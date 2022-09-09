Kansas Board of Regents set to decide on Emporia State’s Workforce Management, Butcher Center plans at monthly meeting

Read full article on original website
Kansas Board of Regents approves Emporia State University framework Wednesday
Emporia State University’s Workforce Management Framework Policy has been given the blessing of the Kansas Board of Regents. Regents members voted unanimously to approve the framework as part of their regular meeting Wednesday afternoon. The decision came following comments from ESU President Ken Hush and Interim Provost Brent Thomas.
Emporia State professor posts online petition asking for restart on re-envisioning process with Board of Regents vote possible Wednesday
With the Kansas Board of Regents set to vote Wednesday on Emporia State University’s Workforce Management Policy framework, professors have organized a last-minute petition to draw more attention to concerns tenure may be paused, if not eliminated. Professor Michael Smith posted the petition on www.change.org with the title “To...
Kansas board of education approves KSHSAA classification proposal
The Kansas Board of Education today approved a recommendation from the Kansas High School Activities Association that would add a modifier that would adjust the competition classification for certain private schools, based on their competitive success in recent seasons, number of low-income students, and geographic location. The vote was 6...
2022-23 budget to lead busy agenda for USD 252 Southern Lyon County board
Budgetary matters will lead the agenda for USD 252 Southern Lyon County with its board meeting Wednesday. Board members are poised to adopt the 2022-23 budget and a document certifying the district’s revenue-neutral rate in separate items. There will be time for public comment ahead of both votes. Once...
Washburn, Emporia State, Kansas and K-State college rankings released
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - US News and World Report released their 38th annual best colleges rankings. The rankings are divided into two categories: National and Regional. Washburn and Emporia State universities are included in the regional ranking list with Kansas and Kansas State universities included in the national list. Washburn...
Lyon County Commission poised to approve 2023 budget, Bowyer Building projects at Thursday meeting
Lyon County commissioners could put the county budget to bed at their action meeting Thursday. Commissioners have the 2023 budget and the revenue-neutral rate on the agenda as separate action items. There will be public hearings before both votes. Other business Thursday includes a bid for repairing the stairs and...
Kansas could shift high school graduation requirements, lower English, Math & Science provisions
KANSAS (KCTV) - The Kansas Board of Education could change high school graduation requirements, but the discussion could continue for several more months. The Board has been listening to Education Commissioner Randy Watson’s Graduation Requirements Task Force about a change for the last 15 months. Watson said they need to make a decision by June 1, 2023.
'You are putting my friends at risk': Kansas school district's proposed transgender policy sparks division
A contentious policy for transgender students drew dozens of parents to the Gardner Edgerton Board of Education meeting on Monday night. A new proposal was up for discussion following a divisive plan introduced in July, which would have required students to use the name, pronouns and restrooms that correspond with the sex on their birth certificates.
These five Kansas State Fair foods sustained and entertained Reflector staff this weekend
When I arrived at the Kansas State Fair in Hutchinson on Saturday morning with the Kansas Reflector crew, I moved backward and forward in time. Backward because every summer my mother would drag my unenthusiastic preteen and teenage self to county fairs. I remembered the pungent smell of sheds overflowing with goats and sheep, cows […] The post These five Kansas State Fair foods sustained and entertained Reflector staff this weekend appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Just outside Kansas City, a giant solar farm project is pitting neighbor against neighbor
Frank Gieringer rides a flatbed trailer toward rows of apple trees loaded with Galas, Crimson Crisps and other varieties, ready for the picking. His family owns this bucolic orchard and berry farm outside Edgerton, Kansas. Just beyond its borders lie 2,000 acres of land, a potential location for the state’s first utility-scale solar farm.
Emporia State volleyball swept by #2 Washburn
The Emporia State volleyball team was swept by the number 2 ranked team in the nation, Washburn, Tuesday. Emporia State jumped out to a 10-5 lead in the first set before Washburn rallied for a 25-16 win. Washburn won the 2nd set 25-15. In the 3rd set the two teams were tied at 14 before Washburn closed out the set on an 11-3 run.
Kansas Governor Laura Kelly urges EPA to reject changes that may hurt local farmers
TOPEKA, Kan. -Kansas Governor Laura Kelly sent a letter to the EPA regarding its recently proposed change to the usage and labeling of certain herbicides. Kelly specifically targeted the herbicide atrazine which helps Kansas farmers control weeds. “I’m standing with Kansas farmers in urging the EPA to reject overly burdensome...
Kelly touts rural freight technology project in western Kansas
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly recently congratulated communities and businesses that will benefit from the deployment of the Great Plains Rural Freight Technology Corridor project on a key freight transport route in western Kansas. The $14.6 million project will install 100 miles of fiber-optic cable and advanced technologies on...
National advocacy group criticizes Kansas law firm donations to Schmidt
Derek Schmidt, the Republican nominee for governor, received $46,000 in campaign donations from law firms that also received contracts from Schmidt for legal services. Some of the same law firms also donated to Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly. (Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector)
Emporia High gymnasts compete at Olathe South Invitational
The Emporia High girls gymnastics team finished in 7th place at the 9-team Olathe South Invitational Tuesday. Individually Journey Walburn placed 8th on the Vault, 11th on the Balance Beam, 13th on the Floor Exercise, and 18th All-Around. Laney Cooper placed 10th on the Vault, 16th on the balance beam,...
Audio – Tuesday – 09-13-22
Newsmaker: Olpe City Clerk Joyce Wilson previews an Alumni and Community Meet and Greet information meeting about an $8.5 million project to build a new fitness and daycare complex. Tech Talk with Flint Hills Technical College President Caron Daugherty. Newsmaker 2: 4 Rivers Electric Cooperative General Manager Dennis Svanes updates...
Lyon, Greenwood back on high COVID alert
Lyon County is back in the orange zone, when it comes to coronavirus. “Wear a mask indoors in public,” a statement from Lyon County Public health recommended Tuesday.
Crop yields suffering as a result of prolonged area drought according to Lyon County Extension
Lower crops may be just the latest area impacted by the ongoing drought reported across the KVOE listening area. According to Lyon County Extension Ag Agent Brian Rees, the county is far behind where it should be with yields of specific crops, namely corn and soybeans. Rees tells KVOE News conditions were simply “too hot and too dry” when crops began to fill, meaning the majority are likely to miss their yield expectancies by a sizeable margin.
Alumni and Community Meet and Greet in Olpe on Saturday introducing residents to multifaceted project
Olpe residents will get the city’s first formal presentation on a huge community project this weekend. Olpe has an Alumni and Community Meet and Greet from 3-8 pm Saturday at the Olpe Knights of Columbus Hall. City Clerk Joyce Wilson, the Newsmaker guest on KVOE’s Morning Show on Tuesday, says there are a lot of different features including a splash pad, walking path around Olpe Jones Park, fitness stations along the path and recent additions like a new basketball court and fencing around the softball field. Besides those features, Olpe is also looking to turn the football practice field into the main stadium with an eight-lane track and other track and field amenities. The plan also involves a field house with a community center and community weight room, early childcare center and a reversed layout for the baseball field.
Dennis Pyle mocks Kansas State Fair ‘unibate’ between Republican and Democratic candidates
HUTCHINSON — Dennis Pyle took a front row seat to the Kansas State Fair debate between gubernatorial candidates — over objections from supporters of Republican nominee Derek Schmidt. Pyle, who is running for governor as an independent, wasn’t allowed to participate in the debate, even though his name will appear on the ballot in November. […] The post Dennis Pyle mocks Kansas State Fair ‘unibate’ between Republican and Democratic candidates appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
