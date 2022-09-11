Read full article on original website
Street racer sentenced to 20 years following crash that killed 4
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A street racer who pled guilty earlier this week to four counts of Racing on a Highway Causing Serious Injury or Death in connection with a 2018 crash that left four dead was sentenced in court Thursday. 21-year-old Albertico Valenzuela has been sentenced to 20 years in prison, the maximum sentence […]
Man arrested after allegedly smuggling men in a car
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office deputies were conducting a traffic stop this week when four subjects allegedly fled on foot. On Sep.13 at approximately 9:30 p.m. deputies from the Northwest Patrol were conducting a traffic stop for an equipment violation at the 7900 block of Doniphan Dr. That’s when […]
cbs4local.com
Gun believed to have been used to kill Las Cruces store owner shown in court
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (CBS4) — A rifle that was believed to have been used in the murder of Las Cruces store owner Oscar Amezquita was discussed in court on Wednesday. Lonnie Gallegos is accused of shooting and killing Amezquita in his business, Landis Boot and Shoe Service, in May of 2020.
KVIA
Family seeks justice after deadly motorcycle crash
EL PASO, Texas — A former El Paso woman says her family is seeking justice after her father died in a deadly motorcycle crash in south central El Paso earlier this year. An official crash report shows 59-year-old Juan Sifuentes was riding his motorcycle down Alameda Ave. that Saturday morning, while another vehicle was driving the opposite direction on the same road. Amber Valdez, 25, was the driver of that car and police say she tried to make a left-hand turn in the wrong direction of a one-way street.
At least 1 Person Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In El Paso (El Paso, TX)
According to the El Paso Police Department, a multi-vehicle accident was reported on Wednesday morning. The officials stated that three vehicles including a semi-truck were involved [..]
29-Year-Old Man Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In El Paso (El Paso, TX)
According to the El Paso Police, a two-vehicle crash was reported on Sunday morning. Officials stated that Francisco Martin Gallegos of Socorro was traveling on [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Texas Drivers.
KFOX 14
SWAT and police present in northeast El Paso neighborhood
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A search warrant was being served in the 4600 block on Sun Valley Drive Wednesday. There was a heavy police presence in the northeast El Paso neighborhood in the morning. This happened on the 4600 block on Sun Valley Drive. Department of Public Safety...
KFOX 14
Driver killed in crash along Alameda Ave. in Clint Wednesday
CLINT, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A person was killed during a crash at the 12200 block of Alameda Ave. in Clint Wednesday morning, according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office. The investigation revealed that a vehicle was traveling eastbound on Alameda Avenue when it crashed around 11:50 a.m.
KVIA
South Texas woman dies after being ejected in northeast El Paso car crash
EL PASO, Texas - A crash in northeast El Paso killed a 23-year-old woman from South Texas, according to investigators. It happened just after 6 a.m. Monday near the Gateway North and Stan Roberts intersection. The Special Traffic Investigations Unit says Bianca Nicole Center from Edinburgh, Texas was in a...
KVIA
DASO takes man into custody after SWAT situation nearby Doña Ana Elementary School
UPDATE 11:45 a.m.: The suspect has been taken into custody, according to The Doña Ana County Sheriff's Office. There were no injuries, and the scene is expected to clear within an hour. UPDATE 10:05 a.m.: Parents authorized to pick Doña Ana Elementary students who were relocated to Vista Middle...
cbs4local.com
23-year-old woman from Edinburg killed in northeast El Paso crash
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — A 23-year-old woman from Edinburg, Texas was killed during a crash at the Gateway North and Stan Roberts Intersection Monday, the El Paso Police Department said. Bianca Nicole Center was driving a 2012 Jeep Wrangler on Gateway North Boulevard when her vehicle was hit...
One dead after crash in Martin County
MARTIN COUNTY, Texas — One person has been killed in a fatal crash in Martin County on September 11. The incident occurred on IH-20 at 2:33 p.m. 23-year-old Ashley Hernandez of El Paso, a passenger in the vehicle, was pronounced dead after being transported to Martin County Hospital. The...
El Paso News
Crash involving semi shuts down I-10 Wednesday morning
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A crash involving multiple vehicles shut the westbound lanes of I-10 Wednesday morning near Schuster in West El Paso, according to authorities. The El Paso Police Dept. confirmed to KTSM that a total of three vehicles were involved in the accident including a semi-truck, which appeared to have sustained significant damage.
Alameda Ave. crash results in fatality
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On September 14, 2022, El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Special Traffic Investigators were requested to the 12200 block of Alameda Ave. At approximately 11:50 a.m., police arrived to the scene on Alameda Ave. regarding a vehicle crash. The investigation revealed that the vehicle was traveling eastbound. The driver and sole […]
Video: Palm Tree Struck By Lightning Causes Fire In East El Paso
If a storm is brewin' and you catch yourself outside, a natural response may be to shelter under a tree. 2022 has given us many reasons to avoid this during storms, with the biggest national lightning-strike story coming in August of this year when 3 people were left dead under a tree in front of the White House.
El Paso man arrested for allegedly trying to rob a Walmart, assaulting an officer and evading arrest
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A 10-year veteran of the El Paso Police Department who was working while off duty at Walmart in Northeast was assaulted on Friday, Sept. 9, police report. Gabriel Paul Ortega, 30, of El Paso was arrested and charged with robbery and several counts related to resisting and evading arrest. The […]
El Paso man sentenced to 17 years for drug & firearm charges
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An El Paso man has been sentenced to a total of 210 months in prison for trafficking drugs and illegal possession of firearms. According to court documents, Daniel Lee Burmeister, age 37 was arrested on Oct. 6, 2021, after a search warrant was executed at a residence where he was […]
KFOX 14
Las Cruces man accused of killing businessman faces retrial
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The second murder trial for a Las Cruces man who was accused of shooting and killing a businessman during an interrupted burglary began Monday. Lonnie Gallegos, 40, is being retried on a first-degree murder charge after his initial trial ended in a mistrial in...
KVIA
3-vehicle crash on I-10 West leaves one man dead
EL PASO, Texas - On Sept. 11 just before 1:30 a.m. two semis and an suv collided along I-10 west and milemarker 25. A late model Chevy Suburban driven by Francisco Martin Gallegos was speeding and passing other vehicles. There were two passengers in the Surburban. According to Special Traffic Investigators.
Machete assault leads to SWAT standoff, arrest
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A man allegedly attacked a motorist who was driving down an Upper Valley street with a machete, leading to a SWAT standoff. On Friday, September 9, El Paso Police arrested 65-year-old Alfredo Ramirez after he had barricaded himself in his home along the 5900 block of Sixta for several hours. […]
