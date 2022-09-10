Read full article on original website
Lady Tigers Interim Head Coach Jeff Addison Gets First Win Back in Black and Orange
Just about a week ago, Christian County Public Schools announced Jeff Addison as the interim Head Girls Soccer Coach for Hopkinsville. “I am very excited to get back to coaching and doing what I love,” said Coach Jeff Addison. “Many of these girls were on teams I have coached in the past. It’s good to see some familiar faces and be able to see them grow and develop into the players they have become.”
HS Sports Recap/Preview
A dominating performance last night from the Lady Warriors! Showing why they not only took home the KCAA State title last year, but have a chance this season to repeat themselves! Taking on Webster County, they swept the Lady Trojans in three sets, 25-5, 25-10, 25-9. As you can see, the three set sweep would have been dominating enough, but this team went above and beyond to prove their ability. It was almost routine to watch these young ladies communicate and aid each other defensively. To only give up double digits points in one set and that one set was only ten? Remarkable. Also, it should be worth noting, Webster County is not a bad team. Three wins on the season over decent programs like Union County and Hopkins Central tells me the Lady Trojans are not an automatic win, and the Lady Warriors certainly made it seem as if it were a forgone conclusion.
Ronald Lewis Agney
(Age 72, of Hopkinsville) Graveside service will be Wednesday September 14th at 11am at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West. Maddux Fuqua Hinton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Jennie Stuart Health opens Russellville women’s health clinic
Jennie Stuart Health has opened a women’s health clinic in Logan County. A news release says the satellite clinic, which was formed through a partnership between Jennie Stuart Health and Logan Memorial Hospital, is located at 1621 Nashville Street, Suite 102 in Russellville and will offer total OB-GYN services.
Ann C. Poe
(Age 82, of Hopkinsville) Memorial service will be Saturday September 17th at 11am at Grace Episcopal Church. Hughart, Beard & Giles Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Willie Lee Grace
(Age 78, of Pyle Lane) Funeral service will be Thursday September 15th at 12noon at Maddux Fuqua Hinton Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West. Visitation will be Thursday from 9:30am till the service hour at Maddux Fuqua Hinton Funeral Home.
NatureFest comes to Jeffers’ Bend this Saturday
NatureFest returns to Jeffers’ Bend Environmental Center this Saturday, where attendees will be able to learn and laugh while enjoying a plethora of activities and events. It will run from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. and Robin Charles with the Jeffers’ Bend Steering Committee says they’ll have the usual favorites available—the soil tunnel, canoeing and more—along with some new activities.
Harry Clark Waldrop
(Age 92, of Pembroke) Graveside service will be Thursday September 15th at 10am at Rosedale Cemetery. Maddux Fuqua Hinton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Indiana man injured in Lyon County crash
Kentucky State Police are investigating a crash in Lyon County that sent an Indiana man to an Indiana hospital by helicopter. According to a news release, the wreck occurred around 9 a.m. Wednesday morning in the 3000 block of U.S. 641 in Lyon County and investigation reportedly determined that 43-year-old Corey Bridges of Newburgh, Indiana was traveling south on 641 when the truck dropped over the right shoulder of the roadway.
Clarksville orchestra concert to benefit CASA, Grace & Mercy
There will be a joint fundraiser Saturday night at First Baptist Church for Grace and Mercy and Court Appointed Special Advocates. Kira Bailey with CASA says that organization places volunteers in the Family Court system to follow foster children through their proceedings, advocating for the best potential outcome and they could use additional volunteers and board members.
Continental Mills celebrates 90th anniversary, now known as Krusteaz
Continental Mills is celebrating 90 years of operation and they’re looking forward to a successful future with a new name to pave the way. The name is familiar to those who partake of their products, as Continental Mills will be changing their name to The Krusteaz Company. According to a news release, the name change honors the brand’s roots of entrepreneurialism and ingenuity—the company is family owned and operated, with locations in Hopkinsville, Kansas, Illinois and Washington.
Gun found on student at Todd County Central High School
A gun was located on a student at Todd County Central High School Wednesday and the teen was taken into custody. School resource officers were notified just before noon of a student with a gun and the Todd County Sheriff’s Office says the handgun was located in a fanny pack type bag.
HPD investigating burglary on Fairview Drive
Hopkinsville police are investigating a burglary from Monday morning on Fairview Drive. A woman told officers someone went into her home in the 400 block of Fairview and took her engagement ring and her daughter’s Android tablet. No suspects are named and total value of the stolen property is...
Hearing held for Boulevard murder suspects
There was a hearing Wednesday morning in Christian Circuit Court for the suspects charged in connection with the March 2 killing of 19-year old Alijah Watts at Casey’s General Store on Fort Campbell Boulevard. Hopkinsville police allege 20-year old Christian McKeel drove 17-year old Jonathan Weston and 16-year old...
Salvation Army accepting Angel Tree applications
The Salvation Army of Hopkinsville is gearing up for their Angel Tree initiative and they’re accepting applications now for those who would benefit from the program. Lt. Lindsey Galabeas appeared on WHOP Wednesday morning and says they are accepting applications from those in the community who need a little help this holiday season, and this year you can fill out those applications online.
CCHD to offer updated COVID booster
The Christian County Health Department will begin administering updated COVID-19 booster shots Thursday of this week. The health department received doses of both the Moderna and Pfizer boosters that better target the omicron variant and will begin administering bivalent boosters to qualifying individuals starting Thursday. COVID-19 vaccines are available to...
Billy Dunlop Park drowning victim identified
The victim of drowning at Billy Dunlop Park on Saturday has been identified by the Clarksville Police Department. The swimmer, who went into the water at Billy Dunlop Park and did not resurface as been identified as 20-year-old Jabori McGraw. He was a soldier stationed at Fort Campbell. At approximately 9:43 a.m. Sunday, divers with the Montgomery County EMS dive team recovered McGraw’s body.
