Dr. Jessica Provines – Assistant Vice President for Wellness, Chief Psychologist at WSU, Suspenders4Hope

wichitalifeict.com
Suspenders4Hope
Have you seen friends wearing them recently and wondered, “What are these. suspender t-shirts all about?” Suspenders4Hope are the national symbol for community. support of mental health developed by psychologists at Wichita State University. Showcasing real stories of hope, help-seeking and resiliency, the Suspenders4Hope. program aims to increase...
kmuw.org
Wichita’s neighborhood associations are shrinking. What does that mean for civic life?
Nothing breaks the early morning quiet quite like a garbage truck. And at 7 o’clock one muggy Saturday morning, at least two of them lined a gravel parking lot at 9th and Murdock. Sheree Jones was doing her best to be heard over the beeping and grating. “I got...
KAKE TV
'It's outside the school': Local students discuss solutions to recent Wichita school incidents
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE)- More than a dozen students answered questions and presented feedback to some Northeast Wichita community members Sunday in response to a recent string of incidents in Wichita Public Schools. The school district has reported five incidents involving guns and students since the beginning of the school year,...
McPherson College receives $1.5 million gift
MCPHERSON – The idea of “paying it forward” was important to Dean Coughenour, a 1951 graduate of McPherson College, and a recent gift made to the college will ensure that students benefit from the same generosity he received as a student. The college received $1.5 million from the Dean Coughenour Trust to establish an endowed scholarship fund and support the Student Debt Project.
KWCH.com
Longtime Wichita pastor, community leader dies
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The community of Wichita is mourning the death of Rev. Lincoln Montgomery, a longtime pastor in northeast Wichita. Montgomery served as the leader of Tabernacle Bible Church, located at the corner of 17th and Volutsia, for more than three decades. Following a bout with lymphoma this summer, Rev. Montgomery announced his retirement in July with an effective date of August 31, 2022.
Fair exhibitors still fighting supply issues
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Kansas State Fair GM Bryan Schulz continues to work to find ways to keep the event strong after the pandemic left many things that are part of the fair in limbo. That still shows with some lower participation numbers in various exhibits. But Schulz says some of that may be more of a changing of the guard with how entries have come into the fair since the pandemic.
KWCH.com
Cancer ‘moonshot’ gives Wichita doctors hope cure could be within reach
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sixty years after President John F. Kennedy’s famous “moonshot” speech, President Joe Biden traveled to JFK’s home state of Massachusetts Monday to outline new steps in his own cancer “moonshot.” Biden wants to cut the cancer death rate in half over the next 25 years.
republic-online.com
As rural homelessness increases, HUD aims money at helping people without access to shelters
A man lies under shading on July 19, 2022, on North Topeka Avenue in Wichita. Temperatures reached 108 degrees in Wichita that day. (Lily O'Shea Becker/Kansas Reflector)
Wichita approves $90K more to remove homeless camps
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita City Council approved $90,000 Tuesday morning to help remove homeless camps around the city. Before the vote, City Council Member Maggie Ballard expressed concern about the amount. “I thought there was about $100,000 budgeted for encampments, and this is significantly higher. Can we speak to that, please?” Ballard asked. […]
Kansas Humane Society hosting $25 adoption event
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Humane Society (KHS) is hosting a $25 adoption event on Friday, Sept. 16 and Saturday, Sept. 17. They are partnering with Best Friends Animal Society to #BringHomeHappiness. Adult dogs and kittens will be $25. Adult cats will be pick your price. The KHS is at maximum capacity with cats and dogs […]
KAKE TV
Kansas professor says higher prices could be on the way
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A bad situation is getting worse. Wall Street had its worst day since June 2020. The Dow dropped more than 1,250 points and the consumer price index keeps going up. "All the things I use to get for $2 are now $3, $3.50. In less than...
KWCH.com
Wireless Emergency Alert test Monday for a portion of Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County and the City of Wichita will take part in an unprecedented test of the Wireless Emergency Alert (WEA) system on Monday at 3 p.m. While other nationwide WEA tests have occurred in the past, this time the FCC is working with only select jurisdictions across the country to test a particular component of the WEAs: their ability to notify only the intended audience within a geo-targeted area, while not delivering the message to other parts of the city or county where the alert is not valid.
Wichita City Council votes to decriminalize marijuana possession, fentanyl test strips
Wichita police can still arrest people for marijuana possession. But they may not get charged.
GOP nominee for Kansas governor tries to flip abortion issue
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (AP) — The Republican candidate for Kansas governor tried Saturday to make the Democratic incumbent's support for abortion rights a political liability, even with a strong statewide vote last month in favor of preserving access to abortion. GOP nominee Derek Schmidt, a three-term Kansas attorney general, said...
First-ever Patriot Day Car Show at Wichita VA
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – On Sunday, over 60 cars parked at the Robert J. Dole VA Medical Center for Patriot Day. Kansas Wounded Vet Run held this first car show for our heroes. They wanted to be more accessible to veterans but also to those staying at the VA. “When I look at Patriots Day […]
wichitaonthecheap.com
Apple and Peach Picking Around Wichita Kansas
Nothing says fall like picking apples with your family at a local orchard. With all the city’s hustle and bustle – it’s important to switch things up with the family and get out and enjoy the fresh fall. air! There are several great apple and peach orchards...
WIBW
GoFundMe raises funds for funeral, children of fatal rain-slickened I-135 crash
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Gofundme has been created to pay for the funeral of the victim of the fatal crash along rain-slickened I-135, as well as trusts for his two young children. Family and friends of Damian Conner, of Whitewater, the victim of a fatal crash along rain-slickened I-135...
Dollar day dynamite for fair on Monday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The numbers for Dillons Dollar Day were strong Monday at the Kansas State Fair. There were 12,235 $1 tickets sold and 15,600 scans of Plus Cards. When you count in people who already used their full price scans and RVs and comp tickets, over 33,000 people attended Monday.
Trans-Siberian Orchestra announces Wichita stop
Trans-Siberian Orchestra (TSO) will bring its 2022 winter tour, The Ghosts of Christmas Eve – the Best of TSO & More presented by Hallmark Channel, to Wichita at Intrust Bank Arena on Nov. 17.
Siemens Gamesa still assessing plans in the US
HUTCHINSON, Kan.— As the Siemens Gamesa plant remains quiet in Hutchinson, company CEO Jochen Eickholt paid a visit to the US to address wind energy and the company. The plant has been closed since July, when logistical and economic pressure forced the company to close the Hutchinson and Fort Madison, Iowa plants.
