Read full article on original website
Related
Bryan College Station Eagle
Aggie volleyball team to finish nonconference play at Western Kentucky tournament
The Texas A&M volleyball team will play three matches at the Western Kentucky Invitational beginning at 1 p.m. Friday against Indiana (5-4) in Bowling Green, Kentucky. A&M (6-2) also will face No. 21 Western Kentucky (10-1) at 7 p.m. Friday and Tennessee Tech (3-6) at noon Saturday in the Aggies’ final three games before opening Southeastern Conference play next week.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Calendar for Friday, Sept. 16
The Fiestas Patrias parade and festival is Sunday from noon to 9 p.m. in Downtown Bryan, presented by Fiestas Patrias Mexicanas of Bryan-College Station. The parade starts at noon, and the festival includes performances, food booths, kids activities, arts and crafts. fiestaspatrias.org/events.html. Crossroads Sand Sculpting Festival, 10 a.m. to 7...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Calendar for Thursday, Sept. 15
Adult Coloring Night, 4 to 8 p.m., WildFlyer Mead Co., 16481 County Road 319 in Navasota. Sunset Yoga, 7 p.m., Lake Walk, 4107 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan. Throwin’ Thursdays cornhole tournament, 6:30 p.m., Cadillac Ranch Bar & Grill, 8200 Sandy Point Road in Bryan. Barks & Brews, 5...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Reports: A&M will start Johnson at QB in place of King
Texas A&M junior Max Johnson will start at quarterback against Miami on Saturday, replacing sophomore Haynes King, reported TexAgs.com’s Billy Liucci and The Battalion late Thursday. Johnson was told earlier this week he would be the starter and took the majority of the snaps with the first unit on...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bryan College Station Eagle
Rudder volleyball team falls in four sets to Magnolia West after hot start
In front of a raucous and roaring crowd at The Armory on Tuesday night, the Rudder volleyball team got off to a fast start against Magnolia West, but the Lady Rangers couldn’t sustain the early momentum and fell 19-25, 25-14, 25-9, 25-15 in District 21-5A play. The loss snapped...
Bryan College Station Eagle
No. 13 Miami will be without its leading receiver Saturday against No. 24 Texas A&M
MIAMI — The 13th-ranked Miami football team will be without leading receiver Xavier Restrepo for Saturday’s 8 p.m. game against 24th-ranked Texas A&M at Kyle Field. Restrepo, who has 11 receptions for 172 yards and a touchdown, has sustained a foot injury that will sideline him indefinitely, the Miami Herald reported according to multiple sources.
Bryan College Station Eagle
No. 17 Aggie men's golf team wins Badger Invitational
MADISON, Wis. — The 17th-ranked Texas A&M men’s golf team won the Badger Invitational going away Tuesday, shooting an 11-under 277 to finish 11 strokes ahead of the field at 20-under 556. Host Wisconsin (279) finished second at 9-under followed by Illinois State (286) at 7 under, Nebraska...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M’s Distinguished Alumni Tribute to open Saturday in Aggie Park
Texas A&M has over 566,000 former students and counting with each passing semester, but only 318 have been given the Distinguished Alumnus Award. It is the highest honor a former A&M student can receive. A new place to honor and list the names of the university’s Distinguished Alumni will open...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bryan College Station Eagle
The Pulse: Texas A&M Football | "Long Journey" | S9 EP2
On this week's episode, we get to meet the parents of punter Nik Constantinou as they are in town to watch their son punt in person for the first time in his Aggie career. We also get to know some of the new coaches and staff changes on the team this season.
Bryan College Station Eagle
WATCH NOW: The Eagle sports team breaks down Texas A&M's offensive woes
My Aggie Nation Podcast: Can the Aggies find offense for Miami?. In this week's episode of the My Aggie Nation Podcast, The Eagle's Travis L. Brown and Alex …
Bryan College Station Eagle
Miami rides into game with Texas A&M on the heels of avoiding an upset
The 13th-ranked Miami football team got its act together and rallied for a 30-7 victory over Southern Miss last Saturday, avoiding an upset at the hands of a Group of Five conference team — something No. 24 Texas A&M couldn’t do. The Hurricanes scored a touchdown on their...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Fiestas Patrias parade, festival set for Sunday afternoon in Downtown Bryan
Fiestas Patrias Mexicanas of Bryan/College Station will host its annual parade and street festival between noon and 9 p.m. Sunday in Downtown Bryan. The parade will line up on Sandy Point Road and make its way down William J. Bryan, beginning at noon, and make its way into Downtown Bryan where the street festival will begin at 1 p.m. on William J. Bryan between 20th and 23rd Street.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bryan College Station Eagle
Bryan-College Station neighbors: Obituaries for September 15
Read through the obituaries published today in Bryan-College Station Eagle. (8) updates to this series since Updated 6 min ago.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M women’s basketball coach starting Beyond Basketball organization
Texas A&M women’s basketball coach Joni Taylor is starting the Beyond Basketball organization designed to provide community and networking opportunities for women in the Brazos Valley. Announced Tuesday, Beyond Basketball’s mission is to educate, support and connect women of all ages and ethnicities by creating experiences that lead members to flourish in their respective professions, communities and overall lives.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Yell leader demeaned Appalachian State
A few words from an Appalachian State grad/ Appalachian State dad:. If Appalachian State had lost the game, the video would be just as uncomfortable, just as rude and just as arrogant. You folks at Texas A&M think you are better than we are. You made that very clear. Everyone...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Ken Starr, former Whitewater counsel and Baylor president, dies at 76
Kenneth Winston Starr, a former U.S. solicitor general who became the national face of the 1990s Whitewater investigation of the Clinton family years before he became president of Baylor University, died Tuesday. He was 76. Starr had been hospitalized for months in Houston, family members and friends said. “My beloved,...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Sep. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Tonight's weather conditions in Bryan: A mostly clear sky. Low 64F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 92, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . A 69-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Calendar for Wednesday, Sept. 14
The Scowcroft Institute of International Affairs presents “Monkeypox: Have We Learned Anything from COVID-19?” on Monday at 5:30 p.m. at the Annenberg Presidential Conference Center’s Hagler Auditorium. Dr. Gerald Parker moderates the panel, which includes Dr. Syra Madad, Dr. Robert Carpenter, Dr. Jennifer A. Shuford and Dr. Robert Kadlec. The hybrid event is also available via Zoom. Register at tx.ag/dgxNOXU.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Brazos County Commissioners remain at odds and absent in fight over tax rate
The Brazos County Commissioners Court was unable to hold its regular weekly meeting Tuesday since County Judge Duane Peters attended via Zoom from a conference in West Texas and Commissioners Steve Aldrich and Russ Ford were absent. “Although the judge is online via Zoom, we need three physically here to...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Two commissioners should do their job
Commissioner Steve Aldrich and Commissioner Russ Ford should be embarrassed about their behavior this week. Elected officials should never cut and run when they don’t get their way. This is cowardice in the face of opposition. Aldrich and Ford argued for a certain budget, and they were outvoted. Now...
Comments / 0