digital practices and spaces that advance Middlebury’s educational mission. DLINQ is part of the Office of the Provost and headed by Dr. Amy Collier, Associate Provost for Digital Learning, and has three...
Middlebury Welcomes New Faculty for Fall Semester

The new group represents expertise in a broad range of academic disciplines, including computer science, theatre, religion, English, mathematics, psychology, philosophy, and education studies. “Every year Middlebury College welcomes a new cohort of faculty, and every year the College is refreshed by an infusion of new energy, new experiences, and...
