EXCLUSIVE – Robert Whittaker on Nate Diaz’s UFC 279 Victory; ‘He Makes a Mockery of It Sometimes’
Former UFC middleweight world champion Robert Whittaker sat down for an exclusive interview with James Lynch of MiddleEasy to talk about this past weekend’s UFC 279 card. The event featured an unprecedented shake-up that resulted in a majority of the main card bouts being reshuffled 36 hours from showtime. In the end, things went off without and hitch, and fans were treated to a card that many believe was better than what they were previously promised.
Ronda Rousey shares her thoughts on Brock Lesnar, reveals what surprised her most about ‘The Beast’
Ronda Rousey is sharing her thoughts on Brock Lesnar, revealing what surprised her most about ‘The Beast’. The former UFC women’s bantamweight champion, Rousey, 35, (12-2 MMA) retired from MMA back in 2016 and was the first female fighter inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame in 2018.
Video: Jake Paul, Anderson Silva have intense faceoff at press conference
GLENDALE, Ariz. – Jake Paul and Anderson Silva faced off for the media at the end of the press conference for their boxing showdown on Oct. 29 at Gila River Arena. The young upstart and former boxing champ meet in a 187-pound catchweight fight contested over eight rounds.
Hooker Explains Why Diaz Free Agency Is “Dangerous” For UFC
UFC lightweight Dan Hooker believes that the departure of MMA superstar Nate Diaz is “extremely dangerous” for the promotion. Following talk of a whole host of possible opponents and multiple calls for his release throughout this year, Diaz was finally able to fight out his contract this past weekend at UFC 279.
Watch: UFC Fan Heckles Khamzat Chimaev, Instantly Regrets It
One UFC fan decided to poke fun at Khamzat Chimaev after missing weight ahead of UFC 279 and potentially got a damaged phone in the process. Chimaev was set for his first main event against Nate Diaz in the UFC 279 main event before failing to make the welterweight limit at the weigh-ins. He weighed in at 178.5lbs and the UFC ended up moving him to the co-main event to face Kevin Holland.
Sonnen: Chimaev Acted Wisely Post-UFC 279 Weight Miss
Former UFC title challenger Chael Sonnen believes that welterweight star Khamzat Chimaev acted as he should have done following his controversial weight miss. Entering UFC 279 fight week, some were expecting Chimaev to deliver a performance worthy of making many question whether he should be the first to challenge newly crowned champion Leon Edwards.
Diaz Explains What He Disliked About UFC 279 Opponent Switch
Even though a late-notice opponent switch for UFC 279 ended up working out in his favor, Nate Diaz still had some concerns when he was informed of the change. Diaz was scheduled to meet Khamzat Chimaev in a welterweight bout for the main event of UFC 279 in Las Vegas. “Borz” ended up missing the welterweight limit by 7.5 pounds the day before the fight, resulting in the UFC shuffling some fighters around to match Diaz up with Tony Ferguson as the card’s new main event.
White Was Shocked At Li/Rodriguez UFC 279 Decision
UFC President Dana White couldn’t believe what he was hearing when it was announced that Daniel Rodriguez had defeated Li Jingliang at UFC 279. Rodriguez/Jingliang wasn’t supposed to take place to begin with at UFC 279. Both welterweights were to face different opponents before a Khamzat Chimaev weight miss forced the UFC to mix up the fight night pairings.
Watch: MMA Fighter Spinning Back Fists Opponent To Sleep
Welterweight MMA fighter Viktor Makarenko landed one of the cleanest spinning back fist knockouts you’ll ever see inside the cage. Makarenko faced Wahid Najand on the main card of ACA 144 in Minsk, BLR on Friday. The two welterweights were looking to kick off the main card with a highlight that excited the fans in attendance.
BKFC President Names “Dream Opponent” For Mike Perry
Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship President David Feldman has his eyes on booking a blockbuster showdown involving Nate Diaz following the conclusion of his UFC contract. On September 10, Diaz fought out his deal on MMA’s biggest stage by submitting fellow fan-favorite veteran Tony Ferguson in the fourth round of the UFC 279 main event. Having added a fitting end to his Octagon tenure, Diaz confirmed his intentions to explore opportunities elsewhere.
Jake Paul Shares Odds That He Fights Nate Diaz Next
YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul has addressed the possibility of him sharing the ring with MMA superstar Nate Diaz down the line. After a 15-year presence in the UFC, Diaz fought out his contract this past weekend at UFC 279. While it appeared that he was set for a tough farewell opposite undefeated welterweight Khamzat Chimaev, issues on the scale for “Borz” resulted in the Stockton native facing fellow Octagon veteran Tony Ferguson.
Watch: Bruna Brasil Lands Walk-off Head-Kick KO On DWCS
Bruna Brasil made UFC President Dana White‘s jaw drop with a walk-off knockout on Dana White’s Contender Series. Brasil faced Marnic Mann in the most recent episode of DWCS on Tuesday night in Las Vegas. The two flyweights were looking to make a name for themselves and potentially earn a shot in the UFC.
Till Defends Chimaev & Team After Khabib’s Comments
UFC middleweight Darren Till has come to the defense of Khamzat Chimaev and his team following comments from MMA legend Khabib Nurmagomedov. Till was recently in Las Vegas alongside Chimaev and his Allstars Training Center entourage for the UFC 279 pay-per-view. Whilst “Borz” was widely expected to add the name of Nate Diaz to his perfect professional record in the main event, he had to settle for a co-main event victory over Kevin Holland instead.
Watch: MMA Fighter Uses Knee To End Spectacular KO Combo
MMA fighter Armando Gjetja melted Daniel Bastidas with a nasty series of strikes in their matchup at Ring of Combat 77 on Friday. Gjetja and Bastidas fought on the early part of the main card of Ring of Combat 77 in Atlantic City, NJ. The two lightweights fought in a catchweight bout that was put together just weeks before the event.
Watch: MMA Fighter Sends Opponent Flying With Left Hook
MMA fighter Daniel Konrad ended his fight against Tayron Chavarro with a punch that sent Chavarro collapsing to the canvas hard. Konrad and Chavarro fought on the main card of Cage FS 11 on Friday in Austria. The two welterweights came out swinging in the opening minute of the fight and looked to be a blood bath.
Rodriguez: It’s Not In My Best Interest To Fight Kevin Holland
Daniel Rodriguez may have been prepared to face Kevin Holland at UFC 279 before the card experienced some significant alterations, but he won’t be looking to reschedule the matchup anytime soon. Rodriguez and Holland were set to meet in a 180-pound catchweight bout on the main card of UFC...
Francis Ngannou Endorses One Fighter On The UFC Paris Card
UFC Heavyweight Champion Francis Ngannou feels that one particular fighter stood out amongst the rest at UFC Paris on September 3. Ngannou was in attendance to witness what was a historic night at UFC Paris, capped off by a heavyweight showdown between former opponent Ciryl Gane and Tai Tuivasa. Gane earned a third-round knockout victory in front of the hometown crowd.
Strickland On Costa/Chimaev Clash: ‘Stop Being Women & Fight’
UFC middleweight contender Sean Strickland has given a colorful take on Paulo Costa and Khamzat Chimaev‘s altercation at the UFC Performance Institute. Whilst in Las Vegas for the UFC 279 pay-per-view, Chimaev ran into more than just planned opponent Nate Diaz and eventual opponent Kevin Holland. Early on in fight week, prior to the weight miss that cost him a main event spot, “Borz” nearly came to blows with Costa at the PI.
Chandler: White’s Denial Of UFC 279 Pay Raises Is ‘Respectable’
Lightweight contender Michael Chandler has defended Dana White following the UFC president’s comments on UFC 279 pay boosts. At the September 10 pay-per-view, six fighters collided with opponents who they’d had no expectation to face two days prior. The late changes came courtesy of a massive weight miss from planned headliner Khamzat Chimaev, who tipped the scales 7.5 pounds over the limit for his scheduled welterweight bout with Nate Diaz.
Helwani Describes Diaz’s UFC 279 Victory As “Poetic Justice”
Canadian mixed martial arts journalist Ariel Helwani believes that Nate Diaz dished out some “karma” with his victory over Tony Ferguson at UFC 279. After months of pleading with the MMA leader to either grant his release of book him for his final contracted bout, Diaz arrived in Las Vegas last week set to share the Octagon with undefeated welterweight brute Khamzat Chimaev — a matchup that many described as a Diaz “assassination attempt” on the part of the UFC.
