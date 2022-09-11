ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

406mtsports.com

Laurel to induct 1999 state football champions into school's HOF

LAUREL — The Laurel High School state championship football team from 1999 will be honored as an inductee into the LHS Hall of Fame on Friday during a pregame ceremony of the Homecoming football game against Lewistown. Organizers are asking for any team members or coaches from the 1999...
LAUREL, MT
406mtsports.com

Scoreboard: High school soccer

BILLINGS WEST: Goals – Owen Guthridge 2; Sinjin McDonald 1; Josh Schallenkamp 1; Tegan Bowen 1; Loren Rogge 1; Malachi Knight 1. Assists – Connor Hartford 1; Lane Robillard 1; Ethan Holloway 1; Malachi Knight 1; Owen Guthridge 1.
GREAT FALLS, MT

