Cedar Rapids Police make arrest in April fatal shooting
Cedar Rapids Police have arrested a man in connection with a fatal shooting this April. The Joint Communications Agency received a Call for Service in the area of 12th Avenue SW and Auburn Drive SW regarding shots fired in the overnight hours of April 25th. Officers arrived and located 36-year-old...
Iowa City man accused of stabbing at Town and Campus Apartments
An Iowa City man is accused of sending a man to the ER after stabbing him as he was sitting in a vehicle. The incident occurred at the Town and Campus Apartments on Arthur Street just after 11 am Monday. 29-year-old Fisher Gerot of the Breckenridge Estates Mobile Home Park was standing on the driver’s side of the vehicle, speaking to the driver and passenger. The victim opened his passenger-side door, and Gerot allegedly went over to that side of the vehicle and stabbed the man in his abdomen and slashed his right forearm.
Traffic stop leads to weapons charge for Davenport man
A Davenport man pulled over for a traffic violation in Iowa City Saturday faces a weapons charge after a handgun was located in his vehicle. 35-year-old Christopher Anderson was pulled over just after 1 am near the intersection of Dubuque Street and Kimball Road. Upon contact, the officer reportedly observed a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. A subsequent search located a handgun inside the glove box on top of a bag of leafy green substance that was believed to be marijuana.
Area transient facing multiple charges after domestic incident
An Iowa City area transient faces several charges stemming from a domestic abuse incident that occurred Sunday night. Officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of Oakcrest for a noise disturbance. Arriving officers standing outside the apartment could hear a female screaming and sounding like she was in distress. The woman allegedly screamed “get off me,” and “get away from me, you’re hurting me” before the sound of shattering glass was heard. Officers opened the door and found the victim in a towel with obvious marks on her body, and the man, identified as 30-year-old Humberto Dominguez-Gonzalez, naked in the living room with blood on the floor. He was allegedly in close proximity of several pieces of drug paraphernalia, including grinders, jars with remnants of marijuana in them, and a bong.
Fired for dishonesty, officer is then hired by another Iowa police department
Nicholas Blocker is sworn in as a West Liberty police officer in May, several weeks after being fired from the City of Marion’s police department for dishonesty. (Photo courtesy City of West Liberty.) An eastern Iowa police officer who was fired in March for dishonesty is now working for...
Cedar Rapids City Council asking Ingedion and Union to settle strike
The Cedar Rapids City Council is calling for the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers International Union and multinational ingredient maker Ingredion sit down and settle their strike. According to its website, Ingredion makes sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients and biomaterials that are used by customers in everyday products ranging...
“No Littering” sign to hinder the Goedken
Mayor Dave Goedken reported on the condition of the park and ride during his report as part of the Sept. 6 Monticello City Council meeting. “It’s in tough shape,” he said. Goedken said a vehicle had to be removed from the property. The abundance of garbage has been...
Restaurateurs look to local creatives to elevate their exterior
Even if you’re in it for the food and drink, a good view never hurts. At restaurants across the CRANDIC, that view is enhanced by artists. The confluence of art and food is visible in everything from grab-and-go items eaten on brightly painted picnic benches dotting Iowa City’s downtown, to an intentional sit-down meal (with reservations even!) against the backdrop of a bold and colorful mural. Art adds immeasurably to these simple pleasures and ordinary activities.
THE GUYS SOLVE THE CAMEO MYSTERY
SCENE: 8 am sharp, in a stately office on the west side of Iowa City. A silver-haired man sits at his desk, impeccably dressed but also wearing the stress of 96 unpleasant hours and counting on his visage. In one of the seats, another silver-haired man, much wearier, and wearing a high-performance sweatsuit. A sharp knock reports from the office door, but it’s cursory, as the man on the other side lets himself in with a calm urgency.
Diners on North Linn Street now have access to free public wi-fi
Limited free wi-fi is now available in the block-long dining area on North Linn Street. It’s the fourth outdoor, free public wi-fi spot in Iowa City, provided through a partnership between the city and ImOn Communications. The same public wi-fi is available on the Ped Mall and in two city parks, Chauncey Swan and Riverfront Crossings.
Imagine Grinnell’s Get-Together at Marvin Garden
Imagine Grinnell’s Get-Together at Marvin Garden. (September 12, 2022) Imagine Grinnell invites volunteers, friends and community members to Get-Together at Marvin Gardens for an end of the season celebration! The event takes place on Sunday, September 18 from 1 – 3 p.m. and includes appetizers, beverages and live music from Emma Kieran, singer-songwriter from Grinnell College. Seating will be limited and lawn chairs are recommended.
IOWA REGENTS TO REQUEST 32 MILLION DOLLAR FUND INCREASE
THE BOARD OF REGENTS PLANS TO ASK THE IOWA LEGISLATURE FOR AN INCREASE OF 32 MILLION DOLLARS FOR ITS NEXT BUDGET WHEN THEY MEET THIS WEEK. THE REGENTS CITE INFLATION AND INCREASED COSTS FOR EVERYTHING FROM SOFTWARE, FOOD, UTILITIES, FUEL, AND WAGES IN THEIR REQUEST. THE BOARD WILL CONSIDER THE...
Iowa Board of Regents to request more funding in upcoming session
Iowa Board of Regents members gathered at the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls for two days of meetings. They approved their budget request Sept. 15, 2022. (Screenshot by Iowa Board of Regents YouTube page) The Iowa Board of Regents on Thursday unanimously approved plans to ask the Iowa...
