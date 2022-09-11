ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

UFC 279 results: Johnny Walker secures another first-round finish, taps Ion Cutelaba to open main card

By Matthew Wells
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
LAS VEGAS – Johnny Walker returned to the win column with another first-round finish to kick off the main card of UFC 279.

The light heavyweight contest against Ion Cutelaba had a lot of promise to leave the judges out of the result, and Walker (19-7 MMA, 5-4 UFC) ensured that was the case as he finished the fight with less than a minute remaining in the opening frame.

After exchanging early head kicks, Cutelaba (16-8-1 MMA, 5-7-1 UFC) caught Walker’s offering and brought the fight to the ground. A few moments of top control and a few short strikes were all Cutelaba could muster before attempting an armbar. Walker escaped the attempt and was able to find his way to the back of Cutelaba.

From there, Walker adjusted a few rear-naked choke and neck crank attempts, until he found the one that was firmly underneath his opponent’s chin. Cutelaba tried his best to escape, but was forced to tap out before going to sleep with just over 20 seconds remaining in the first round.

With the win, Walker snaps a two-fight skid, losing to Thiago Santos and Jamahal Hill. Walker’s previous four wins under the UFC banner were all first-round stoppages from strikes, but this time he flashed his submission skills to secure victory.

On the other side, Cutelaba has now dropped two straight outings in the first round, entering Saturday’s contest on the heels of a submission loss to Ryan Spann in May. His last win came prior to that outing, defeating Devin Clark by unanimous decision last September.

Up-to-the-minute UFC 279 results include:

  • Johnny Walker def. Ion Cutelaba via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 1, 4:37
  • Julian Erosa def. Hakeem Dawodu via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
  • Norma Dumont def. Danyelle Wolf via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26)
  • Heili Alateng def. Chad Anheliger via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
  • Elise Reed def. Melissa Martinez via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
  • Yohan Lainesse def. Darian Weeks via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 279.

