Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
muddyriversports.com
If you’re happy and you know it: QND volleyball players’ enjoyment shows in dominant results
QUINCY — The Pit is their happy place. To see how true that is, take a gander at the Quincy Notre Dame volleyball players during warmups or pregame introductions. Smiles and laughter overtake everyone. “We love to be here,” senior outside hitter Laela Hernandez-Jones said. “We love games. We...
muddyriversports.com
JWCC Prairie State Profile: Brown County’s Wort relishes experiencing memorable moments
MOUNT STERLING, Ill. — The roar of the Harley Davidsons. The swaying of the crowd. The green and white banners everywhere. How could a Brown County football player not be energized coming out of the locker room and running into such an environment?. “It is the greatest thing ever,”...
muddyriversports.com
The Gold standard: QHS golfers ban together for birdie fundraiser to honor late father, help brain cancer patients
QUINCY — Naturally, Dr. Mark Gold felt inclined to help his son, Gabriel, with his biology homework. “It really didn’t work that well,” Gabriel said with a laugh. His dad’s interest was genuine and understandable. Mark Gold worked as a board certified neurosurgeon for more than 30 years, spending 18 years with the Quincy Medical Group and performing numerous surgeries at Blessing Hospital.
muddyriversports.com
Wood duck banding shows kids importance of building and sustaining population
HULL, Ill. — How much wood, would a wood duck duck if a wood duck could duck wood?. A bunch of kids at Gardner Camp probably didn’t learn the answer to that question, but they learned plenty more during a Wildlife Encounter Series session. Youth from around the...
Comments / 0