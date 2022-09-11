ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Daniel Rodriguez def. Li Jingliang at UFC 279: Best photos

By MMA Junkie Staff
 5 days ago
Check out the best photos from Daniel Rodriguez’s split decision win over Li Jingliang at UFC 279 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. (Photos by Joe Camporeale, USA TODAY Sports)

Daniel Rodriguez (17-2 MMA, 7-1 UFC) def. Li Jingliang (19-8 MMA, 11-6 UFC) via split decision

Michael Chandler expects title shot if he beats Dustin Poirier at UFC 281: 'I'm the next guy in line'

Michael Chandler doesn’t think he’s too far from another UFC title fight. The former Bellator champion and top UFC lightweight contender believes if all goes well in his next outing, he could be challenging once again for the UFC belt in the near future. Chandler (23-7 MMA, 2-2 UFC) takes on Dustin Poirier (28-7 MMA, 20-6 UFC) at UFC 281 on Nov. 12 in Madison Square Garden in New York.
Mike Williams’ dominant night sends Twitter into a frenzy

Although his team fell short against the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday night, former Clemson wide receiver Mike Williams was a star on the field. The Los Angeles Chargers pass-catcher finished the game with eight receptions for 113 yards and a touchdown. Arguably Williams’ best highlight of the night was his touchdown reception — a 15-yard one-handed catch with a defender draped all over him. Williams played at Clemson from 2013 to 2016 and was the Tigers’ leading receiver during the team’s national championship run in 2016. He is also fourth in all-time receiving yards in Clemson’s history. With his strong performance as a Tiger, Williams was drafted at No. 7 overall in the 2017 NFL Draft. Coming off a 1,146-yard season in 2021, the 6-foot-4, 218-pounder now has 10 receptions and just under 130 yards through the first two games of this year. Here’s how Twitter reacted to his strong night. https://twitter.com/barstoolsports/status/1570591855250907136?s=20&t=JL9aeUk8kgQtnW9ZWEPoiwhttps://twitter.com/KingJames/status/1570591878269247488?s=20&t=JL9aeUk8kgQtnW9ZWEPoiwhttps://twitter.com/TimBourret/status/1570592506513068033?s=20&t=JL9aeUk8kgQtnW9ZWEPoiwhttps://twitter.com/MicahhParsons11/status/1570591181591179264?s=20&t=JL9aeUk8kgQtnW9ZWEPoiwhttps://twitter.com/BostonConnr/status/1570591300843622400?s=20&t=JL9aeUk8kgQtnW9ZWEPoiwhttps://twitter.com/chrishayre/status/1570574564035563521?s=20&t=JL9aeUk8kgQtnW9ZWEPoiwhttps://twitter.com/RapSheet/status/1570591390752735234?s=20&t=JL9aeUk8kgQtnW9ZWEPoiwhttps://twitter.com/KDTrey5/status/1570591555165237249?s=20&t=JL9aeUk8kgQtnW9ZWEPoiwhttps://twitter.com/AnnieAgar/status/1570592071538601984?s=20&t=JL9aeUk8kgQtnW9ZWEPoiwhttps://twitter.com/minakimes/status/1570591567572004864?s=20&t=JL9aeUk8kgQtnW9ZWEPoiwhttps://twitter.com/JeffAllen71/status/1570591164612616197?s=20&t=JL9aeUk8kgQtnW9ZWEPoiw11
Rickie's reboot: Fowler tries to get back on track at start of new PGA Tour season in Napa

NAPA, Calif. – New season, new equipment, new caddie, new coach and a strong start at the Fortinet Championship for Rickie Fowler. The five-time PGA Tour winner announced last month that he parted ways with Joe Skovron, his caddie of 13 years. Last week, Fowler confirmed reports that he also ended a relationship of more than three years with swing instructor John Tillery, and he switched into a more forgiving version of Cobra irons this week for good measure.
