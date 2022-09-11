ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Karen
4d ago

Well see? He got paid 100 million do he can totally still suck at golf and leave a tournament whenever it suits him. Bottom feeder

PGA Tour player secures Fortinet Championship spot with new wife as caddy

Seung Yul-Noh and Aaron Baddeley came through a 6-for-2 playoff at the Monday qualifier to play in the Fortinet Championship, the first event on the PGA Tour's 2023 schedule. Noh's qualification for the season-opening event was extra special as he had his wife on the bag for the first time. Having only been married a matter of months, his wife proved to be a lucky charm at El Macero CC as he joined Baddeley, Taylor Lowe and Alex Lee in this week's field.
Tiger Woods Back On The Course: Golf World Reacts

The legendary Tiger Woods is back on the golf course this week. On Tuesday, a video of Woods on the range at Liberty National Golf Club surfaced on Twitter. Fans are gushing over Woods' swing. Even at this stage in his career, the 15-time major champion has one of the prettiest swings we'll ever see.
Will Zalatoris makes HUGE prediction for PGA Tour vs LIV Golf

Will Zalatoris believes Tour pros will one day be able to compete on both the PGA Tour and LIV Golf, following an interview with Graham Bensinger. Zalatoris confirmed he will remain on the PGA Tour despite recent speculation on social media that a World Top 10 player could soon be off to LIV Golf.
Greg Norman says LIV has ‘four networks’ in the bidding for a TV deal

LIV Golf has a TV problem, and evidently more solutions than it knows what to do with. In an interview with ESPN 1000 Chicago on Wednesday ahead of the fourth LIV Golf Invitational Series event in Chicago, LIV commissioner and CEO Greg Norman said that conversations over the Saudi-backed league’s television rights have turned into something of a bidding war.
Pro says Cameron Smith won't take his phone calls after LIV blunder

Cameron Percy has opened up on the fallout from dropping Cameron Smith firmly in it when the Australian revealed the World No.2 was signing for the LIV Golf Invitational Series. In an interview with Jamie Hall of Bunkered, the pro has explained that Smith nor Marc Leishman are returning his...
Tim Tebow’s net worth in 2022

It sounds crazy now, but the then  34-years -old, Tim Tebow was headed back to the NFL — perhaps in the vein of New Orleans Saints star Taysom Hill as a potential do-it-all type of guy for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Nevertheless, after just one preseason game, he was cut. So, sure, let’s take a look […] The post Tim Tebow’s net worth in 2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Potential Broadcast Partner For LIV Golf Has Reportedly Emerged

At first, LIV Golf seemed like a curiosity, but the fledgling Saudi-backed series has been able to lure away some major PGA Tour pros. With LIV looking like it will continue to be a player on the golf landscape, the organization is looking to secure a television rights deal. According to Front Office Sports, FOX has emerged as the "leading contender."
Look: Brooks Koepka's Wife Shares New Swimsuit Photos

Star golfer Brooks Koepka and his wife, Jena Sims, have been having quite the year so far. The four-time major champion and Sims married earlier this year. Not long later, Koepka left the PGA Tour to sign a lucrative deal with the LIV Golf series. According to multiple reports, the deal pays him more than $100 million.
Shaquille O'Neal Names His Worst Teammate Of All-Time

Throughout his legendary NBA career, Shaquille O'Neal played with dozens of teammates for six different franchises. So when Shaq was asked who was the worst teammate he ever had during a recent episode of "The Big Podcast," he had plenty of guys to choose from. However, O'Neal's mind immediately went...
Rory McIlroy sounds off on LIV Golf again: "I just can't help myself"

Rory McIlroy says the forthcoming Italian Open was "always part" of his schedule as he yet again reinforced the point that he does not believe LIV Golf players should be selected for the Ryder Cup. McIlroy, 33, is teeing it up this week at the Marco Simone Golf & Country...
Make this club selection change when you have to chip over a greenside bunker

You’ve been here before: In the rough, with a greenside bunker between you and the green. If you’re like a lot of people, you’ve popped this chip up, left it short and landed in the bunker too many times. Molly Braid, a Golf Digest Best Young Teacher out of Westmoor Golf Club in Wisconsin, says club choice is likely your problem.
More LIV contract details emerge: Suspensions, media rights, caddie microphones and more

A new court filing has revealed new information regarding LIV Golf regulations. In early September, Judge Beth Labson Freeman ordered LIV Golf to come forward with information about contracts and operations. While much of the financial information was ordered to remain sealed, Monday’s court filing did shed light on many aspects of LIV that were previously unknown.
DP World Tour cancels title sponsorship for Dubai Desert Classic

The DP World Tour has ended its contract with Slync which will see the American logistics company removed as the title sponsor of the Dubai Desert Classic. "We have reached an agreement with Slync regarding the termination of their agreements with us for various DP World Tour assets, including the Dubai Desert Classic title sponsorship," said a DP World Tour spokesperson, as reported by the Guardian.
LIV Offering Richest Purse in Golf History

LIV Golf will make history in October when its players compete for a $50 million purse — the richest in golf history — during the controversial upstart series’ season-ending team championship. Backed by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, LIV Golf has shelled out millions of dollars to...
