Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Mysterious Group Targets Governor Abbott With Their Political AdsTom HandyTexas State
O'Rourke Said The Only Way We Will Win is YouTom HandyLockhart, TX
Jake Spavital is Must Prove Himself Quickley at Texas StateFlurrySportsSan Marcos, TX
The Homeless Have No Place to Go After City Bans Public CampingTom HandyAustin, TX
5 Family-Friendly Activities in Austin, TexasBecca CAustin, TX
Related
Cowboys Reportedly Make Decision On Possible Quarterback Trade
While the timetable is now in question, the Dallas Cowboys will spend some time without Dak Prescott. The star quarterback fractured his right throwing thumb during Week 1's loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Although Prescott was initially expected to miss six-to-eight weeks, Jerry Jones that they won't place him on the injured reserve.
Joe Burrow explains why he sat at locker for so long after loss
Joe Burrow seemed like he took his team’s Sunday loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers particularly hard, but the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback says the way he reacted was nothing out of the ordinary for him. The Steelers beat the Bengals 23-20 in an overtime thriller. After the game, Burrow was...
Aaron Rodgers has brutal comment about 1 Packers WR
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers continues to sound quite down on his set of wide receivers. The Packers struggled on offense in Sunday’s loss to the Minnesota Vikings, with Rodgers demonstrating little faith in most of his young wide receivers. Among that group is second-year receiver Amari Rodgers, who has handled kick return duties for Green Bay but has virtually no role in the offense.
New report gives update on Tom Brady, Gisele relationship
A new report published on Monday provided an update on the relationship between Tom Brady and Gisele. Brady’s personal life has been a topic of serious speculation ever since the Tampa Bay quarterback took an 11-day absence from training camp for “personal reasons.” Brady recently responded to a funny rumor about his absence. But the less-humorous belief is that Brady needed some personal time to manage his relationship with his wife and family.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Will Cowboys pull off trade for notable quarterback?
The Dallas Cowboys need to add a quarterback to their depth chart in the wake of Dak Prescott’s injury, but it doesn’t seem like they will be swinging for the fences. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones appeared on 105.3 The Fan Tuesday and shared some interesting revelations. First, he said that after Prescott’s surgery, they now feel the quarterback might only miss 3-4 weeks rather than 6-8 weeks. Dallas doesn’t even have plans to place Prescott on injured reserve because they don’t want the quarterback to be forced to miss four games.
Tim Tebow’s net worth in 2022
It sounds crazy now, but the then 34-years -old, Tim Tebow was headed back to the NFL — perhaps in the vein of New Orleans Saints star Taysom Hill as a potential do-it-all type of guy for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Nevertheless, after just one preseason game, he was cut. So, sure, let’s take a look […] The post Tim Tebow’s net worth in 2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TMZ.com
Fans Get In Violent Fistfight In Stands At Clemson vs. Georgia Tech Game
The action on the field during the Clemson vs. Georgia Tech game on Monday night wasn't the most thrilling ... but that certainly wasn't the case in the stands, 'cause a violent fistfight erupted between two fans, and it was wild!!. It all went down at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta...
Russell Wilson responds to boos from Seahawks fans
Russell Wilson did not receive a warm welcome in his return to Seattle on Monday night, but the Denver Broncos quarterback insists he was not bothered by the reception. Wilson spent the first 10 seasons of his career with the Seahawks and won a Super Bowl with the team. You would never have known that by the way fans at Lumen Field treated him on Monday, as the boos overwhelming drowned out the cheers when Wilson led the Broncos out of the locker room (video here). Wilson was asked after the game about the hostile environment.
RELATED PEOPLE
Mike Tomlin has hilarious remark about rookie’s first game
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren has quickly become a household name because of health concerns surrounding Najee Harris, but Mike Tomlin had a great way of reminding everyone to not get ahead of themselves. Tomlin was asked during his Tuesday press conference if Warren could see an expanded role...
Saints reuniting with former Pro Bowler
While the New Orleans Saints are moving past the Sean Payton era, they are not doing so entirely. The Saints announced Tuesday that they are signing veteran running back Latavius Murray to their practice squad. Murray previously played in New Orleans from 2019 to 2020. Now 31, Murray got fairly...
Jerry Jones shares surprising update on Dak Prescott
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott underwent surgery this week after he suffered a fractured thumb, but team owner Jerry Jones is expecting him back a lot sooner than initially reported. Jones said during his Tuesday appearance on 105.3 The Fan that the Cowboys will not place Prescott on injured reserve....
Sean Payton has bold prediction about 1 QB situation
Sean Payton has a fairly bold prediction about how one team’s quarterback situation will unfold in 2022. In an appearance on “The Herd” with Colin Cowherd on Monday, the former New Orleans Saints coach predicted that Teddy Bridgewater will supplant Tua Tagovailoa as Miami Dolphins quarterback at some point in 2022, and will spark a quarterback controversy.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Melvin Gordon has message for Pete Carroll, Seahawks
The Seattle Seahawks pulled off a big upset in their season opener against the Denver Broncos on Monday night, and Melvin Gordon does not seem pleased with the way they carried themselves after the win. Gordon apparently felt that Pete Carroll and others on the Seattle sideline were a bit...
Raiders signing controversial defender
The Las Vegas Raiders are bringing in a somewhat infamous name. The team officially announced on Wednesday that they have signed veteran cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman to their practice squad. The 30-year-old defender had been a free agent after spending last year on the Detroit Lions. Robey-Coleman is most prominently remembered...
NFL・
Iowa fan brutally trolled Brian Ferentz with viral prank
The Iowa Hawkeyes were caught in an awkward situation this week thanks to the efforts one one fed-up fan. Frustration has boiled over among Hawkeyes fans over the team’s horrendous start to the season on offense. Iowa has scored just 14 points in two games against South Dakota State and Iowa State, and their 158 yards per game and 21 total first downs both rank dead last in the country.
Pete Carroll reveals 1 way Seahawks slowed Russell Wilson
Pete Carroll spent 10 years working with Russell Wilson, and the Seattle Seahawks coach tried to use that valuable knowledge to his advantage when preparing his team to face the Denver Broncos on Monday night. Wilson found plenty of success through the air against his former team, but the Broncos...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ESPN’s Ryan Clark takes mean-spirited shot at Drew Lock
Geno Smith beat out Drew Lock this offseason for the Seattle Seahawks’ Week 1 starting job, and no one rubbed Lock’s face in it harder than Ryan Clark. During the “Monday Night Football” postgame show on ESPN, Clark went out of his way to celebrate the fact that Lock was on the sidelines while Smith was leading the Seahawks to a win over the Denver Broncos.
Marcus Freeman makes big religious conversion
Marcus Freeman is the head football coach at the University of Notre Dame, and now his religious faith matches the school’s faith. The St. Pius X Catholic Church in Granger, Indiana shared in an announcement on Sept. 11 that Freeman was the church’s newest Catholic. The announcement said...
Gisele discusses Tom Brady’s return to football in new interview
Tom Brady and wife Gisele Bundchen are having some difficulties in their marriage, according to numerous reports. The reports say that the friction is due to Brady’s return for another NFL season after retiring earlier this offseason. One report says that while Brady is living in Tampa for the...
NFL・
ESPN analyst makes bold prediction about Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs faced a lot of questions about their offense after a major offseason trade of wide receiver Tyreek Hill. After just one week, one ESPN analyst is quite convinced by what he saw. On Thursday, ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky said on “NFL Live” that the Chiefs will be...
Larry Brown Sports
New York City, NY
156K+
Followers
20K+
Post
105M+
Views
ABOUT
Larry Brown Sports, founded in 2007, is an independent sports blog that brings you some of the top trending and viral sports news of the day. The site reaches over 1 million monthly readers directly on the website and several million more via syndication channels.https://larrybrownsports.com
Comments / 0