FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Florida Destination Makes List of Most Colorful Places in the United StatesL. CaneMiami Beach, FL
Saints sign a familiar face, RB Latavius MurrayTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints "never quit" attitude gets them the win against the FalconsTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Second Harvest Food Bank Host Rubber Duck DerbyTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints open the 2022 season against rival Falcons with a lot to proveTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
To beat Kansas State, Tulane needs best road effort in coach Willie Fritz's tenure
History says Tulane will struggle at Kansas State on Saturday in the Green Wave's first big test of the season. The team's objective is to make sure the past has no bearing on the future. Coach Willie Fritz is 0-7 against Power Five schools in six years at Tulane and...
District contenders John Ehret, Booker T. Washington eye turnaround. ‘Somebody’s going to be 1-2.’
John Ehret and Booker T. Washington high schools should still be thought of as strong contenders to win their districts. But for now, each school would like to shake off its 0-2 nondistrict start when the Patriots and Lions face each other 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Hoss Memtsas Stadium. Ehret...
Farmer Football 5: Northshore, Covington continue to impress
It's hard to process exactly what happened at Northshore last Friday. Eleven plays. 186 yards. Four touchdowns. And just like that, Northshore was up 29-0 on Salmen, and the homecoming crowd was rolling. Salmen's defense is tough, and the Panthers carved them up. It was impressive. It was even more...
Officials confident they've ironed out FSU-LSU crowd issues in time for Saints home opener
Fans need to have a plan before they arrive at the Caesars Superdome for the New Orleans Saints’ home opener Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. That’s the message team and stadium officials are trying to deliver to avoid the hassles many fans encountered at the Florida State-LSU game on Sept. 4.
LSU fans troubled by 'horrible' traffic after LSU-Southern game; some took hours to get home
Long before and long after the final whistle sounded on Saturday's historic football game between LSU and Southern, fans were battling hours of traffic on their way home. Trapped in their cars, several LSU fans who've been attending games at Tiger Stadium for decades said the traffic was the worst they've ever seen.
Lonnie Matherne, 'The Real' Robert Mitchell in long New Orleans radio career, dies at 79
Lonnie Matherne Jr., better known as Robert Mitchell during his half-century career as a popular New Orleans radio disc jockey, program director and talk show host, died Monday at Slidell Memorial Hospital of complications from surgery. He was 79. Matherne, who was called “The Real” Robert Mitchell on air, spent...
Nell Nolan: Urban League Gala, New Orleans Bar Association; Piano Competition reception
Take a bow Tessie Prevost, Leona Tate and Gail Etienne, members of New Orleans Four; Ashley Shelton, Power Coalition for Equity and Justice; Eugenie Collins, NAACP Baton Rouge Chapter; and Sharon Lavigne, Rise St. James!. They were the 2022 honorees during the Urban League of Louisiana’s annual gala held in...
$100,000 Powerball ticket sold in metro New Orleans; see where
A Powerball ticket worth $100,000 was sold recently in Marrero, according to Louisiana Lottery officials. The $100,000 ticket was sold at Murphy USA #6906 at 2822 Lapalco Boulevard in Marrero. It matched four of the five numbers for the Sept. 10 drawing, plus the Powerball and the Powerplay. The winning...
Chapel Hart finishes fifth on 'America's Got Talent'; Trombone Shorty drops in on finale
New Orleans transplants and "America's Got Talent" finalists Chapel Hart weren't the only Louisiana representation on the NBC series' finale Wednesday night — Troy "Trombone Shorty" Andrews joined the party. Grammy-winning New Orleans trombonist Andrews joined finalist Avery Dixon, a saxophonist from Atlanta, on stage to perform Stevie Wonder's...
Orleans Parish property transfers for Aug. 30-Sept. 3, 2022; see list and other sales
Clio St. 1727; Clio St. 1729: $700,000, Jacquelyn Michelle Gibson Clark and Sean Locke Clark to 1820 Investments LLC. Euterpe St. 1823: $380,000, Renior Pierre to Daniel Purcell and Jessica Beth Campora Morel. Julia St. 333: $375,000, Alaftharia Christakis to Erika Lynn Clary and Joseph Ritch. Julia St. 333: $375,000,...
Sensational 1910 New Orleans shooting took place at this unassuming Decatur Street bar
The first sign of trouble was the raised voices emanating from the doorway of 937 Decatur St. on the morning of July 13, 1910. Charles Burke, an off-duty firefighter returning from the French Market with a sackful of produce, could hear them as he walked past. He couldn’t understand them; he didn’t speak Italian. But he could tell by the tone that tempers were hot.
Need plans this weekend? 10 things to do around New Orleans Sept. 16-18
From festivals to lectures, the fun fall weekend is shaping up. In celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, the New Orleans Jazz Museum hosts a MUSICAL CELEBRATION at 2 p.m. Friday. Get the details here. And NOMA hosts a HISPANIC CONCERT at 7 p.m. at the City Park museum. Check out the information here. An inaugural HISPANIC CELEBRATION kicks off at 11 .m. Saturday at the French Market. Look here for that information.
Jefferson Parish advanced study applications, Willow School winning writers and other metro schools news
JEFFERSON PARISH ADVANCED STUDY: Applications are being accepted through Oct. 5 for the 2023-24 school year at Jefferson Parish Schools advanced study academies and at Ruppel Academie Francaise. Students who are selected for admission to advanced study academies must score in the 85th percentile or higher on the Advanced Study Academies admissions test. For eligibility information, visit jpschools.org/ASA. To apply and select testing dates, visit specialtyselection.jpschools.org/login. Students who are selected for admission to Ruppel must score in the 75th percentile or higher on the Advanced Study Academies admissions test. For eligibility information, visit jpschools.org/RuppelAdmin.
I-10 West reopens at Crowder Boulevard after wreck, traffic officials say
All westbound lanes of Interstate 10 near New Orleans East have reopened following a crash, Louisiana transportation officials said. I-10 West at Crowder Boulevard was shut down around 8:30 a.m. and reopened an hour later. At one point, traffic was packed up to Bullard Avenue. No other information about the...
Money for a S&WB substation was held up by abortion politics. On Thursday, the logjam broke.
After a two-month delay, the State Bond Commission on Thursday gave the go-ahead for a $39 million New Orleans drainage project that got entangled in abortion politics. The vote was 11-1. The lone "no" vote was cast by a representative of Attorney General Jeff Landry's office, who argued that approval should continue to be delayed because New Orleans leaders have vowed not to enforce Louisiana's anti-abortion law that took effect after the U.S. Supreme Court returned the issue to states.
Louisiana coastal worker fined after rupturing oil pipeline at BP spill restoration site
A heavy equipment operator from Harvey was sentenced by a federal judge to two years probation and fined $2,500 for rupturing an oil pipeline while working to restore a Louisiana island harmed by a much larger oil spill, the Deepwater Horizon disaster. James Tassin, 52, plead guilty last year to...
10 years after father’s suicide, New Orleans council member Joe Giarrusso tells his story
More than a dozen mental health experts filled the New Orleans City Council chamber on Thursday for a discussion led by council member Joe Giarrusso, whose father died by suicide 10 years ago. Opening the meeting, Giarrusso considered why his father, a successful lawyer and former New Orleans magistrate commissioner,...
53-year-old Mandeville woman killed in I-12 wreck near Slidell
A Mandeville woman was fatally injured in an SUV wreck Thursday when she veered off Interstate 12 near Slidell and hit a tree, Louisiana State Police said. Michelle Gallien, 53, was westbound near U.S. 11 just before 8 a.m. when her 2020 GMC Acadia left the highway, descended an embankment and crashed.
Two men, including victim in Treme double shooting, IDed by coroner
The New Orleans coroner has identified two men slain this week by gunfire, including a victim in the Treme double shooting. Javae Turner, 28, died Monday from gunshot wounds sustained at an unspecified location in Gentilly on May 25. Leonard Roundtree, 68, died Tuesday night in a double shooting in...
Man, woman killed in Treme shooting, New Orleans police say
A man and a woman were found dead in their Treme home late Tuesday, New Orleans police said. Neighbors called police around 7:15 p.m. and asked for a wellness check at the home in the 2200 block of Dumaine Street (map). Responding officers said they found a man and woman inside. Both had been shot and died at the scene.
