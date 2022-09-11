ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broken Arrow, OK

The Gold standard: QHS golfers ban together for birdie fundraiser to honor late father, help brain cancer patients

QUINCY — Naturally, Dr. Mark Gold felt inclined to help his son, Gabriel, with his biology homework. “It really didn’t work that well,” Gabriel said with a laugh. His dad’s interest was genuine and understandable. Mark Gold worked as a board certified neurosurgeon for more than 30 years, spending 18 years with the Quincy Medical Group and performing numerous surgeries at Blessing Hospital.
QUINCY, IL

