New Orleans, LA

NOLA.com

Farmer Football 5: Northshore, Covington continue to impress

It's hard to process exactly what happened at Northshore last Friday. Eleven plays. 186 yards. Four touchdowns. And just like that, Northshore was up 29-0 on Salmen, and the homecoming crowd was rolling. Salmen's defense is tough, and the Panthers carved them up. It was impressive. It was even more...
SLIDELL, LA
NOLA.com

$100,000 Powerball ticket sold in metro New Orleans; see where

A Powerball ticket worth $100,000 was sold recently in Marrero, according to Louisiana Lottery officials. The $100,000 ticket was sold at Murphy USA #6906 at 2822 Lapalco Boulevard in Marrero. It matched four of the five numbers for the Sept. 10 drawing, plus the Powerball and the Powerplay. The winning...
MARRERO, LA
NOLA.com

Sensational 1910 New Orleans shooting took place at this unassuming Decatur Street bar

The first sign of trouble was the raised voices emanating from the doorway of 937 Decatur St. on the morning of July 13, 1910. Charles Burke, an off-duty firefighter returning from the French Market with a sackful of produce, could hear them as he walked past. He couldn’t understand them; he didn’t speak Italian. But he could tell by the tone that tempers were hot.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Need plans this weekend? 10 things to do around New Orleans Sept. 16-18

From festivals to lectures, the fun fall weekend is shaping up. In celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, the New Orleans Jazz Museum hosts a MUSICAL CELEBRATION at 2 p.m. Friday. Get the details here. And NOMA hosts a HISPANIC CONCERT at 7 p.m. at the City Park museum. Check out the information here. An inaugural HISPANIC CELEBRATION kicks off at 11 .m. Saturday at the French Market. Look here for that information.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Jefferson Parish advanced study applications, Willow School winning writers and other metro schools news

JEFFERSON PARISH ADVANCED STUDY: Applications are being accepted through Oct. 5 for the 2023-24 school year at Jefferson Parish Schools advanced study academies and at Ruppel Academie Francaise. Students who are selected for admission to advanced study academies must score in the 85th percentile or higher on the Advanced Study Academies admissions test. For eligibility information, visit jpschools.org/ASA. To apply and select testing dates, visit specialtyselection.jpschools.org/login. Students who are selected for admission to Ruppel must score in the 75th percentile or higher on the Advanced Study Academies admissions test. For eligibility information, visit jpschools.org/RuppelAdmin.
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
NOLA.com

Money for a S&WB substation was held up by abortion politics. On Thursday, the logjam broke.

After a two-month delay, the State Bond Commission on Thursday gave the go-ahead for a $39 million New Orleans drainage project that got entangled in abortion politics. The vote was 11-1. The lone "no" vote was cast by a representative of Attorney General Jeff Landry's office, who argued that approval should continue to be delayed because New Orleans leaders have vowed not to enforce Louisiana's anti-abortion law that took effect after the U.S. Supreme Court returned the issue to states.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

53-year-old Mandeville woman killed in I-12 wreck near Slidell

A Mandeville woman was fatally injured in an SUV wreck Thursday when she veered off Interstate 12 near Slidell and hit a tree, Louisiana State Police said. Michelle Gallien, 53, was westbound near U.S. 11 just before 8 a.m. when her 2020 GMC Acadia left the highway, descended an embankment and crashed.
MANDEVILLE, LA
NOLA.com

Two men, including victim in Treme double shooting, IDed by coroner

The New Orleans coroner has identified two men slain this week by gunfire, including a victim in the Treme double shooting. Javae Turner, 28, died Monday from gunshot wounds sustained at an unspecified location in Gentilly on May 25. Leonard Roundtree, 68, died Tuesday night in a double shooting in...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Man, woman killed in Treme shooting, New Orleans police say

A man and a woman were found dead in their Treme home late Tuesday, New Orleans police said. Neighbors called police around 7:15 p.m. and asked for a wellness check at the home in the 2200 block of Dumaine Street (map). Responding officers said they found a man and woman inside. Both had been shot and died at the scene.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

