2023 Montana AA-B State Track and Field Meet shifted to Butte
The Montana High School Association Executive Board met on Monday to discuss items on their agenda. The board approved the movement of the 2023 MHSA State AA-B Track and Field Meet from Gallatin High School to Butte’s Bulldog Memorial Stadium. Dates for the meet will be May 26-27. The...
'My dream has come true:' Libby's Cy Stevenson commits to Montana for football
MISSOULA — Cy Stevenson needed only three days to make his commitment to the Montana football team. Playing for the Griz has been a longtime dream for the senior from Libby. So, when he shared his commitment Tuesday on Twitter, he even included a picture of him as a baby wearing a UM jersey with the No. 37 legacy number.
Billings Mustangs edge Missoula Paddleheads in 10 innings, extend playoff series
MISSOULA — Needing a win to extend their season, the Billings Mustangs delivered late Wednesday night on the road against the defending Pioneer League champion Missoula PaddleHeads. Down to their last strike in the top of the ninth inning, Abraham Mow came through with a game-tying RBI single for...
Q&A: Montana State's Jeffrey Manning Jr. all business ahead of Oregon State reunion
BOZEMAN — Jeffrey Manning Jr. will see a bunch of familiar faces in an unfamiliar place. Oregon State (2-0) will make about an 85-mile drive north to host Montana State (2-0) at 6 p.m. Mountain time Saturday at Providence Park in Portland. The Beavers chose to play in Oregon’s most populated city for the first time since 1986 as a way to connect with their Portland-area fans, according to OSU.
Ryan Hanley extends scoring streak in Montana State Billings soccer win over South Dakota Mines
BILLINGS — Ryan Hanley kept his goal-scoring streak intact, and Jeremie Briquet had a goal and two assists as the Montana State Billings men’s soccer team defeated South Dakota Mines 4-1 Wednesday at Yellowjacket Soccer Field. Hanley scored into the low-right corner of the goal on a pass...
High school football rankings: Once again, chaotic Class B revels in its ups and downs
BOZEMAN — For pure unadulterated expect-the-unexpected football, we present Class B, which has been chaotic from the get-go and upped the ante for the second week of the 406mtsports.com high school rankings. Aside from top-ranked and defending state champion Florence-Carlton (3-0), you might as well toss the teams into...
Cat-Griz Insider Podcast: Undefeated Montana teams hit the road
On this week's episode of the Cat-Griz Insider Podcast, Victor Flores and Frank Gogola recap Week 2 and preview Week 3 for the Montana and Montana State football teams. Flores and Gogola discuss MSU's dominant, injury-marred home win over Morehead State, talk about UM's suffocating home win over South Dakota and provide some information about the Bobcats' and Grizzlies' road games this Saturday: MSU at Oregon State, UM at Indiana State. They also touch on a few other Cat- and Griz-related topics.
Scoreboard: High school soccer
BILLINGS WEST: Goals – Owen Guthridge 2; Sinjin McDonald 1; Josh Schallenkamp 1; Tegan Bowen 1; Loren Rogge 1; Malachi Knight 1. Assists – Connor Hartford 1; Lane Robillard 1; Ethan Holloway 1; Malachi Knight 1; Owen Guthridge 1.
Montana State has Oregon State's 'full attention' ahead of injury-filled money game
BOZEMAN — As Oregon State head football coach Jonathan Smith talked about his team's injuries during his press conference on Monday, he uttered a phrase Montana State fans know well. “Getting into Week 2, 3, it's college football,” Smith said. “Next man up.”. MSU head coach Brent...
