Bleacher Report predicts Ravens' most surprising star of 2022 season

The Baltimore Ravens secured an impressive 11-player rookie class during the 2022 draft. They drafted for both best player available and for need, which left them with plenty of talent on all three sides of the ball.

When predicting the most surprising star for each NFL team for the 2022 season, Alex Ballentine of Bleacher Report named tight end Isaiah Likely as his choice for Baltimore. When explaining why, he discussed how Likely has been a standout throughout the offseason, and the presence of fellow tight end Mark Andrews will help ease any potential learning curve for the rookie.