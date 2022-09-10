ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Yankees Reveal New Harrison Bader Update

Since acquiring outfielder Harrison Bader from the St. Louis Cardinals in the Jordan Montgomery trade, the New York Yankees have not had a chance to see their new acquisition in action. The Cardinals placed him on the injured list at the end of June with right foot plantar fasciitis and...
BRONX, NY
Yardbarker

Angels Insider Shares Another Sad Ohtani And Trout Fact

Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani are two of the most dynamic players in all of baseball and the Los Angeles Angels are beyond lucky to have them both on the same roster. Unfortunately, they don’t really have anything outside of that, and that has cost them dearly over the past several seasons.
MLB
Yardbarker

LeBron James Spotted Enjoying His New Facility

LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers had a very busy summer. He appeared at many public outings, including pro-am games, his sons’ matches, weddings, and a few other events. Of course, James has also been spending a lot of time in the gym because he is adamant about...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Davante Adams Explains Reasoning Behind Trade Request To Packers

With the 2022 season quickly approaching, the Las Vegas Raiders are readying themselves to make some noise in the league. Armed with a new coaching staff and roster, the Raiders are a team to watch throughout the season. However, all eyes will be on Davante Adams, who can transform a team’s offenses single-handedly.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

MLB Analyst Has A Warning About The Mariners

The Seattle Mariners are very clearly a much better team than we all originally thought at the beginning of the season. This is a team that essentially checks all the boxes. They have a great lineup, a nasty starting rotation, a strong bullpen, and a good defense. That’s pretty much...
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Red Sox designate Jeurys Familia for assignment

The Red Sox have designated Jeurys Familia for assignment, the veteran reliever told reporters (including MassLive.com’s Chris Cotillo) following Tuesday’s 7-6 loss to the Yankees at Fenway Park. Familia, 32, signed a minor-league deal with the Red Sox after being released by the Phillies in early August. The...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Watch: Pete Alonso has words for Cubs pitcher after walk

Pete Alonso had some words for Chicago Cubs pitcher Adrian Sampson on Tuesday night. Alonso was batting with a runner on first and two outs in the bottom of the first inning. He swung at a 3-0 pitch and came close to hitting a homer, but the ball went foul. Alonso had nearly done a full home run trot on the foul ball.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Aaron Judge Is Officially On Triple Crown Watch

Everybody around baseball already knew to watch out for Aaron Judge in the race for the American League MVP Award. This season, the New York Yankees star slugger looks prepared to capture that award for the first time in his career. But if you thought the Triple Crown wasn’t a...
MLB
Yardbarker

Matt Barnes Blasts Robert Sarver And Believes The NBA Should've Banned Him: "Robert Sarver Was A Perfect Candidate To Get Kicked Out Of The NBA"

Former player Matt Barnes is upset that the NBA didn't kick Robert Sarver out of the league amid an investigation into inappropriate workplace behavior. The Phoenix Suns saw their team owner Robert Sarver get fined $10 million and suspended from the NBA for 1 year after an investigation into inappropriate workplace conduct proved that the way Sarver acts with people working for him is flawed and full of micro-aggressions.
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

Warriors' Stephen Curry nearing lifetime deal with Under Armour worth over $1B

Steph Curry just matched LeBron James’ career championship total, and now he could be rivaling The King in a different realm. Rolling Stone revealed in a profile of the Golden State Warriors star Curry this week that Curry is nearing a lifetime contract with Under Armour. The report adds that the new deal could potentially be worth over $1B.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

LeBron James Once Shared The Stories Behind The Only Two Scars He Has: "My Own Teammate Elbowed Me... Sixteen Stitches Across The Back."

LeBron James is an absolute freak of nature in the best ways, the things he can do, no one else has even come close to. The King works incredibly hard to maintain his health and his body, and it has produced fantastic results. LeBron is entering his 20th season in the league still looking very much like one of the best players in the NBA, and showing no signs of slowing down just yet.
NBA
Yardbarker

Mike Trout Continues A Streak As The Angels Keep Losing

The Los Angeles Angels just keep on losing. But Mike Trout doesn’t. With a 5-4 loss on Monday night to the Cleveland Guardians, the Angels fell to 61-80 on the season, which means they’ll have to win out to finish over .500. But win or lose, Trout continues...
MLB

