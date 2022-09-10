Dr. Jessica Provines – Assistant Vice President for Wellness, Chief Psychologist at WSU, Suspenders4Hope

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County and the City of Wichita will take part in an unprecedented test of the Wireless Emergency Alert (WEA) system on Monday at 3 p.m. While other nationwide WEA tests have occurred in the past, this time the FCC is working with only select jurisdictions across the country to test a particular component of the WEAs: their ability to notify only the intended audience within a geo-targeted area, while not delivering the message to other parts of the city or county where the alert is not valid.

