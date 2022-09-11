ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seneca, PA

d9and10sports.com

D9 football Week 4: Redbank Valley, Keystone clash of unbeatens

Five unbeaten teams remain in District 9 football and two lock up in New Bethlehem in a Region 2 showdown as the Keystone Panthers travel to play the Redbank Valley Bulldogs to highlight a 13-game Friday night schedule in District 9. District 10 Preview • Staff Picks • Fan Picks...
NEW BETHLEHEM, PA
d9and10sports.com

Watch Live: Warren at Clarion Volleyball

CLARION, Pa. – Watch live as two of the top teams in District 9 and District 10 square off in a crossover volleyball battle, as D10 3A Warren travels to D9 1A Clarion. The Lady Dragons, who were in state finals in 2018 in 3A will take on the back-to-back defending PIAA 1A champion Lady Cats. Warren was the last time to take a set from Clarion taking a 2-1 lead on Clarion last year in Warren before Clarion rallied for a 3-2 victory. The Lady Cats have won 62 straight sets then.
CLARION, PA
d9and10sports.com

Sept. 14, 2022 Volleyball: Cranberry, Iroquois, Cochranton Get Wins

SENECA, Pa. – Ayanna Ferringer had nine kills and four digs to help Cranberry to a 3-0 (25-23, 25-16, 25-21). Mackenzie Karnes added three kills, five digs, and six blocks for the Berries with Brooke Hart chipping in three kills, three aces, three digs, and two blocks. Ashlynn Collins ran the offense with eight set assists.
COCHRANTON, PA
YourErie

Giant Eagle to close Edinboro location in December

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Giant Eagle will close its Edinboro location. The store at 606 Erie St. in Edinboro will close on Dec. 30, 2022. The store has been in business since 1985. The store has about 50 team members. A representative of Giant Eagle said the employees will be offered positions at other Giant Eagle locations. […]
EDINBORO, PA
2 On Your Side

Tim Hortons franchisee plans expansion in Southern Tier

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — A Southern Tier franchisee for Tim Hortons is working on an expansion that will add five more stores and introduce the company’s first drive-thru only model. Blake Tarana is president of TAR Enterprises, a Jamestown company that operates seven Tim Hortons stores in the Jamestown...
explore venango

Franklin Man, Passenger Killed in Motorcycle Vs. Car Collision on Route 8

SLIPPERY ROCK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Franklin man and his passenger were killed in a motorcycle versus car collision on State Route 8 on Friday afternoon. According to Butler-based State Police, this accident happened on Friday, September 9, around 4:00 p.m. on State Route 8 (William Flynn Highway) at its intersection with Branchton Road, in Slippery Rock Township, Butler County.
explore venango

State Police Calls: DUI Arrest in Oil Creek Township

CRAWFORD/WARREN CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following calls:. Titusville Man Discovered Sleeping in His Running Truck Arrested for DUI. Corry-based State Police have released the details of a DUI arrest in Oil Creek Township, Crawford County. According to police, a 21-year-old Titusville man was...
TITUSVILLE, PA
wbut.com

Route 8 North Motorcycle Crash Results In Death

At least one person died and another was seriously injured as a result of a crash involving a motorcycle Friday afternoon in Slippery Rock Township. The call came into the Butler County 911 Center around 4 p.m. Friday for the collision between a car and motorcycle on Route 8 North near the intersection with Branchton Road.
SLIPPERY ROCK, PA
WETM 18 News

Lioness at Pennsylvania zoo euthanized

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Nala, the African Lioness at the Erie Zoo, was euthanized on Sept. 12. Nala was 24 years old. The average lifespan for African lions is 10-18 years old. She was one of the oldest African lions in the world at the time of her death, the zoo reported. “Our veterinary and animal care […]
ERIE, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Former Beaver Falls Star Athlete Sentenced To Federal Prison

(Pittsburgh, Pa.) A former Beaver Falls High School star athlete , 27-year-old Cadee Akins Jr of Beaver Falls has pleaded guilty and been sentenced in federal court to seven years of imprisonment and four years of supervised release on his convictions for violating federal narcotics laws. United States District Judge...
BEAVER FALLS, PA

