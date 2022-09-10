ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Ravens activate LB Steven Means from practice squad for Week 1 vs. Jets

By Kevin Oestreicher
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48p48c_0hqfk1zj00

The Baltimore Ravens will face off against the New York Jets in Week1 of the 2022 season. They’ll be looking to get contribution from many different players on all three sides of the ball, but some of the positions on the roster have more depth than others.

One of the areas where Baltimore could use more depth is at the outside linebacker position. They enter the season with just two healthy players at the position on their roster, but on Saturday announced that they activated veteran linebacker Steven Means from their practice squad for their Week 1 tilt against New York.

Means will join outside linebackers Odafe Oweh and Justin Houston as the team’s edge rushers for the opening game, and will hope to slow down Joe Flacco and the rest of the Jets’ offense. The team could also use players such as defensive or inside linebacker Malik Harrison on the edge in order to eat up some snaps.

In In nine NFL seasons, Means has totaled 107 tackles and six sacks.

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Cowboys Reportedly Make Decision On Possible Quarterback Trade

While the timetable is now in question, the Dallas Cowboys will spend some time without Dak Prescott. The star quarterback fractured his right throwing thumb during Week 1's loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Although Prescott was initially expected to miss six-to-eight weeks, Jerry Jones that they won't place him on the injured reserve.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Bears Legend Dick Butkus Has 3-Word Message For Aaron Rodgers

Before the NFL season started, Chicago Bears legend Dick Butkus made a strong statement about Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. On Wednesday night, he revisited that statement. In late August, Butkus tweeted: "Boy, I hope Aaron Rodgers has figured out how to throw passes to himself because if not,...
GREEN BAY, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Did Russell Wilson almost accidentally end his postgame interview with 'Go Hawks'?

It’s the thing Russell Wilson said at the end of every single interview with reporters over his 10 years with the Seattle Seahawks: “Go Hawks.”. So maybe it’s going to take a little time — especially with him IN Seattle for his first game against his old franchise, which he and the Denver Broncos lost — before he gets used to “Go Broncos, let’s ride.”
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

Look: T.J. Watt Announces Decision On Rest Of Season

Reigning Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt suffered a suspected torn pectoral muscle during the Pittsburgh Steelers' Week 1 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. While injuries of this nature can often be season-ending, Watt seems confident in a return before the end of his team's 2022 campaign. The superstar...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baltimore, MD
Football
State
New York State
City
Baltimore, MD
ClutchPoints

Ezekiel Elliott’s strong message to Cowboys after Dak Prescott injury

The Dallas Cowboys 2022 season got off to a very rough start in Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Not only did they lose by a score of 19-3, but they also lost their star quarterback Dak Prescott to a thumb injury that will hold him out for the next 6-8 weeks. In the wake of Prescott’s injury, running back Ezekiel Elliott has a plea for the Cowboys coaching staff that he’s hoping they will listen to.
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

Tim Tebow’s net worth in 2022

It sounds crazy now, but the then  34-years -old, Tim Tebow was headed back to the NFL — perhaps in the vein of New Orleans Saints star Taysom Hill as a potential do-it-all type of guy for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Nevertheless, after just one preseason game, he was cut. So, sure, let’s take a look […] The post Tim Tebow’s net worth in 2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Spun

Look: Major Program Named Landing Spot For Scott Frost

The Scott Frost coaching era in Nebraska has come to an end. After an overwhelmingly disappointing career in Lincoln, Frost was given the boot following the Cornhuskers' upset loss to Georgia Southern this past weekend. So where is the unemployed football coach headed next?. 247Sports national analyst Cooper Petagna suggested...
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Flacco
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

A mic'd-up Patrick Mahomes was completely stunned by Chiefs safety Justin Reid's booming kickoff

Sunday’s Week 1 matchup with the Arizona Cardinals was an eventful afternoon for safety Justin Reid, and it had little to do with anything in the defensive backfield. Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker rolled his left ankle during the kickoff following Kansas City’s first touchdown, and he was initially unable to continue. That left the Chiefs looking towards their emergency kicker … none other than Justin Reid.
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ravens#The Jets#Practice Squad#American Football#The New York Jets
The Spun

NFL Kicker Goes Unclaimed After Getting Released

The NFL is a cruel place for kickers. On Sunday, Rodrigo Blankenship missed what would have been a game-winning 42-yard field goal in a 20-20 tie between the Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans. The Colts wasted little time waiving him on Tuesday. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Blankenship is...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Kansas City Chiefs, live stream, preview, TV channel, time, odds, how to watch TNF

The Los Angeles Chargers will meet the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 2 on Thursday Night Football at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Chargers are coming off their first win of the season after knocking off the Raiders 24-19, Justin Herbert and company will look to make it two in a row tonight. As for the Chiefs, they put up the most points in week one with a 44-21 win over Arizona. Patrick Mahomes threw for 5 touchdowns and over 360 yards in his season debut as he is looking in mid-season shape.
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

A clearly injured Justin Herbert led the Chargers to a backdoor cover and bettors went nuts

It wasn’t the best night for Justin Herbert and the Chargers (+4) in Kansas City. After holding the Chiefs in check for much of the night in a tense Thursday Night Football affair, Kansas City would pull away for a 27-24 win thanks to timely 99-yard pick-six heroics from Jaylen Watson. And, of course, trademark greatness from Patrick Mahomes played a role, too.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

150K+
Followers
199K+
Post
58M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy