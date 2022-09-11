Russell Wilson did not receive a warm welcome in his return to Seattle on Monday night, but the Denver Broncos quarterback insists he was not bothered by the reception. Wilson spent the first 10 seasons of his career with the Seahawks and won a Super Bowl with the team. You would never have known that by the way fans at Lumen Field treated him on Monday, as the boos overwhelming drowned out the cheers when Wilson led the Broncos out of the locker room (video here). Wilson was asked after the game about the hostile environment.

