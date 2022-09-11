Read full article on original website
Karen
4d ago
Well see? He got paid 100 million do he can totally still suck at golf and leave a tournament whenever it suits him. Bottom feeder
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Mysterious Group Targets Governor Abbott With Their Political AdsTom HandyTexas State
O'Rourke Said The Only Way We Will Win is YouTom HandyLockhart, TX
Jake Spavital is Must Prove Himself Quickley at Texas StateFlurrySportsSan Marcos, TX
The Homeless Have No Place to Go After City Bans Public CampingTom HandyAustin, TX
5 Family-Friendly Activities in Austin, TexasBecca CAustin, TX
Related
golfmagic.com
PGA Tour player secures Fortinet Championship spot with new wife as caddy
Seung Yul-Noh and Aaron Baddeley came through a 6-for-2 playoff at the Monday qualifier to play in the Fortinet Championship, the first event on the PGA Tour's 2023 schedule. Noh's qualification for the season-opening event was extra special as he had his wife on the bag for the first time. Having only been married a matter of months, his wife proved to be a lucky charm at El Macero CC as he joined Baddeley, Taylor Lowe and Alex Lee in this week's field.
Tiger Woods Back On The Course: Golf World Reacts
The legendary Tiger Woods is back on the golf course this week. On Tuesday, a video of Woods on the range at Liberty National Golf Club surfaced on Twitter. Fans are gushing over Woods' swing. Even at this stage in his career, the 15-time major champion has one of the prettiest swings we'll ever see.
golfmagic.com
Will Zalatoris makes HUGE prediction for PGA Tour vs LIV Golf
Will Zalatoris believes Tour pros will one day be able to compete on both the PGA Tour and LIV Golf, following an interview with Graham Bensinger. Zalatoris confirmed he will remain on the PGA Tour despite recent speculation on social media that a World Top 10 player could soon be off to LIV Golf.
Golf.com
Greg Norman says LIV has ‘four networks’ in the bidding for a TV deal
LIV Golf has a TV problem, and evidently more solutions than it knows what to do with. In an interview with ESPN 1000 Chicago on Wednesday ahead of the fourth LIV Golf Invitational Series event in Chicago, LIV commissioner and CEO Greg Norman said that conversations over the Saudi-backed league’s television rights have turned into something of a bidding war.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
golfmagic.com
Pro says Cameron Smith won't take his phone calls after LIV blunder
Cameron Percy has opened up on the fallout from dropping Cameron Smith firmly in it when the Australian revealed the World No.2 was signing for the LIV Golf Invitational Series. In an interview with Jamie Hall of Bunkered, the pro has explained that Smith nor Marc Leishman are returning his...
Photos: Look inside the $4.25M Florida home former PGA Tour pro and Golf Channel analyst Mark Lye is sending to auction
NAPLES, Fla. — Eager to move on, former golf pro and Golf Channel analyst Mark Lye has put his home up for auction at Mediterra in North Naples. He’s hired an agency, Elite Auctions, in hopes of speeding up a sale. It’s worked for him before — twice....
Tim Tebow’s net worth in 2022
It sounds crazy now, but the then 34-years -old, Tim Tebow was headed back to the NFL — perhaps in the vein of New Orleans Saints star Taysom Hill as a potential do-it-all type of guy for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Nevertheless, after just one preseason game, he was cut. So, sure, let’s take a look […] The post Tim Tebow’s net worth in 2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Potential Broadcast Partner For LIV Golf Has Reportedly Emerged
At first, LIV Golf seemed like a curiosity, but the fledgling Saudi-backed series has been able to lure away some major PGA Tour pros. With LIV looking like it will continue to be a player on the golf landscape, the organization is looking to secure a television rights deal. According to Front Office Sports, FOX has emerged as the "leading contender."
RELATED PEOPLE
Phoenix Suns Land Kevin Durant In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
As a general rule, we shouldn’t focus too closely on what might have been. It’s better to focus on what could still be. The NBA aligns with this phenomenon. On the other hand, history has a way of repeating itself. Sometimes, what could have been, still could be. Is this getting too broad yet?
Look: Brooks Koepka's Wife Shares New Swimsuit Photos
Star golfer Brooks Koepka and his wife, Jena Sims, have been having quite the year so far. The four-time major champion and Sims married earlier this year. Not long later, Koepka left the PGA Tour to sign a lucrative deal with the LIV Golf series. According to multiple reports, the deal pays him more than $100 million.
GolfWRX
‘Too toxic’ – Streaming service giant reportedly turns down LIV Golf
Whilst organizers appear happy with their viewing figures on YouTube and social media, the LIV tour was counting on a big named channel to get involved, certainly sooner than later. In July, bloomberg.com ran a report comparing the numbers from the first U.S stop, LIV Portland, won by Branden Grace,...
Shaquille O'Neal Names His Worst Teammate Of All-Time
Throughout his legendary NBA career, Shaquille O'Neal played with dozens of teammates for six different franchises. So when Shaq was asked who was the worst teammate he ever had during a recent episode of "The Big Podcast," he had plenty of guys to choose from. However, O'Neal's mind immediately went...
IN THIS ARTICLE
golfmagic.com
Rory McIlroy sounds off on LIV Golf again: "I just can't help myself"
Rory McIlroy says the forthcoming Italian Open was "always part" of his schedule as he yet again reinforced the point that he does not believe LIV Golf players should be selected for the Ryder Cup. McIlroy, 33, is teeing it up this week at the Marco Simone Golf & Country...
Golf Digest
Make this club selection change when you have to chip over a greenside bunker
You’ve been here before: In the rough, with a greenside bunker between you and the green. If you’re like a lot of people, you’ve popped this chip up, left it short and landed in the bunker too many times. Molly Braid, a Golf Digest Best Young Teacher out of Westmoor Golf Club in Wisconsin, says club choice is likely your problem.
Golf Digest
Teaching pro who honed his game watching internet has qualified for PGA Tour season opener
Taylor Lowe walked on to his college golf team at Sonoma State in California, but never played a competitive round. He sold wine, took a five-year break from competing and worked in the cart barn at El Macero Country Club outside of Sacramento. And on that same course on Monday, Lowe, rather improbably, qualified to play in his first PGA Tour event.
GolfWRX
More LIV contract details emerge: Suspensions, media rights, caddie microphones and more
A new court filing has revealed new information regarding LIV Golf regulations. In early September, Judge Beth Labson Freeman ordered LIV Golf to come forward with information about contracts and operations. While much of the financial information was ordered to remain sealed, Monday’s court filing did shed light on many aspects of LIV that were previously unknown.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
golfmagic.com
DP World Tour cancels title sponsorship for Dubai Desert Classic
The DP World Tour has ended its contract with Slync which will see the American logistics company removed as the title sponsor of the Dubai Desert Classic. "We have reached an agreement with Slync regarding the termination of their agreements with us for various DP World Tour assets, including the Dubai Desert Classic title sponsorship," said a DP World Tour spokesperson, as reported by the Guardian.
Golf Digest
Amazing Pebble Beach mansion with an even more amazing name hits the market
Just playing Pebble Beach is a bucket list item for any golfer, but imagine living right on the legendary course? Well, it's a dream that could become a reality for you. If you have $31 million, that is. A mansion located a flip wedge away from the 11th green—and even...
LIV Offering Richest Purse in Golf History
LIV Golf will make history in October when its players compete for a $50 million purse — the richest in golf history — during the controversial upstart series’ season-ending team championship. Backed by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, LIV Golf has shelled out millions of dollars to...
Golf Digest
Rickie Fowler hopes the first round of the first tournament of the new PGA Tour season is a sign of things to come
Granted, it’s only the first round of the 2022-23 PGA Tour season. But wholesale changes Rickie Fowler has made to the team around him are showing promising early signs after climbing up the leaderboard of the Fortinet Championship in Napa, Calif. Fowler, who parted ways with long-time caddie Joe...
Comments / 11