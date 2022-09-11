Read full article on original website
Max Kellerman issues apology after insinuating Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols is cheating
Albert Pujols has had a magical season, his last as an MLB superstar. Back with the St. Louis Cardinals for one more go, Pujols has seemingly regained his old form. He looks like the Albert Pujols who hit 49 home runs in 2006. Well, he's not quite on that pace this season, but at 42 years old, it's incredible that he's hit 18 dingers so far to this point.
Yankees continue to ignore rookie shortstop after strong start to MLB career
The New York Yankees have been incredibly inconsistent regarding their deployment strategy with rookie shortstop Oswald Peraza after calling him up at the beginning of September. Peraza has played in seven games, totaling 21 at-bats, featuring a .238 average with a 36% on-base rate, including five hits and three walks,...
Watch: Did Mets' Pete Alonso throw bat because Cubs' Adrian Sampson walked him?
Members of the first-place New York Mets are visibly frustrated heading into the halfway point of September. The 89-54 Mets have dropped back-to-back home games to the 60-82 Chicago Cubs, have been outscored 9-3 across those contests, and will enter Wednesday's matchup between the clubs holding just a half-game lead over the second-place Atlanta Braves in the National League East standings.
Angels Insider Shares Another Sad Ohtani And Trout Fact
Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani are two of the most dynamic players in all of baseball and the Los Angeles Angels are beyond lucky to have them both on the same roster. Unfortunately, they don’t really have anything outside of that, and that has cost them dearly over the past several seasons.
Albert Pujols Joined His Own Elite Club On Wednesday
Though last night was about Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina breaking the record for the most starts together as a pitcher-catcher duo, another St. Louis Cardinals legend made a little history of his own. Albert Pujols may not have gotten any closer to 700 home runs, but he did join...
Yankees pitching coach Matt Blake shoots back at Jordan Montgomery
The jury is still out on New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman trading away starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery with just moments left at the deadline. Montgomery served as one of the Yankees’ more reliable starters this year, featuring a 3.69 ERA over 114.2 innings before moving to St. Louis.
Tuesday was a great day for the Braves
Following three straight losses, the Braves really needed something positive to happen on Tuesday, and the club got it in all forms. It began with a Mets loss, who fell to the Cubs for the second straight day, and it continued on the farm when Ozzie Albies hit a walk-off home run for the Gwinnett Stripers.
Diamondbacks used security to ensure Dodgers did not pull stunt again
The Los Angeles Dodgers clinched the NL West division title with a win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday night, and their opponents were not about to let them get carried away with their celebration. Toward the end of the Dodgers’ 4-0 win over the D-Backs, security personnel could be...
MLB insider projects what Yankees, Mets must pay to keep Aaron Judge, Jacob deGrom
The New York Yankees and New York Mets will have to pay up in a major way this winter to keep homegrown superstars Aaron Judge and Jacob deGrom. One MLB insider recently gave some insight on what the final bill might be for the impending free agents. The Yankees and...
The Angels Officially Clinched A Nightmare Season
The nightmare season of the Los Angeles Angels continued last night. A 3-1 loss to the Cleveland Guardians marked their third straight loss and dropped them to 61-81 on the season. The Angels will try to avoid a three-game sweep this afternoon, but even if they do, it doesn’t erase...
The Braves will be even better in 2023
The Braves have followed up their miraculous World Series run with another unforgettable regular season. They are right on pace to win 100 games, which would be three more in a single season since they completed their rebuild in 2017. I’m on record saying this current group is the best team they’ve put together since that rebuild, even better than the team that won the World Series last season. That doesn’t mean they will repeat, but they have as good of a shot as anybody. There’s never been a better time to be a Braves fan, especially since the future of this organization is even brighter.
Albert Pujols Is Now Hitting Special Baseballs
Albert Pujols is in the final month of his legendary career. The St. Louis Cardinals icon is three home runs away from reaching the 700 mark for his career after blasting home runs No. 696 and 697 over the weekend in Pittsburgh. The Cardinals are now back at home for...
Three Astros Prospects Selected in 2022 LIDOM Draft
Some of the Houston Astros' most recent contributors have excelled in the Dominican Winter League — Jeremy Peña, José Siri, Ronel Blanco and Bryan Abreu. And with a new era of prospects vying for more playing time, the 2022 LIDOM Draft was conducted Thursday night. Three Astros...
Tigers Fans Are Given An Unfortunate Reminder
The Detroit Tigers had themselves a busy offseason, making some serious marquee additions with the signings of Javier Baez and Eduardo Rodriguez and the trade that landed them Austin Meadows. It looked like this could be special season in the Motor City, with Miguel Cabrera chasing 3,000 hits. Unfortunately, none...
Yankees OF Harrison Bader calls out fans who believe his acquisition was a bad move
The New York Yankees are still waiting patiently for the return of trade acquisition Harrison Bader, who’s enjoyed the past few days with Double-A Somerset during a rehab assignment. Bader made an impact on Wednesday, hitting a home run, finally showcasing some of the power the Yankees invested in...
Ozzie Albies Continues to Thrive In The Minors
The Atlanta Braves have continued to play solid baseball even in the absence of their star second baseman Ozzie Albies. Albies has been on the injured list for the past several months, forcing the Braves to rely heavily on young stars such as Vaughn Grissom. He underwent surgery on a...
Mike Trout Continues Historic Streak, But Guardians Win In Late Innings
The Los Angeles Angels climbed their way out of a 4-0 hole in Monday’s series opener against the Cleveland Guardians. Reid Detmers gave up four runs on four hits in the second inning alone, but home runs by Matt Duffy and Mike Trout evened out the score. Trout’s game-tying...
Projecting the Yankees starting pitching rotation in the playoffs
The New York Yankees swept the Boston Red Sox in a two-game series this week prior to heading to Milwaukee. The Bombers have won 8 of their last 10 games, finally showing the offensive prowess expected of them. However, their starting pitching has also been adequate during this stretch, and...
Watch: Pete Alonso has words for Cubs pitcher after walk
Pete Alonso had some words for Chicago Cubs pitcher Adrian Sampson on Tuesday night. Alonso was batting with a runner on first and two outs in the bottom of the first inning. He swung at a 3-0 pitch and came close to hitting a homer, but the ball went foul. Alonso had nearly done a full home run trot on the foul ball.
Reds Acquire Minor League Infielder from Red Sox in Tommy Pham Trade
A month after dealing outfielder Tommy Pham to the Boston Red Sox prior to the 2022 Major League Baseball trade deadline, the Cincinnati Reds received their 'player to be named later' Wednesday. The Reds have acquired infield prospect Nicholas Northcut, completing the Pham trade. Northcut was not a top-30 prospect...
