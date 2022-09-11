Read full article on original website
Kan. Game Wardens remind hunters to clean up spent shotgun shells
MIAMI COUNTY, Kan. —As the hunting season begins, Kansas game wardens hope everyone enjoys time hunting waterfowl and reminded responsible hunters that, when hunting on Kansas Public Lands, spent shotgun shells are considered waste materials that should be collected and carried out with you. The photo only shows a...
⚾ Gray sharp as Twins blank Royals
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Sonny Gray cruised through seven sharp innings and the Minnesota Twins, despite losing AL batting leader Luis Arraez to an early injury, beat the Kansas City Royals 4-0 Wednesday night. Gary Sánchez had a two-run double and Carlos Correa a couple hits for Minnesota, five games...
🏈 Chiefs' Mahomes still thrives on proving naysayers wrong
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — It's sometimes difficult to believe that Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, for all that he's accomplished during his young but brilliant NFL career, would carry such a considerable chip on his shoulder. He thrives on the doubters. The naysayers. The critics who try...
🏈 Chargers-Chiefs open NFL's exclusive Amazon Prime deal
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS (1-0) at KANSAS CITY (1-0) Thursday, 8:15 p.m. EDT, Prime Video. OPENING LINE: Chiefs by 3 1/2, according to FanDuel SportsBook. SERIES RECORD: Chiefs lead 65-58-1. LAST MEETING: Chiefs beat Chargers 34-28 in OT on Dec. 16, 2021, in Los Angeles. LAST WEEK: Chargers beat Raiders 24-19;...
⚾ Royals no-hit into the ninth, lose to Twins
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota rookie Joe Ryan and reliever Jovani Moran combined to pitch no-hit ball until Bobby Witt Jr. doubled with one out in the ninth inning as the Twins beat the Kansas City Royals 6-3 on Tuesday night. Ryan was pulled after seven innings and 106 pitches,...
Emporia State gets green light on faculty, program realignment
TOPEKA — The Kansas Board of Regents endorsed a request Wednesday by Emporia State University administrators to initiate a process of transforming the campus workforce and realigning academic offerings to address harsh financial and enrollment trends. The state Board of Regents unanimously approved ESU president Ken Hush’s request to...
2 fugitives from justice since 2019 captured in Kansas
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects who have been running from the law since 2019. On Tuesday, police learned two fugitives from justice were in the city of Topeka, according to Lt. Manuel Munoz. Information was that the two would be in a maroon Chevy truck with South Dakota Plates.
2 children hospitalized after school bus overturns near Kansas City
CLAY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a school bus crash near Smithville, Missouri, approximately 20 miles north of Kansas City, that sent three people including two students to the hospital. Shortly after 8 a.m. Monday, deputies were dispatched to Mt. Olivet Road between Jami Drive and NE 120th...
Sheriff: Woman jumps from from car during I-70 police chase
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man on multiple charges after a high-speed chase on I-70 that sent a woman to the hospital. Just before 2:30p.m. Monday, a K9 Unit conducted a traffic stop on a silver 2009 Lexus LS on I-70 near the California Ave. exit for failing to signal a lane change, according to Deputy Abigail Christian. During the traffic stop, the driver fled the scene, initiating a pursuit.
Suspect who nearly struck Kan. officer with stolen vehicle is in custody
DOUGLAS COUNTY —The suspect who led police on a high speed chase, crashed then took off into the woods on Sept. 4, was apprehended on Monday, according to the Lawrence police department. Authorities have not released his name or possible charges in the case. Just after 3 p.m., Sunday,...
Kansas fire crews rescue dog from old stone well
KANSAS CITY —Fire crews were dispatched Monday to rescue a dog that fell 15 feet into an old stone well, according to the Kansas City Kansas Fire Department. The well was a quarter mile back in dense woods. Crews lowered a ladder to reach the dog. Firefighters were able...
Sheriff: Kansas man accused of selling depressants, meth
OSAGE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on drug charges after a traffic stop. Just before 5p.m. Monday, a sheriff's deputy conducted a traffic stop in the 11200 block of South Topeka Avenue, north of Carbondale, for a traffic violation, according to Sheriff Chris Wells. During the stop,...
Police: Woman tried to burn her SUV after fatal KC hit-and-run crash
KANSAS CITY —A Wisconsin woman has been charged with two felonies in connection with the crash Aug. 27 that killed bicyclist Charles Criniere, a father of 10, near Longview Lake and View High Drive, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Kyrie Fields, 27, faces Leaving The Scene...
