ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wpln.org

Nashville wants to expand services in other languages. First up? Spanish.

At the start of a recent Metro Council meeting, interpreter Ricardo Castillo announced his services for anyone who speaks Spanish. “Si hay alguien en esta asamblea que necesite hablar, para que yo les traduzca. Para esto estoy aquí. Yo traduzco todo que sucede aquí.”. Metro Nashville council meetings...
NASHVILLE, TN
wpln.org

How Nashville’s small businesses are rebounding from pandemic disruptions

How are Nashville’s small businesses rebounding from the pandemic? The report card is mixed. Metro recently handed out $9 million in federal funds from the American Rescue Plan, and more than 450 local businesses benefited. Yet, nearly twice that number applied and were unable to tap into the money before it ran out. That sent a clear message that the city’s small businesses still need support.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
Nashville, TN
Entertainment
City
Nashville, TN
State
Oklahoma State
wpln.org

More than 300 body camera videos are under review by MNPD for improper editing

The Metro Nashville Police Department is currently reviewing more than 300 recordings from police body cameras for improperly edited footage. The videos were previously provided to the Community Oversight Board for its investigations into police misconduct, said WPLN criminal justice reporter Paige Pfleger on Wednesday’s episode of This Is Nashville.
NASHVILLE, TN
wpln.org

Rutherford County Schools rejected a Hillsdale-affiliated charter. Now a state-appointed commission will decide if it can open anyway.

A controversial charter school hearing in Rutherford County drew a crowd of parents and politicians Wednesday morning. This meeting will influence whether a state-appointed commission overturns the local school board’s decision to reject American Classical Academy, which has ties to the conservative Hillsdale College in Michigan. Rutherford County Schools...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy