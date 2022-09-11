ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

UFC 279 results: Irene Aldana earns first finish by upkick to the body with devastating shot to stop Macy Chiasson

By Damon Martin
MMA Fighting
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
MMA Fighting

Robert Whittaker accepts Khamzat Chimaev’s offer to train: ‘We can hunt bad guys together’

Robert Whittaker feels that he and Khamzat Chimaev could be a potential dynamic duo. Following his dominant first-round submission win over Kevin Holland at UFC 279, Chimaev was asked about his thoughts on a potential fight with Whittaker if he were to move up to middleweight. “Borz” said that he likes Whittaker and would like to train with him rather than compete against him, mostly because the former middleweight champion hasn’t said anything bad about him, and would prefer to fight those Chimaev feels has talked trash about him.
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Irene Aldana
Person
Macy Chiasson
MMA Fighting

Anderson Silva defends Paul brothers: ‘These kids opened the door for everybody’

GLENDALE, Ariz. – Former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva isn’t carrying the MMA community on his shoulders when he meets influencer turned boxer Jake Paul. If anything, Silva credits Paul and his older brother Logan Paul for helping guys like him find a new avenue for fighting. On Oct. 29, he’ll face Jake Paul and get another chance to do what he loves.
UFC
MMA Fighting

Daniel Rodriguez calls controversial UFC 279 bout against Li Jingliang ‘a close fight,’ open to rematch

Daniel Rodriguez doesn’t think his win over Li Jingliang was a robbery, and he’s willing to do it again if need be. At UFC 279, Rodriguez was supposed to face Kevin Holland in a featured 180-pound catchweight bout, but when Khamzat Chimaev missed weight for the main event, the UFC shuffled the top three bouts for the event and Rodriguez ended up facing Li instead, winning a split decision that had many fans up in arms. Fans weren’t the only ones who were upset though as “The Leech” himself called the decision, “an injustice” and proclaimed his loss a robbery. But Rodriguez doesn’t agree.
UFC
MMA Fighting

‘There’s no way that was not intentional’: Title fight ends in controversy after alleged uncalled fouls in Canada

Brazilian atomweight Elisandra Ferreira is protesting her championship loss to Anastasia Nikolakakos after three alleged uncalled fouls in the co-main event of Pallas Athena Women’s Fighting Championship 2 in Calgary, Canada, on Aug. 27. Ferreira met Canada’s undefeated Nikolakakos for a 105-pound belt and she is accusing the local...
COMBAT SPORTS
MMA Fighting

Flyweight champion Liz Carmouche, Juliana Velasquez set to rematch at Bellator 289

Liz Carmouche and Juliana Velasquez will run it back for the Bellator flyweight championship in the co-main event of Bellator 289 on Dec. 9, promotion officials confirmed to MMA Fighting. The event will take place at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville and feature Raufeon Stots vs. Danny Sabatello for...
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ultimate Fighter#Combat
MMA Fighting

MMA Rankings, September 2022: How long can Leon Edwards reign atop the welterweight division?

In the ever-shifting MMA landscape, ranking the world’s greatest fighters might seem like a fool’s errand, but that’s exactly we’ve set out to do with the MMA Fighting Global Rankings. Here, our esteemed panel sorts out the movers and shakers from every division to provide you with the most definitive list of the best fighters on the planet.
UFC
MMA Fighting

DWCS Season 6, Week 8 Results

MMA Fighting has Dana White’s Contender Series results for the eighth week of the sixth season Tuesday night at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas. Ten up-and-coming fighters will compete in front of UFC President Dana White and matchmakers Sean Shelby and Mick Maynard. They hope to walk away with a UFC contract at the end of the night.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
MMA Fighting

Marlon Moraes ends MMA retirement, signs with PFL for 2023 season

Marlon Moraes is back — and he has his eyes on a $1 million prize. The 34-year-old former UFC title contender has inked a deal with PFL to compete in the promotion’s 2023 season, his manager Ali Abdelaziz told MMA Fighting’s Damon Martin on Thursday. A longtime bantamweight, Moraes plans to compete at 145 pounds.
UFC
MMA Fighting

Chael Sonnen still feels deep kinship to Anderson Silva: ‘When his career dies, mine dies’

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Flashback to 2010 and the suggestion that Chael Sonnen and Anderson Silva could one day be friendly would’ve felt like an impossibility. That’s because the two were at each other’s throats. Their middleweight rivalry was one of the most intense of the era, a two-fight series won by Silva at UFC 117 and UFC 148 that transcended the sport and elevated both men to new heights of superstardom.
UFC
MMA Fighting

Matchroom exec Eddie Hearn picks Jake Paul to beat Anderson Silva

Matchroom Sports Chairman Eddie Hearn once stood next to Jake Paul and told the YouTuber turned boxer, in so many words, that he wasn’t that good. That was a whole fourth months ago, when Paul was Hearn’s brief promoting partner in a lightweight boxing title fight between his boxer, multi-division champ Katie Taylor, and Paul’s in Amanda Serrano. Hearn told Paul he would never be a world champion boxer.
COMBAT SPORTS
MMA Fighting

Bryce Mitchell vs. Movsar Evloev in the works for UFC Fight Night event on Nov. 5

A big-time featherweight matchup is in the works. Ranked contenders Bryce Mitchell and Movsar Evloev have agreed to meet at the UFC Fight Night event on Nov. 5. Contracts have yet to be signed but the matchup is expected. MMA Fighting confirmed the news Thursday following an initial report by David Van Auken.
UFC
MMA Fighting

Calvin Kattar vs. Arnold Allen expected to headline Oct. 29 UFC event

A pivotal headliner in the UFC’s featherweight division is on tap for October. Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed to MMA Fighting that a matchup between Calvin Kattar and Arnold Allen is in the works for the UFC’s Oct. 29 Fight Night event at a location and venue yet to be announced. Verbal agreements are in place with contracts expected to be signed soon. ESPN.com first reported the matchup.
UFC
MMA Fighting

Rani Yahya out of Cody Garbrandt fight at UFC Vegas 61

Rani Yahya has once again been forced to bow out of a scheduled bout with Cody Garbrandt. MMA Fighting confirmed with sources with knowledge of the change that Yahya has withdrawn from his upcoming Oct. 1 bout with Garbrandt at UFC Vegas 61 due to a neck injury. This is the same reason that Yahya withdrew from their previously scheduled meeting, which was to take place at UFC Vegas 58 this past July.
UFC

Comments / 0

Community Policy