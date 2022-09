Michael Chandler doesn’t think he’s too far from another UFC title fight. The former Bellator champion and top UFC lightweight contender believes if all goes well in his next outing, he could be challenging once again for the UFC belt in the near future. Chandler (23-7 MMA, 2-2 UFC) takes on Dustin Poirier (28-7 MMA, 20-6 UFC) at UFC 281 on Nov. 12 in Madison Square Garden in New York.

