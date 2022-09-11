ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cowboys Reportedly Make Decision On Possible Quarterback Trade

While the timetable is now in question, the Dallas Cowboys will spend some time without Dak Prescott. The star quarterback fractured his right throwing thumb during Week 1's loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Although Prescott was initially expected to miss six-to-eight weeks, Jerry Jones that they won't place him on the injured reserve.
Aaron Rodgers has brutal comment about 1 Packers WR

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers continues to sound quite down on his set of wide receivers. The Packers struggled on offense in Sunday’s loss to the Minnesota Vikings, with Rodgers demonstrating little faith in most of his young wide receivers. Among that group is second-year receiver Amari Rodgers, who has handled kick return duties for Green Bay but has virtually no role in the offense.
New report gives update on Tom Brady, Gisele relationship

A new report published on Monday provided an update on the relationship between Tom Brady and Gisele. Brady’s personal life has been a topic of serious speculation ever since the Tampa Bay quarterback took an 11-day absence from training camp for “personal reasons.” Brady recently responded to a funny rumor about his absence. But the less-humorous belief is that Brady needed some personal time to manage his relationship with his wife and family.
Will Cowboys pull off trade for notable quarterback?

The Dallas Cowboys need to add a quarterback to their depth chart in the wake of Dak Prescott’s injury, but it doesn’t seem like they will be swinging for the fences. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones appeared on 105.3 The Fan Tuesday and shared some interesting revelations. First, he said that after Prescott’s surgery, they now feel the quarterback might only miss 3-4 weeks rather than 6-8 weeks. Dallas doesn’t even have plans to place Prescott on injured reserve because they don’t want the quarterback to be forced to miss four games.
Tim Tebow’s net worth in 2022

It sounds crazy now, but the then  34-years -old, Tim Tebow was headed back to the NFL — perhaps in the vein of New Orleans Saints star Taysom Hill as a potential do-it-all type of guy for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Nevertheless, after just one preseason game, he was cut. So, sure, let’s take a look […] The post Tim Tebow’s net worth in 2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Russell Wilson responds to boos from Seahawks fans

Russell Wilson did not receive a warm welcome in his return to Seattle on Monday night, but the Denver Broncos quarterback insists he was not bothered by the reception. Wilson spent the first 10 seasons of his career with the Seahawks and won a Super Bowl with the team. You would never have known that by the way fans at Lumen Field treated him on Monday, as the boos overwhelming drowned out the cheers when Wilson led the Broncos out of the locker room (video here). Wilson was asked after the game about the hostile environment.
Saints reuniting with former Pro Bowler

While the New Orleans Saints are moving past the Sean Payton era, they are not doing so entirely. The Saints announced Tuesday that they are signing veteran running back Latavius Murray to their practice squad. Murray previously played in New Orleans from 2019 to 2020. Now 31, Murray got fairly...
Jerry Jones shares surprising update on Dak Prescott

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott underwent surgery this week after he suffered a fractured thumb, but team owner Jerry Jones is expecting him back a lot sooner than initially reported. Jones said during his Tuesday appearance on 105.3 The Fan that the Cowboys will not place Prescott on injured reserve....
Sean Payton has bold prediction about 1 QB situation

Sean Payton has a fairly bold prediction about how one team’s quarterback situation will unfold in 2022. In an appearance on “The Herd” with Colin Cowherd on Monday, the former New Orleans Saints coach predicted that Teddy Bridgewater will supplant Tua Tagovailoa as Miami Dolphins quarterback at some point in 2022, and will spark a quarterback controversy.
Raiders signing controversial defender

The Las Vegas Raiders are bringing in a somewhat infamous name. The team officially announced on Wednesday that they have signed veteran cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman to their practice squad. The 30-year-old defender had been a free agent after spending last year on the Detroit Lions. Robey-Coleman is most prominently remembered...
Iowa fan brutally trolled Brian Ferentz with viral prank

The Iowa Hawkeyes were caught in an awkward situation this week thanks to the efforts one one fed-up fan. Frustration has boiled over among Hawkeyes fans over the team’s horrendous start to the season on offense. Iowa has scored just 14 points in two games against South Dakota State and Iowa State, and their 158 yards per game and 21 total first downs both rank dead last in the country.
ESPN’s Ryan Clark takes mean-spirited shot at Drew Lock

Geno Smith beat out Drew Lock this offseason for the Seattle Seahawks’ Week 1 starting job, and no one rubbed Lock’s face in it harder than Ryan Clark. During the “Monday Night Football” postgame show on ESPN, Clark went out of his way to celebrate the fact that Lock was on the sidelines while Smith was leading the Seahawks to a win over the Denver Broncos.
Marcus Freeman makes big religious conversion

Marcus Freeman is the head football coach at the University of Notre Dame, and now his religious faith matches the school’s faith. The St. Pius X Catholic Church in Granger, Indiana shared in an announcement on Sept. 11 that Freeman was the church’s newest Catholic. The announcement said...
