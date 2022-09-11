ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Comments / 0

Related
KCBD

Latest package delivery scam involves USPS, sheriff’s office warns

JENA, La. (Gray News) - Authorities in Louisiana are getting the word out about a scam involving the U.S. Postal Service. The LaSalle Parish Sheriff’s Office reports it has become aware of a scam where residents receive a text message that appears to be from the postal service stating that there is a problem with a delivery.
LOUISIANA STATE
KCBD

‘Just do the right thing’: Good Samaritan helps return nurse’s lost wallet

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) - A South Carolina man says he wanted to set an example for his daughter by returning a lost wallet to its rightful owner. WMBF reports it was a typical afternoon for Forestbrook resident Terence Sessions and his daughter, Jayla Bellamy, before the father spotted a wallet in the middle of the road after getting gas on Sept. 11.
FORESTBROOK, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy