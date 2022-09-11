ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LSU Reveille

LSU baseball releases its schedule for the 2023 season

The 2023 schedule is officially out for LSU’s baseball team in a year where there are huge expectations for the Tigers. The Tigers start off their season against Western Michigan on Feb. 17 in Game 1 of a three-game series at Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field. The 2023 schedule has the Tigers playing 56 games with 21 of those games are being played against teams that were in the NCAA tournament last spring.
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSU Reveille

Column: Why the LSU QB controversy should die

Besides the stupefying halftime show that was put on by the marching bands of Southern and LSU, there really isn’t much to talk about from LSU’s 65-17 drubbing of Southern last Saturday night. However, the quarterback controversy, which has been a hot debate topic among LSU fans, is...
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSU Reveille

Mississippi State Football Preview: What to expect from the Bulldogs

The one thing that LSU fans know they will see from Mississippi S on Saturday is the team's air-raid offense. Quarterback Will Rogers has been tearing it up for the Bulldogs, as Mississippi State is off to a 2-0 start with wins over Memphis and Arizona. The junior quarterback has thrown for 763 yards and nine touchdowns in just two games. For LSU to win, much of the task lies on the defense to limit Rogers to minimal time in the pocket.
STARKVILLE, MS
LSU Reveille

Column: LSU and Notre Dame are destined for a bowl game rematch

If you recall the moment the news broke regarding Brian Kelly’s departure from Notre Dame to LSU, you likely remember the contrasting reactions from opposing fan bases. While the Tiger faithful were optimistic about the future, albeit a bit skeptical, the reaction of Irish fandom was less positive. They felt that the timing was inconsiderate, with the team still being in the playoff race at the time of his departure. The move was considered a cop out, betrayal and an admission of defeat.
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSU Reveille

New LSU swim and dive coach Drew Livingston looks to leave his mark at LSU

After last season, the LSU swim and dive team replaced its 20-season coach Doug Shaffer with former graduate assistant Drew Livingston. In June of 2022, Livingston made his return to LSU after a few years away. Livingston had an impressive collegiate career being a two-time NCAA champion on the one meter springboard. Prior to coaching at LSU, Livingston worked at Virginia, Princeton and Texas.
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSU Reveille

Opinion: 'Litterbug State University' needs to clean its act up

Under our sprawling oak trees lie crushed soda cans, pieces of paper, wrappers and empty potato chip bags. Although numerous trash and recycling bins are spread throughout campus, they're often filled to the brim, leaving the wind to send trash flying everywhere. Walking around campus, I’ve noticed water bottles and...
