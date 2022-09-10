ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
George Kittle expected not to play vs. Bears

By Kyle Madson
 5 days ago
The 49ers aren’t expecting to have tight end George Kittle for their season opener vs. the Bears. Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reported Kittle, who is officially listed as questionable on the injury report, will likely be inactive for Sunday’s game.

Kittle hurt his groin the Monday before practice for the regular season began. He didn’t practice at all throughout the week which was a strong sign he wouldn’t play in Chicago. The club was hopeful he’d play though which is why they gave him a ‘questionable’ designation.

Maiocco reported the club is concerned about taking risks with health this early in the season, so they’ll have him sit out in hopes of getting him back to 100 percent and ready to play the rest of the season.

Kittle last season posted 71 catches for 910 yards and six touchdowns in 14 games. 2018 is the only season Kittle has played a full slate of games in his career.

The 49ers carried four tight ends on their active roster, so they’ll have three up in Chicago. Charlie Woerner will likely assume the No. 1 TE role with Ross Dwelley and Tyler Kroft behind him.

