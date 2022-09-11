Read full article on original website
d9and10sports.com
D9 football Week 4: Redbank Valley, Keystone clash of unbeatens
Five unbeaten teams remain in District 9 football and two lock up in New Bethlehem in a Region 2 showdown as the Keystone Panthers travel to play the Redbank Valley Bulldogs to highlight a 13-game Friday night schedule in District 9. District 10 Preview • Staff Picks • Fan Picks...
d9and10sports.com
Watch Live: Warren at Clarion Volleyball
CLARION, Pa. – Watch live as two of the top teams in District 9 and District 10 square off in a crossover volleyball battle, as D10 3A Warren travels to D9 1A Clarion. The Lady Dragons, who were in state finals in 2018 in 3A will take on the back-to-back defending PIAA 1A champion Lady Cats. Warren was the last time to take a set from Clarion taking a 2-1 lead on Clarion last year in Warren before Clarion rallied for a 3-2 victory. The Lady Cats have won 62 straight sets then.
d9and10sports.com
Sept. 14, 2022 Volleyball: Cranberry, Iroquois, Cochranton Get Wins
SENECA, Pa. – Ayanna Ferringer had nine kills and four digs to help Cranberry to a 3-0 (25-23, 25-16, 25-21). Mackenzie Karnes added three kills, five digs, and six blocks for the Berries with Brooke Hart chipping in three kills, three aces, three digs, and two blocks. Ashlynn Collins ran the offense with eight set assists.
d9and10sports.com
Weekly PSAC, PAC, AMCC Player of the Week Roundup: Clarion’s Selfridge Among Honorees
There were no District 9 or District 10 athletes that garnered Player of the Week honors across the PSAC, PAC and AMCC for the week of Sept. 5-11, but there was one with a D9 connection. Abigail Selfridge, the sister of Erica Selfridge, who was a key player on Clarion...
d9and10sports.com
General McLane Looks to Keep Momentum in Thursday Matchup with North East
NORTH EAST, Pa. – General McLane has some momentum going following a season-opening loss to Slippery Rock and they look to continue that in a Region 5 matchup against North East on Thursday. Since then, coach Marshall McCormick’s Lancers (2-1, 1-0 Region 5) have posted an 18-7 win over...
d9and10sports.com
Sept. 13, 2022 Soccer Recaps: Redbank, St. Marys Boys Get Big Wins; Clearfield, Fairview Girls Earn Shutouts
NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Owen Clouse scored a pair of goals to help send Redbank Valley to a 4-2 win over Brockway. Owen Harmon and Jordan Smith also found the back of the net for the Bulldogs, who improved ot 5-0 with the win. The Bulldogs led 3-1 at...
d9and10sports.com
Smethport Girls, Saegertown Boys Get Golf Victories Powered by Hunter’s Station Golf Club
BOLIVAR, NY – Oswayo Valley’s Rylee Thompson earned medalist honors with a 53 but it was Smethport that earned a 31-24 team victory. For the Hubbers, Olivia Schott shot a 58, Hope Peterson 63, Ava Costa 68, Isabella Learn 70, and Jackie Davis 73. Also for OV, Shayden...
d9and10sports.com
YDL Sports Network/D9and10Sports to Broadcast Keystone at Clarion Volleyball
WARREN, Pa. – The YDL Sports Network will be broadcasting the Keystone at Clarion volleyball game on D9and10Sports.com Tuesday. Varsity action will start between 7 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. following the junior varsity match. The JV match will be broadcast without commentary with a start time of 6 p.m.
d9and10sports.com
Watch Live: Bradford at Clarion Girls Soccer Powered by Daddy’s in Clarion
CLARION, Pa. – Watch live as Bradford takes on Clarion in girls’ soccer action from Clarion High School powered by Daddy’s in Clarion. Chris Rossetti will have the call of the game which can be watched above or below or on any of our social media channels.
d9and10sports.com
Sept. 14, 2022 Soccer: Cowburn, Prince Lead Bradford Girls Past Clarion; GM, Warren Boys Triumph
CLARION, Pa. – Maddi Cowburn and Bella Prince each recorded hat tricks, as visiting Bradford rolled to an 8-1 win over Clarion. Cowburn added four assists with Prince picking up one. The duo were named the co-Allegheny Grille of Foxburg Players of the Game and talked about the win.
Giant Eagle to close Edinboro location in December
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Giant Eagle will close its Edinboro location. The store at 606 Erie St. in Edinboro will close on Dec. 30, 2022. The store has been in business since 1985. The store has about 50 team members. A representative of Giant Eagle said the employees will be offered positions at other Giant Eagle locations. […]
Ohio police identify bones found as those of missing woman
Police say a set of remains found last month belong to a woman missing since 2017.
Tim Hortons franchisee plans expansion in Southern Tier
JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — A Southern Tier franchisee for Tim Hortons is working on an expansion that will add five more stores and introduce the company’s first drive-thru only model. Blake Tarana is president of TAR Enterprises, a Jamestown company that operates seven Tim Hortons stores in the Jamestown...
Discovery of missing girl in Youngstown leads to arrest of 46-year-old man
The U.S. Marshals Service say a 46-year-old man has been arrested after investigators found a missing 12-year-old girl.
explore venango
Franklin Man, Passenger Killed in Motorcycle Vs. Car Collision on Route 8
SLIPPERY ROCK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Franklin man and his passenger were killed in a motorcycle versus car collision on State Route 8 on Friday afternoon. According to Butler-based State Police, this accident happened on Friday, September 9, around 4:00 p.m. on State Route 8 (William Flynn Highway) at its intersection with Branchton Road, in Slippery Rock Township, Butler County.
explore venango
State Police Calls: DUI Arrest in Oil Creek Township
CRAWFORD/WARREN CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following calls:. Titusville Man Discovered Sleeping in His Running Truck Arrested for DUI. Corry-based State Police have released the details of a DUI arrest in Oil Creek Township, Crawford County. According to police, a 21-year-old Titusville man was...
wbut.com
Route 8 North Motorcycle Crash Results In Death
At least one person died and another was seriously injured as a result of a crash involving a motorcycle Friday afternoon in Slippery Rock Township. The call came into the Butler County 911 Center around 4 p.m. Friday for the collision between a car and motorcycle on Route 8 North near the intersection with Branchton Road.
Local Christmas attraction opens for season
A popular holiday attraction in the Valley is opening this weekend.
Lioness at Pennsylvania zoo euthanized
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Nala, the African Lioness at the Erie Zoo, was euthanized on Sept. 12. Nala was 24 years old. The average lifespan for African lions is 10-18 years old. She was one of the oldest African lions in the world at the time of her death, the zoo reported. “Our veterinary and animal care […]
beavercountyradio.com
Former Beaver Falls Star Athlete Sentenced To Federal Prison
(Pittsburgh, Pa.) A former Beaver Falls High School star athlete , 27-year-old Cadee Akins Jr of Beaver Falls has pleaded guilty and been sentenced in federal court to seven years of imprisonment and four years of supervised release on his convictions for violating federal narcotics laws. United States District Judge...
