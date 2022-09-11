Read full article on original website
Orange Face Bryant In Non-Conference Finale
SYRACUSE, N.Y. – Syracuse volleyball is set to face Bryant in its final bout of non-conference action on Friday afternoon (Sept. 16th), with the first serve set for 4:30 p.m. The neutral site matchup will take place in Storrs, Connecticut on the campus of UCONN, serving as part of the Dog Pound Challenge.
5 Things to Know: Syracuse vs. Purdue
Syracuse and Purdue square off on Saturday in what is the first of four-straight home games for the 'Cuse. Here's five things to know about the matchup:. Syracuse and Purdue have met once previously, when the Orange went to West Lafayette in 2004. The Boilermakers trip to the JMA Wireless Dome on Saturday will be the first time they've played at 'Cuse.
ACC Women's Basketball Slate Announced
The Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) announced game dates for the upcoming women's basketball season Wednesday morning, completing the Orange schedule for Syracuse Head Coach Felisha Legette-Jack's first season on the sidelines at the JMA Wireless Dome. Game times and television broadcast information will be announced at a later date. Each...
Defense Leads The Way in Orange's Third Straight Win
SYRACUSE, N.Y. – On a rainy Tuesday night at the SU Soccer Stadium, No. 16 Syracuse men's soccer got the job done against nonconference opponent Niagara in a 1-0 victory. The Orange have won three straight following the 1-1 draw at Vermont on Sept. 2. Syracuse improves to 5-0-1...
