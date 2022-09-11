Read full article on original website
LSU Releases 2023 Baseball Schedule
The 56-game schedule for LSU baseball was released to the public Wednesday afternoon. The opening game of the season will be February 17th, when the Tigers host Western Michigan in Alex Box Stadium. 21 of those games will be against teams that participated in the 2022 NCAA Tournament, including 13...
PGA Dropping Chitimacha Louisiana Open
Acadiana’s premier professional sports franchise is no longer a PGA Tour-sanctioned event. After 31 years of bringing world-class professional golf to the Acadiana area, the PGA Tour informed the Chitimacha Louisiana Open presented by MISTRAS last week that the tournament would not be a part of the Korn Ferry Tour’s 2023 and future schedules.
Mercredi Show At Pelican Park Kicks Off Fall Season With Chris Breaux
The Mercredi Show returns to Pelican Park in Carencro this Wednesday, September 14th. The weather’s going to be great! You can enjoy an evening of great music, food and dancing! Chris Breaux & Six String Rodeo take the stage at 6. Admission is free. There’s even free food from Super 1!
