Jake Paul eyeing Nate Diaz fight: 'I'll slap the Stockton out of him'
Jake Paul is ready to get into the ring with Nate Diaz now that the MMA fighter has finished his UFC contract. While speaking to reporters Monday at a press conference for his Oct. 29 match against Anderson Silva, the YouTuber-turned-boxer was asked if there's a fight brewing between him and Diaz.
UFC targeting Kattar-Allen to headline Fight Night on Oct. 29
The UFC is working toward finalizing a featherweight bout between Calvin Kattar and Arnold Allen at a UFC Fight Night event on Oct. 29, according to UFC president Dana White, per ESPN's Brett Okamoto. The event is scheduled to take place at the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas. Kattar...
Joshua accepts terms for Fury fight on Dec. 3
The Battle of Britain is almost set. Anthony Joshua agreed to terms to challenge WBC world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury on Dec. 3. Joshua's management company, 258, announced Tuesday a deal had been made last Friday but said communications were halted due to the death of Queen Elizabeth II the day prior.
