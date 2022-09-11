ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

KTSM

Man arrested after allegedly smuggling men in a car

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office deputies were conducting a traffic stop this week when four subjects allegedly fled on foot. On Sep.13 at approximately 9:30 p.m. deputies from the Northwest Patrol were conducting a traffic stop for an equipment violation at the 7900 block of Doniphan Dr. That’s when […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Family seeks justice after deadly motorcycle crash

EL PASO, Texas — A former El Paso woman says her family is seeking justice after her father died in a deadly motorcycle crash in south central El Paso earlier this year. An official crash report shows 59-year-old Juan Sifuentes was riding his motorcycle down Alameda Ave. that Saturday morning, while another vehicle was driving the opposite direction on the same road. Amber Valdez, 25, was the driver of that car and police say she tried to make a left-hand turn in the wrong direction of a one-way street.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

SWAT and police present in northeast El Paso neighborhood

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A search warrant was being served in the 4600 block on Sun Valley Drive Wednesday. There was a heavy police presence in the northeast El Paso neighborhood in the morning. This happened on the 4600 block on Sun Valley Drive. Department of Public Safety...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Driver killed in crash along Alameda Ave. in Clint Wednesday

CLINT, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A person was killed during a crash at the 12200 block of Alameda Ave. in Clint Wednesday morning, according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office. The investigation revealed that a vehicle was traveling eastbound on Alameda Avenue when it crashed around 11:50 a.m.
CLINT, TX
KVIA

South Texas woman dies after being ejected in northeast El Paso car crash

EL PASO, Texas - A crash in northeast El Paso killed a 23-year-old woman from South Texas, according to investigators. It happened just after 6 a.m. Monday near the Gateway North and Stan Roberts intersection. The Special Traffic Investigations Unit says Bianca Nicole Center from Edinburgh, Texas was in a...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

23-year-old woman from Edinburg killed in northeast El Paso crash

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — A 23-year-old woman from Edinburg, Texas was killed during a crash at the Gateway North and Stan Roberts Intersection Monday, the El Paso Police Department said. Bianca Nicole Center was driving a 2012 Jeep Wrangler on Gateway North Boulevard when her vehicle was hit...
EL PASO, TX
NewsWest 9

One dead after crash in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, Texas — One person has been killed in a fatal crash in Martin County on September 11. The incident occurred on IH-20 at 2:33 p.m. 23-year-old Ashley Hernandez of El Paso, a passenger in the vehicle, was pronounced dead after being transported to Martin County Hospital. The...
MARTIN COUNTY, TX
El Paso News

Crash involving semi shuts down I-10 Wednesday morning

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A crash involving multiple vehicles shut the westbound lanes of I-10 Wednesday morning near Schuster in West El Paso, according to authorities. The El Paso Police Dept. confirmed to KTSM that a total of three vehicles were involved in the accident including a semi-truck, which appeared to have sustained significant damage.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Alameda Ave. crash results in fatality

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On September 14, 2022, El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Special Traffic Investigators were requested to the 12200 block of Alameda Ave. At approximately 11:50 a.m., police arrived to the scene on Alameda Ave. regarding a vehicle crash. The investigation revealed that the vehicle was traveling eastbound. The driver and sole […]
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
KTSM

El Paso man sentenced to 17 years for drug & firearm charges

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An El Paso man has been sentenced to a total of 210 months in prison for trafficking drugs and illegal possession of firearms. According to court documents, Daniel Lee Burmeister, age 37 was arrested on Oct. 6, 2021, after a search warrant was executed at a residence where he was […]
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Las Cruces man accused of killing businessman faces retrial

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The second murder trial for a Las Cruces man who was accused of shooting and killing a businessman during an interrupted burglary began Monday. Lonnie Gallegos, 40, is being retried on a first-degree murder charge after his initial trial ended in a mistrial in...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KVIA

3-vehicle crash on I-10 West leaves one man dead

EL PASO, Texas - On Sept. 11 just before 1:30 a.m. two semis and an suv collided along I-10 west and milemarker 25. A late model Chevy Suburban driven by Francisco Martin Gallegos was speeding and passing other vehicles. There were two passengers in the Surburban. According to Special Traffic Investigators.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Machete assault leads to SWAT standoff, arrest

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A man allegedly attacked a motorist who was driving down an Upper Valley street with a machete, leading to a SWAT standoff. On Friday, September 9, El Paso Police arrested 65-year-old Alfredo Ramirez after he had barricaded himself in his home along the 5900 block of Sixta for several hours. […]

