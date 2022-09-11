Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Offseason training, increased confidence has KU football more resilient as 2022 season ramps up
Fourteen minutes and fifty-seven seconds into KU’s 55-42 win over West Virginia, it was fair to wonder if KU was headed down the same path as past KU teams in similar situations. West Virginia opened the contest with a 101-second touchdown drive that was capped by a 59-yard connection between JT Daniels and Sam James. KU was then called for three penalties in the span of seven plays and had to punt the ball away. West Virginia responded with another touchdown drive that lasted 12 plays and traveled 60 yards to take a 14-0 lead.
WVU's miscues have mattered, and timing couldn't have been worse
West Virginia's 9.5 penalties per game rank No. 118 out of 131 FBS teams so far this season. The good news, in so much as a condition exists in a situation like that, is the Mountaineers went from committing 11 penalties for 72 yards against Pitt in the opener to eight penalties for 65 yards against Kansas in the season's second game. The bad news, which you probably knew was coming, is the timing of some of WVU's penalties just could not have been worse in the 55-42 overtime loss to the Jayhawks.
WATCH: Brown explains how WVU got into this and how WVU gets out
West Virginia football is back to work with the unusual task of continuing on after the worst start since 1979, preparing for the welcome arrival of an FCS opponent and keeping in mind a road game is looming five days later against Virginia Tech. The Mountaineers could be .500 by the time they head to their final eight Big 12 games ... or they could be in a real bind with some of their toughest opponents and road trips remaining. Only on way to find out!
How to watch, stream, and listen to WVU-Towson
West Virginia Football is back in action. The Mountaineers continue their 2022 season this Saturday, welcoming Towson to Morgantown. If you are unable to make it to the game to see things in person, here's how you can watch, stream, and listen from afar. Kickoff: 1:00PM ET at Milan Puskar...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Coach K, John Calipari, Bill Self and more congratulate Bob Huggins
West Virginia University Head Coach Bob Huggins was officially enshrined in the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame over the weekend, finalizing a process that began over four decades ago when the former Mountaineer hooper first took a job as a coach. For years, Huggins has been nominated for this honor, and many of his fellow Hall of Fame coaches took a moment to congratulate him on getting in and talking about the WVU Head Coach. Check it out in the video above.
Neal Brown says there is only one way to fix this
WVU Head Coach Neal Brown discusses what's wrong with this team and the one way to fix it moving forward.
247Sports
49K+
Followers
372K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0