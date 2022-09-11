ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Hays Post

Kan. Game Wardens remind hunters to clean up spent shotgun shells

MIAMI COUNTY, Kan. —As the hunting season begins, Kansas game wardens hope everyone enjoys time hunting waterfowl and reminded responsible hunters that, when hunting on Kansas Public Lands, spent shotgun shells are considered waste materials that should be collected and carried out with you. The photo only shows a...
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

⚾ Gray sharp as Twins blank Royals

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Sonny Gray cruised through seven sharp innings and the Minnesota Twins, despite losing AL batting leader Luis Arraez to an early injury, beat the Kansas City Royals 4-0 Wednesday night. Gary Sánchez had a two-run double and Carlos Correa a couple hits for Minnesota, five games...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Hays Post

🏈 Chargers-Chiefs open NFL's exclusive Amazon Prime deal

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS (1-0) at KANSAS CITY (1-0) Thursday, 8:15 p.m. EDT, Prime Video. OPENING LINE: Chiefs by 3 1/2, according to FanDuel SportsBook. SERIES RECORD: Chiefs lead 65-58-1. LAST MEETING: Chiefs beat Chargers 34-28 in OT on Dec. 16, 2021, in Los Angeles. LAST WEEK: Chargers beat Raiders 24-19;...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Hays Post

⚾ Royals no-hit into the ninth, lose to Twins

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota rookie Joe Ryan and reliever Jovani Moran combined to pitch no-hit ball until Bobby Witt Jr. doubled with one out in the ninth inning as the Twins beat the Kansas City Royals 6-3 on Tuesday night. Ryan was pulled after seven innings and 106 pitches,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Hays Post

Emporia State gets green light on faculty, program realignment

TOPEKA — The Kansas Board of Regents endorsed a request Wednesday by Emporia State University administrators to initiate a process of transforming the campus workforce and realigning academic offerings to address harsh financial and enrollment trends. The state Board of Regents unanimously approved ESU president Ken Hush’s request to...
TOPEKA, KS
Hays Post

2 fugitives from justice since 2019 captured in Kansas

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects who have been running from the law since 2019. On Tuesday, police learned two fugitives from justice were in the city of Topeka, according to Lt. Manuel Munoz. Information was that the two would be in a maroon Chevy truck with South Dakota Plates.
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
Hays Post

Sheriff: Woman jumps from from car during I-70 police chase

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man on multiple charges after a high-speed chase on I-70 that sent a woman to the hospital. Just before 2:30p.m. Monday, a K9 Unit conducted a traffic stop on a silver 2009 Lexus LS on I-70 near the California Ave. exit for failing to signal a lane change, according to Deputy Abigail Christian. During the traffic stop, the driver fled the scene, initiating a pursuit.
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
Hays Post

Kansas fire crews rescue dog from old stone well

KANSAS CITY —Fire crews were dispatched Monday to rescue a dog that fell 15 feet into an old stone well, according to the Kansas City Kansas Fire Department. The well was a quarter mile back in dense woods. Crews lowered a ladder to reach the dog. Firefighters were able...
KANSAS CITY, KS
Hays Post

Sheriff: Kansas man accused of selling depressants, meth

OSAGE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on drug charges after a traffic stop. Just before 5p.m. Monday, a sheriff's deputy conducted a traffic stop in the 11200 block of South Topeka Avenue, north of Carbondale, for a traffic violation, according to Sheriff Chris Wells. During the stop,...
OSAGE COUNTY, KS
Hays Post

Police: Woman tried to burn her SUV after fatal KC hit-and-run crash

KANSAS CITY —A Wisconsin woman has been charged with two felonies in connection with the crash Aug. 27 that killed bicyclist Charles Criniere, a father of 10, near Longview Lake and View High Drive, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Kyrie Fields, 27, faces Leaving The Scene...
Hays Post

Hays Post

ABOUT

Hays, Kansas Online News Source: News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in northwest Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Press Association. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://hayspost.com/

