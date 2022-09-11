ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NOLA.com

Farmer Football 5: Northshore, Covington continue to impress

It's hard to process exactly what happened at Northshore last Friday. Eleven plays. 186 yards. Four touchdowns. And just like that, Northshore was up 29-0 on Salmen, and the homecoming crowd was rolling. Salmen's defense is tough, and the Panthers carved them up. It was impressive. It was even more...
SLIDELL, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Football
Local
Louisiana College Sports
New Orleans, LA
Football
New Orleans, LA
College Sports
City
New Orleans, LA
NOLA.com

$100,000 Powerball ticket sold in metro New Orleans; see where

A Powerball ticket worth $100,000 was sold recently in Marrero, according to Louisiana Lottery officials. The $100,000 ticket was sold at Murphy USA #6906 at 2822 Lapalco Boulevard in Marrero. It matched four of the five numbers for the Sept. 10 drawing, plus the Powerball and the Powerplay. The winning...
MARRERO, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Willie Fritz
NOLA.com

Sensational 1910 New Orleans shooting took place at this unassuming Decatur Street bar

The first sign of trouble was the raised voices emanating from the doorway of 937 Decatur St. on the morning of July 13, 1910. Charles Burke, an off-duty firefighter returning from the French Market with a sackful of produce, could hear them as he walked past. He couldn’t understand them; he didn’t speak Italian. But he could tell by the tone that tempers were hot.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Need plans this weekend? 10 things to do around New Orleans Sept. 16-18

From festivals to lectures, the fun fall weekend is shaping up. In celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, the New Orleans Jazz Museum hosts a MUSICAL CELEBRATION at 2 p.m. Friday. Get the details here. And NOMA hosts a HISPANIC CONCERT at 7 p.m. at the City Park museum. Check out the information here. An inaugural HISPANIC CELEBRATION kicks off at 11 .m. Saturday at the French Market. Look here for that information.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Liuzza's, a Mid-City New Orleans culinary landmark, has a new owner

Liuzza's Restaurant & Bar, a culinary landmark in Mid-City New Orleans, will have new owners next week after the Bordelon family agreed to sell the Creole-Italian stalwart. Brothers Jason and George DeCastro, with partners Erin Clark and Michael Shelow, will take the keys Monday, becoming the latest in a long line of owners of the neighborhood eatery that was established by Vincent Liuzza in 1947.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kansas State#American Football#College Football#College Sports#Alcorn State 0#The Green Wave#Umass#Espn Com#Fbs
NOLA.com

Outdoor cooking in Westwego, white elephant sale in Metairie, and other metro area community news

Be sure to check official websites, Facebook pages or contact numbers to make sure scheduled events are still happening. DUTCH OVEN COOKING: The Wego Cookers welcomes those interested in outdoor cooking to its gathering beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, in Pavilion 6 in Bayou Segnette State Park, 7777 Westbank Expressway, Westwego. Food sampling begins at 11:30 a.m. The event is free, but the entrance fee to the park is $3 for those under 62. For more information call John Heiken at (504) 756-1853 or email at jheiken209@gmail.com.
WESTWEGO, LA
WWL-AMFM

Is there a tiger on the loose in Houma?

There are multiple reports of a tiger roaming through Houma, Louisiana. Authorities are not convinced, but are also not taking chances. “We have not received any evidence, physical evidence, that tells us that there’s a tiger loose…
HOUMA, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
College
Tulane University
NOLA.com

Money for a S&WB substation was held up by abortion politics. On Thursday, the logjam broke.

After a two-month delay, the State Bond Commission on Thursday gave the go-ahead for a $39 million New Orleans drainage project that got entangled in abortion politics. The vote was 11-1. The lone "no" vote was cast by a representative of Attorney General Jeff Landry's office, who argued that approval should continue to be delayed because New Orleans leaders have vowed not to enforce Louisiana's anti-abortion law that took effect after the U.S. Supreme Court returned the issue to states.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy