Ravens activate LB Steven Means from practice squad for Week 1 vs. Jets

The Baltimore Ravens will face off against the New York Jets in Week1 of the 2022 season. They’ll be looking to get contribution from many different players on all three sides of the ball, but some of the positions on the roster have more depth than others.

One of the areas where Baltimore could use more depth is at the outside linebacker position. They enter the season with just two healthy players at the position on their roster, but on Saturday announced that they activated veteran linebacker Steven Means from their practice squad for their Week 1 tilt against New York.

Means will join outside linebackers Odafe Oweh and Justin Houston as the team’s edge rushers for the opening game, and will hope to slow down Joe Flacco and the rest of the Jets’ offense. The team could also use players such as defensive or inside linebacker Malik Harrison on the edge in order to eat up some snaps.

In In nine NFL seasons, Means has totaled 107 tackles and six sacks.