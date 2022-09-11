Read full article on original website
Related
laurenscountysports.com
Raiders take another shot at home-field, or any, win
Three of Laurens County’s four football teams won last week. I think the same will be true this week. Even when evenly matched teams play, football has become a volatile game. Close games are rare. Last week’s overtime game between Laurens-Chapman and Presbyterian-VUL are the only close ones this year, defining “close” as less than 14 points.
laurenscountysports.com
Spanning the County: Rawl commits to Anderson
Laurens quarterback James Rawl Jr. announced via social media his commitment to play football at Anderson University. Under former Furman and Mercer head coach Bobby Lamb, the Trojans will begin football in 2024. Rawl figures to be part of Lamb’s 1st recruiting class. The entire class will red-shirt next year...
laurenscountysports.com
Blue Hose Blurbs: PC golfers take 3rd
Led by 9th-place Jack Wofford, Presbyterian finished 3rd as a team in the Golfweek Fall Challenge at True Blue Golf Club in Pawleys Island on Tuesday. The Blue Hose finished the three rounds with a score of 844 (-20) after finishing with a 3rd-round score of 284 (-4). Jacksonville State...
laurenscountysports.com
Terriers unable to stop PC soccer streak
SPARTANBURG – In the 80th minute, Presbyterian’s Vidar Ragnarsson headed in a Niklas Hoener corner kick to give the undefeated Blue Hose a 3-2 victory over Wofford on Tuesday night. Gerard Lopez and Nile Nguidjol also scored. “Our guys have found different ways to win this season,” Presbyterian...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
laurenscountysports.com
Spanning the County: Chapman has online-only ticket policy
Chapman High School is not selling tickets at the gate for Friday night’s football in Inman. All tickets are sold online. The Panthers have won the past four games against the Red Devils, the 27-26 verdict being Clinton’s only loss in the 2021 regular season. Here’s the link....
Swinney Implores the Tiger Fans to Show Up Saturday
If the Tigers are to win their 18th straight night game, Swinney believes they will need a crowd.
2024 LB Sammy Brown Sees Little of Himself In Clemson DC Wes Goodwin
2024 LB Sammy Brown, one of the top overall players in the next recruiting cycle, was on hand for the Tigers win over Furman and All Clemson caught up with the future SI All-American candidate to talk about the visit.
WLTX.com
South Carolina eyes an upset of top-ranked Georgia
COLUMBIA, S.C. — It is a high noon showdown Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium as South Carolina hosts top-ranked Georgia in the SEC opener for both teams. The defending national champion Bulldogs are coming off a 33-0 win over Samford from the Southern Conference. While Georgia was playing, the Gamecocks were headed back to Columbia after a 44-30 loss to Arkansas.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Clemson picks up new commitment
Erik Bakich and the Clemson baseball program picked up a new verbal commitment Tuesday. Devin Parks -- a class of 2023 outfielder from Legion Collegiate Academy (Rock Hill, S.C.) -- announced his (...)
Look: Football World Reacts To Scott Frost, Clemson Suggestion
Just a few days ago, Nebraska fired Scott Frost. Since he's currently on the open market, Cooper Petagna of 247Sports believes an ACC program should pursue him. During the latest edition of 247Sports' Preps to Pros, Petagna made an argument that Clemson should consider hiring Frost. “What about Clemson? What...
greenvillejournal.com
Regional colleges graded in US News’ latest rankings
Clemson University was named the top national public university in South Carolina, beating out University of South Carolina and Furman University, which were Nos. 2 and 3, respectively, in US News & World Report’s annual college rankings. Among public universities, Clemson was No. 31 out of 227 universities nationwide....
WXII 12
2.1 magnitude earthquake reported near Clemson
An earthquake was reported Tuesday morning near the South Carolina-Georgia state line, according to the United States Geological Survey. Click the video player above to watch the latest headlines from WXII 12 News. The magnitude 2.1 quake happened about 6:30 a.m. in Reed Creek, Georgia, which is 18 miles from...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOX Carolina
Officers investigating after person dies at Clemson gas station
CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Clemson Police Department said officers are investigating after a person died at a gas station on Monday afternoon. Officers said they responded to a 7-Eleven on Old Greenville Highway at around 2:29 p.m. after it was reported that there was an unconscious person in the store.
WJCL
Coroner: 56-year-old South Carolina man killed after tractor overturns
BLACKSBURG, S.C. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. A South Carolina man was killed Tuesday night when the tractor he was operating overturned, according to Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler. Fowler identified the victim as 56-year-old Kenneth Dale Childers. National Hurricane Center tracking 2 tropical systems in the Atlantic....
FOX Carolina
Crash involving multiple cars causes backup on I-85S in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol are responding to a crash involving multiple cars on I-85 in Spartanburg County. The crash happened at 6:47 a.m. on I-85 south near exit 66, according to troopers. Highway Patrol said there are injuries. Stay tuned as...
WYFF4.com
Porch pirates caught on camera taking packages from South Carolina home
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Spartanburg County deputies are investigating after a homeowner caught a woman on camera stealing packages from her porch. The video above shows the woman getting out of her car and taking the packages from two different porches. The incident report says it happened about 3:30...
WYFF4.com
Highway 14 bridge closed by South Carolina Department of Transportation
GREER, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Transportation has closed the Highway 14 bridge in Landrum, according to the Gowensville Fire Department. This is the bridge just west (northbound toward Landrum) of Highway 414. "This was done very quickly with little notification," the fire department posted on Facebook.
FOX Carolina
Crews working to fix power lines in Greenville after crash, official says
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Crews are working to restore power on a busy Greenville road, according to Chandler McJunkins with W.S. Wright Traffic Control. Rutherford Road in Greenville is closed while crews work to repair power lines, according to Chandler McJunkins with W.S. Wright Traffic Control. McJunkins said there...
FOX Carolina
Alligator caught in SC lake weighs in at over 660 pounds
IVA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Sportsman One Stop in Iva announced that a pair of Upstate hunters recently brought home an alligator that weighed in at over 660 pounds. In a post on Facebook, the shop said they couldn’t get an accurate weight for the creature because their scale only goes up to 660 pounds.
WCNC
South Carolina nuclear fuel plant can keep running for 40 years
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Federal officials have granted a South Carolina factory which is just one of three in the country making fuel for nuclear plants a license to keep operating for 40 years. Environmental groups had fought the new license for Westinghouse Nuclear in Columbia or at least asked...
Comments / 0