Florida Destination Makes List of Most Colorful Places in the United StatesL. CaneMiami Beach, FL
Saints sign a familiar face, RB Latavius MurrayTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints "never quit" attitude gets them the win against the FalconsTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Second Harvest Food Bank Host Rubber Duck DerbyTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints open the 2022 season against rival Falcons with a lot to proveTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
NOLA.com
Notebook: Healthy now, Tulane safety Larry Brooks having bounce-back year
Tulane safety Larry Brooks was poised for a big 2021 season in preseason camp last year. As was true for most of the team, things did not go as planned. This season, he already is bouncing back through two games. Brooks, a fifth-year senior from Fort Worth, Texas, leads the...
NOLA.com
District contenders John Ehret, Booker T. Washington eye turnaround. ‘Somebody’s going to be 1-2.’
John Ehret and Booker T. Washington high schools should still be thought of as strong contenders to win their districts. But for now, each school would like to shake off its 0-2 nondistrict start when the Patriots and Lions face each other 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Hoss Memtsas Stadium. Ehret...
NOLA.com
Farmer Football 5: Northshore, Covington continue to impress
It's hard to process exactly what happened at Northshore last Friday. Eleven plays. 186 yards. Four touchdowns. And just like that, Northshore was up 29-0 on Salmen, and the homecoming crowd was rolling. Salmen's defense is tough, and the Panthers carved them up. It was impressive. It was even more...
NOLA.com
Lonnie Matherne, 'The Real' Robert Mitchell in long New Orleans radio career, dies at 79
Lonnie Matherne Jr., better known as Robert Mitchell during his half-century career as a popular New Orleans radio disc jockey, program director and talk show host, died Monday at Slidell Memorial Hospital of complications from surgery. He was 79. Matherne, who was called “The Real” Robert Mitchell on air, spent...
NOLA.com
Nell Nolan: Urban League Gala, New Orleans Bar Association; Piano Competition reception
Take a bow Tessie Prevost, Leona Tate and Gail Etienne, members of New Orleans Four; Ashley Shelton, Power Coalition for Equity and Justice; Eugenie Collins, NAACP Baton Rouge Chapter; and Sharon Lavigne, Rise St. James!. They were the 2022 honorees during the Urban League of Louisiana’s annual gala held in...
NOLA.com
Chapel Hart finishes fifth on 'America's Got Talent'; Trombone Shorty drops in on finale
New Orleans transplants and "America's Got Talent" finalists Chapel Hart weren't the only Louisiana representation on the NBC series' finale Wednesday night — Troy "Trombone Shorty" Andrews joined the party. Grammy-winning New Orleans trombonist Andrews joined finalist Avery Dixon, a saxophonist from Atlanta, on stage to perform Stevie Wonder's...
NOLA.com
$100,000 Powerball ticket sold in metro New Orleans; see where
A Powerball ticket worth $100,000 was sold recently in Marrero, according to Louisiana Lottery officials. The $100,000 ticket was sold at Murphy USA #6906 at 2822 Lapalco Boulevard in Marrero. It matched four of the five numbers for the Sept. 10 drawing, plus the Powerball and the Powerplay. The winning...
Another $100,000 Winning Powerball Ticket Sold in Louisiana
Louisiana's lottery lucky continues its winning streak with a $100,000 Powerball winner reported to have been sold in the state for Saturday night's drawing. If you played Powerball for the September 10th game, you probably want to check your numbers and see if your weekend hasn't improved by quite a bit.
NOLA.com
Sensational 1910 New Orleans shooting took place at this unassuming Decatur Street bar
The first sign of trouble was the raised voices emanating from the doorway of 937 Decatur St. on the morning of July 13, 1910. Charles Burke, an off-duty firefighter returning from the French Market with a sackful of produce, could hear them as he walked past. He couldn’t understand them; he didn’t speak Italian. But he could tell by the tone that tempers were hot.
NOLA.com
Orleans Parish property transfers for Aug. 30-Sept. 3, 2022; see list and other sales
Clio St. 1727; Clio St. 1729: $700,000, Jacquelyn Michelle Gibson Clark and Sean Locke Clark to 1820 Investments LLC. Euterpe St. 1823: $380,000, Renior Pierre to Daniel Purcell and Jessica Beth Campora Morel. Julia St. 333: $375,000, Alaftharia Christakis to Erika Lynn Clary and Joseph Ritch. Julia St. 333: $375,000,...
NOLA.com
Need plans this weekend? 10 things to do around New Orleans Sept. 16-18
From festivals to lectures, the fun fall weekend is shaping up. In celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, the New Orleans Jazz Museum hosts a MUSICAL CELEBRATION at 2 p.m. Friday. Get the details here. And NOMA hosts a HISPANIC CONCERT at 7 p.m. at the City Park museum. Check out the information here. An inaugural HISPANIC CELEBRATION kicks off at 11 .m. Saturday at the French Market. Look here for that information.
NOLA.com
Liuzza's, a Mid-City New Orleans culinary landmark, has a new owner
Liuzza's Restaurant & Bar, a culinary landmark in Mid-City New Orleans, will have new owners next week after the Bordelon family agreed to sell the Creole-Italian stalwart. Brothers Jason and George DeCastro, with partners Erin Clark and Michael Shelow, will take the keys Monday, becoming the latest in a long line of owners of the neighborhood eatery that was established by Vincent Liuzza in 1947.
NOLA.com
Outdoor cooking in Westwego, white elephant sale in Metairie, and other metro area community news
Be sure to check official websites, Facebook pages or contact numbers to make sure scheduled events are still happening. DUTCH OVEN COOKING: The Wego Cookers welcomes those interested in outdoor cooking to its gathering beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, in Pavilion 6 in Bayou Segnette State Park, 7777 Westbank Expressway, Westwego. Food sampling begins at 11:30 a.m. The event is free, but the entrance fee to the park is $3 for those under 62. For more information call John Heiken at (504) 756-1853 or email at jheiken209@gmail.com.
NOLA.com
New Orleans singer Charmaine Neville's home badly damaged by lightning strike
Charmaine Neville was at home in Bywater several weeks ago during a thunderstorm when lightning struck. Not the figurative, inspirational sort of lightning, but the literal kind. It hit her 100-plus-year-old house like, well, a bolt of lightning. “It felt like the lightning picked up the house and slammed it...
This Louisiana City Named Best Place to Retire in U.S.
A Louisiana city is named the #1 city to retire in, according to a study from Home Bay. The data looks at several factors, including the number of residents above age 60 and the number of Medicare providers for residents. New Orleans is the number 1 place to retire in the U.S.
Is there a tiger on the loose in Houma?
There are multiple reports of a tiger roaming through Houma, Louisiana. Authorities are not convinced, but are also not taking chances. “We have not received any evidence, physical evidence, that tells us that there’s a tiger loose…
999ktdy.com
Locals Report Tiger on the Loose in Houma; Here’s What Police Are Saying
Police are weighing in on multiple reports of a tiger on the loose in Houma. The rumors began to spread on social media overnight after residents claimed to see a tiger or some type of large cat roaming around the downtown area of Houma. Once word began to circulate, others...
NOLA.com
Money for a S&WB substation was held up by abortion politics. On Thursday, the logjam broke.
After a two-month delay, the State Bond Commission on Thursday gave the go-ahead for a $39 million New Orleans drainage project that got entangled in abortion politics. The vote was 11-1. The lone "no" vote was cast by a representative of Attorney General Jeff Landry's office, who argued that approval should continue to be delayed because New Orleans leaders have vowed not to enforce Louisiana's anti-abortion law that took effect after the U.S. Supreme Court returned the issue to states.
NOLA.com
Lazy river with view of the Mississippi? Nine Mile Point home among $1M+ properties for sale
The New Orleans-area real estate portfolio is a dazzling mix of dwellings of all types, drawing on the city's rich heritage of influences, from the Old World styles of France, Spain and England, to New World styles of the Caribbean, Creole and contemporary architecture and design. For an investment of...
NOLA.com
10 years after father’s suicide, New Orleans council member Joe Giarrusso tells his story
More than a dozen mental health experts filled the New Orleans City Council chamber on Thursday for a discussion led by council member Joe Giarrusso, whose father died by suicide 10 years ago. Opening the meeting, Giarrusso considered why his father, a successful lawyer and former New Orleans magistrate commissioner,...
