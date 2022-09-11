ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belgrade, MT

Comments / 0

Related
406mtsports.com

2023 Montana AA-B State Track and Field Meet shifted to Butte

The Montana High School Association Executive Board met on Monday to discuss items on their agenda. The board approved the movement of the 2023 MHSA State AA-B Track and Field Meet from Gallatin High School to Butte’s Bulldog Memorial Stadium. Dates for the meet will be May 26-27. The...
BUTTE, MT
406mtsports.com

'My dream has come true:' Libby's Cy Stevenson commits to Montana for football

MISSOULA — Cy Stevenson needed only three days to make his commitment to the Montana football team. Playing for the Griz has been a longtime dream for the senior from Libby. So, when he shared his commitment Tuesday on Twitter, he even included a picture of him as a baby wearing a UM jersey with the No. 37 legacy number.
MISSOULA, MT
406mtsports.com

Q&A: Montana State's Jeffrey Manning Jr. all business ahead of Oregon State reunion

BOZEMAN — Jeffrey Manning Jr. will see a bunch of familiar faces in an unfamiliar place. Oregon State (2-0) will make about an 85-mile drive north to host Montana State (2-0) at 6 p.m. Mountain time Saturday at Providence Park in Portland. The Beavers chose to play in Oregon’s most populated city for the first time since 1986 as a way to connect with their Portland-area fans, according to OSU.
BOZEMAN, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Belgrade, MT
Bozeman, MT
Sports
City
Laurel, MT
Local
Montana Sports
Belgrade, MT
Sports
State
Montana State
Laurel, MT
Sports
City
Bozeman, MT
406mtsports.com

Cat-Griz Insider Podcast: Undefeated Montana teams hit the road

On this week's episode of the Cat-Griz Insider Podcast, Victor Flores and Frank Gogola recap Week 2 and preview Week 3 for the Montana and Montana State football teams. Flores and Gogola discuss MSU's dominant, injury-marred home win over Morehead State, talk about UM's suffocating home win over South Dakota and provide some information about the Bobcats' and Grizzlies' road games this Saturday: MSU at Oregon State, UM at Indiana State. They also touch on a few other Cat- and Griz-related topics.
BOZEMAN, MT
406mtsports.com

Scoreboard: High school soccer

BILLINGS WEST: Goals – Owen Guthridge 2; Sinjin McDonald 1; Josh Schallenkamp 1; Tegan Bowen 1; Loren Rogge 1; Malachi Knight 1. Assists – Connor Hartford 1; Lane Robillard 1; Ethan Holloway 1; Malachi Knight 1; Owen Guthridge 1.
GREAT FALLS, MT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Williams

Comments / 0

Community Policy