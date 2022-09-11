West Virginia's 9.5 penalties per game rank No. 118 out of 131 FBS teams so far this season. The good news, in so much as a condition exists in a situation like that, is the Mountaineers went from committing 11 penalties for 72 yards against Pitt in the opener to eight penalties for 65 yards against Kansas in the season's second game. The bad news, which you probably knew was coming, is the timing of some of WVU's penalties just could not have been worse in the 55-42 overtime loss to the Jayhawks.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 10 HOURS AGO