Daniel Rodriguez def. Li Jingliang at UFC 279: Best photos

Although his team fell short against the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday night, former Clemson wide receiver Mike Williams was a star on the field. The Los Angeles Chargers pass-catcher finished the game with eight receptions for 113 yards and a touchdown. Arguably Williams’ best highlight of the night was his touchdown reception — a 15-yard one-handed catch with a defender draped all over him. Williams played at Clemson from 2013 to 2016 and was the Tigers’ leading receiver during the team’s national championship run in 2016. He is also fourth in all-time receiving yards in Clemson’s history. With his strong performance as a Tiger, Williams was drafted at No. 7 overall in the 2017 NFL Draft. Coming off a 1,146-yard season in 2021, the 6-foot-4, 218-pounder now has 10 receptions and just under 130 yards through the first two games of this year. Here’s how Twitter reacted to his strong night. https://twitter.com/barstoolsports/status/1570591855250907136?s=20&t=JL9aeUk8kgQtnW9ZWEPoiwhttps://twitter.com/KingJames/status/1570591878269247488?s=20&t=JL9aeUk8kgQtnW9ZWEPoiwhttps://twitter.com/TimBourret/status/1570592506513068033?s=20&t=JL9aeUk8kgQtnW9ZWEPoiwhttps://twitter.com/MicahhParsons11/status/1570591181591179264?s=20&t=JL9aeUk8kgQtnW9ZWEPoiwhttps://twitter.com/BostonConnr/status/1570591300843622400?s=20&t=JL9aeUk8kgQtnW9ZWEPoiwhttps://twitter.com/chrishayre/status/1570574564035563521?s=20&t=JL9aeUk8kgQtnW9ZWEPoiwhttps://twitter.com/RapSheet/status/1570591390752735234?s=20&t=JL9aeUk8kgQtnW9ZWEPoiwhttps://twitter.com/KDTrey5/status/1570591555165237249?s=20&t=JL9aeUk8kgQtnW9ZWEPoiwhttps://twitter.com/AnnieAgar/status/1570592071538601984?s=20&t=JL9aeUk8kgQtnW9ZWEPoiwhttps://twitter.com/minakimes/status/1570591567572004864?s=20&t=JL9aeUk8kgQtnW9ZWEPoiwhttps://twitter.com/JeffAllen71/status/1570591164612616197?s=20&t=JL9aeUk8kgQtnW9ZWEPoiw11

