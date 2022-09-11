Read full article on original website
LSU Reveille
LSU baseball releases its schedule for the 2023 season
The 2023 schedule is officially out for LSU’s baseball team in a year where there are huge expectations for the Tigers. The Tigers start off their season against Western Michigan on Feb. 17 in Game 1 of a three-game series at Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field. The 2023 schedule has the Tigers playing 56 games with 21 of those games are being played against teams that were in the NCAA tournament last spring.
LSU Reveille
Column: Why the LSU QB controversy should die
Besides the stupefying halftime show that was put on by the marching bands of Southern and LSU, there really isn’t much to talk about from LSU’s 65-17 drubbing of Southern last Saturday night. However, the quarterback controversy, which has been a hot debate topic among LSU fans, is...
LSU Reveille
Mississippi State Football Preview: What to expect from the Bulldogs
The one thing that LSU fans know they will see from Mississippi S on Saturday is the team's air-raid offense. Quarterback Will Rogers has been tearing it up for the Bulldogs, as Mississippi State is off to a 2-0 start with wins over Memphis and Arizona. The junior quarterback has thrown for 763 yards and nine touchdowns in just two games. For LSU to win, much of the task lies on the defense to limit Rogers to minimal time in the pocket.
LSU Reveille
Column: LSU and Notre Dame are destined for a bowl game rematch
If you recall the moment the news broke regarding Brian Kelly’s departure from Notre Dame to LSU, you likely remember the contrasting reactions from opposing fan bases. While the Tiger faithful were optimistic about the future, albeit a bit skeptical, the reaction of Irish fandom was less positive. They felt that the timing was inconsiderate, with the team still being in the playoff race at the time of his departure. The move was considered a cop out, betrayal and an admission of defeat.
LSU Reveille
New LSU swim and dive coach Drew Livingston looks to leave his mark at LSU
After last season, the LSU swim and dive team replaced its 20-season coach Doug Shaffer with former graduate assistant Drew Livingston. In June of 2022, Livingston made his return to LSU after a few years away. Livingston had an impressive collegiate career being a two-time NCAA champion on the one meter springboard. Prior to coaching at LSU, Livingston worked at Virginia, Princeton and Texas.
LSU Reveille
Opinion: 'Litterbug State University' needs to clean its act up
Under our sprawling oak trees lie crushed soda cans, pieces of paper, wrappers and empty potato chip bags. Although numerous trash and recycling bins are spread throughout campus, they're often filled to the brim, leaving the wind to send trash flying everywhere. Walking around campus, I’ve noticed water bottles and...
LSU Reveille
LSU Manship School to consider lowering admission requirements, remove GPA standard
Faculty in LSU’s Manship School of Mass Communication will vote Friday on proposed admission changes that would remove the program’s 3.0 GPA standard, reduce credit hour requirements and permit directly admitting high-achieving high school students. Supporters of the proposal say the changes will increase diversity by removing barriers...
