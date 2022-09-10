CBS Sports predicts Ravens' record for 2022 season

The Baltimore Ravens are looking to bounce back from a disappointing end to their 2021 season in which they went through a six-game losing streak and finished their year at 8-9 after starting 8-3 and having the best record in the AFC. Injuries played a big part in the way that the team performed in the later part of the year, but the team is aiming to get back those players throughout the season this year.

When predicting each NFL team’s record for the 2022 season, John Breech of CBS Sports has high hopes for the Ravens, putting them at 12-5 and winning the AFC North division. When explaining why, Breech said his bold prediction was that the team would go from worst to first, talking about how if they stay healthy they can win the division.