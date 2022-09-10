Read full article on original website
Putin and Xi to meet at summit of authoritarian states that will soon include Iran
A major security and economic bloc will move closer to embracing Iran as a full-fledged member this week, an alignment that could ease the impact of any sanctions on Tehran, bolster its strategic position and strengthen the alliance led by Moscow and Beijing.Iran has for years sought to join the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), a trading and security alliance of mostly authoritarian states that aspires to be a Eurasian alternative to the G7.The summit will take place in the historic Silk Road crossroads city of Samarkand in Uzbekistan.“There is only one way out of the dangerous spiral of problems in...
50 million trapped in modern slavery due to pandemic, war, climate crisis, report finds
From the pandemic to the climate crisis, disasters of the past five years have upended daily life, and a new report shows that in many countries the ensuing economic uncertainty has pushed millions into modern slavery.
TechCrunch
Facebook parent Meta launches startup accelerator with India’s IT ministry in metaverse push
MeitY Startup Hub and Meta’s effort, called XR Startup Program, will work with 40 early-stage startups and help them in research and development and developing workable products and services. Each startup will also receive a grant of over $25,000, the American giant said. The program, supported by Meta’s $50...
HAI ROBOTICS & WINIT Partnership Boosts E-commerce Warehouse Automation in the UK
BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 13, 2022-- With 12 years of experience working in warehousing, Christopher Calderhead never expected that one day he would work with robots. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220912005711/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
Japan Sept factory mood tanks on cost pressure - Reuters Tankan
TOKYO, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Business confidence of Japanese manufacturers retreated in September from a seven-month high, while service firms' sentiment fell to a five-month low, as unyielding cost pressures hit the corporate sector, the Reuters Tankan poll showed.
