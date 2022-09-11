ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton, SC

laurenscountysports.com

Raiders take another shot at home-field, or any, win

Three of Laurens County’s four football teams won last week. I think the same will be true this week. Even when evenly matched teams play, football has become a volatile game. Close games are rare. Last week’s overtime game between Laurens-Chapman and Presbyterian-VUL are the only close ones this year, defining “close” as less than 14 points.
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
laurenscountysports.com

Spanning the County: Rawl commits to Anderson

Laurens quarterback James Rawl Jr. announced via social media his commitment to play football at Anderson University. Under former Furman and Mercer head coach Bobby Lamb, the Trojans will begin football in 2024. Rawl figures to be part of Lamb’s 1st recruiting class. The entire class will red-shirt next year...
ANDERSON, SC
laurenscountysports.com

Blue Hose Blurbs: PC golfers take 3rd

Led by 9th-place Jack Wofford, Presbyterian finished 3rd as a team in the Golfweek Fall Challenge at True Blue Golf Club in Pawleys Island on Tuesday. The Blue Hose finished the three rounds with a score of 844 (-20) after finishing with a 3rd-round score of 284 (-4). Jacksonville State...
PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC
laurenscountysports.com

Terriers unable to stop PC soccer streak

SPARTANBURG – In the 80th minute, Presbyterian’s Vidar Ragnarsson headed in a Niklas Hoener corner kick to give the undefeated Blue Hose a 3-2 victory over Wofford on Tuesday night. Gerard Lopez and Nile Nguidjol also scored. “Our guys have found different ways to win this season,” Presbyterian...
SPARTANBURG, SC
laurenscountysports.com

Spanning the County: Chapman has online-only ticket policy

Chapman High School is not selling tickets at the gate for Friday night’s football in Inman. All tickets are sold online. The Panthers have won the past four games against the Red Devils, the 27-26 verdict being Clinton’s only loss in the 2021 regular season. Here’s the link....
INMAN, SC
WLTX.com

South Carolina eyes an upset of top-ranked Georgia

COLUMBIA, S.C. — It is a high noon showdown Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium as South Carolina hosts top-ranked Georgia in the SEC opener for both teams. The defending national champion Bulldogs are coming off a 33-0 win over Samford from the Southern Conference. While Georgia was playing, the Gamecocks were headed back to Columbia after a 44-30 loss to Arkansas.
COLUMBIA, SC
The Spun

Look: Football World Reacts To Scott Frost, Clemson Suggestion

Just a few days ago, Nebraska fired Scott Frost. Since he's currently on the open market, Cooper Petagna of 247Sports believes an ACC program should pursue him. During the latest edition of 247Sports' Preps to Pros, Petagna made an argument that Clemson should consider hiring Frost. “What about Clemson? What...
CLEMSON, SC
greenvillejournal.com

Regional colleges graded in US News’ latest rankings

Clemson University was named the top national public university in South Carolina, beating out University of South Carolina and Furman University, which were Nos. 2 and 3, respectively, in US News & World Report’s annual college rankings. Among public universities, Clemson was No. 31 out of 227 universities nationwide....
CLEMSON, SC
WXII 12

2.1 magnitude earthquake reported near Clemson

An earthquake was reported Tuesday morning near the South Carolina-Georgia state line, according to the United States Geological Survey. Click the video player above to watch the latest headlines from WXII 12 News. The magnitude 2.1 quake happened about 6:30 a.m. in Reed Creek, Georgia, which is 18 miles from...
CLEMSON, SC
FOX Carolina

Officers investigating after person dies at Clemson gas station

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Clemson Police Department said officers are investigating after a person died at a gas station on Monday afternoon. Officers said they responded to a 7-Eleven on Old Greenville Highway at around 2:29 p.m. after it was reported that there was an unconscious person in the store.
CLEMSON, SC
WJCL

Coroner: 56-year-old South Carolina man killed after tractor overturns

BLACKSBURG, S.C. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. A South Carolina man was killed Tuesday night when the tractor he was operating overturned, according to Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler. Fowler identified the victim as 56-year-old Kenneth Dale Childers. National Hurricane Center tracking 2 tropical systems in the Atlantic....
CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Highway 14 bridge closed by South Carolina Department of Transportation

GREER, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Transportation has closed the Highway 14 bridge in Landrum, according to the Gowensville Fire Department. This is the bridge just west (northbound toward Landrum) of Highway 414. "This was done very quickly with little notification," the fire department posted on Facebook.
GREER, SC
FOX Carolina

Crews working to fix power lines in Greenville after crash, official says

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Crews are working to restore power on a busy Greenville road, according to Chandler McJunkins with W.S. Wright Traffic Control. Rutherford Road in Greenville is closed while crews work to repair power lines, according to Chandler McJunkins with W.S. Wright Traffic Control. McJunkins said there...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Alligator caught in SC lake weighs in at over 660 pounds

IVA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Sportsman One Stop in Iva announced that a pair of Upstate hunters recently brought home an alligator that weighed in at over 660 pounds. In a post on Facebook, the shop said they couldn’t get an accurate weight for the creature because their scale only goes up to 660 pounds.
IVA, SC
WCNC

South Carolina nuclear fuel plant can keep running for 40 years

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Federal officials have granted a South Carolina factory which is just one of three in the country making fuel for nuclear plants a license to keep operating for 40 years. Environmental groups had fought the new license for Westinghouse Nuclear in Columbia or at least asked...
COLUMBIA, SC

