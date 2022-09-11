CLARION, Pa. – Watch live as two of the top teams in District 9 and District 10 square off in a crossover volleyball battle, as D10 3A Warren travels to D9 1A Clarion. The Lady Dragons, who were in state finals in 2018 in 3A will take on the back-to-back defending PIAA 1A champion Lady Cats. Warren was the last time to take a set from Clarion taking a 2-1 lead on Clarion last year in Warren before Clarion rallied for a 3-2 victory. The Lady Cats have won 62 straight sets then.

CLARION, PA ・ 8 HOURS AGO