FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
406mtsports.com
Billings Mustangs edge Missoula Paddleheads in 10 innings, extend playoff series
MISSOULA — Needing a win to extend their season, the Billings Mustangs delivered late Wednesday night on the road against the defending Pioneer League champion Missoula PaddleHeads. Down to their last strike in the top of the ninth inning, Abraham Mow came through with a game-tying RBI single for...
406mtsports.com
Ryan Hanley extends scoring streak in Montana State Billings soccer win over South Dakota Mines
BILLINGS — Ryan Hanley kept his goal-scoring streak intact, and Jeremie Briquet had a goal and two assists as the Montana State Billings men’s soccer team defeated South Dakota Mines 4-1 Wednesday at Yellowjacket Soccer Field. Hanley scored into the low-right corner of the goal on a pass...
406mtsports.com
Laurel to induct 1999 state football champions into school's HOF
LAUREL — The Laurel High School state championship football team from 1999 will be honored as an inductee into the LHS Hall of Fame on Friday during a pregame ceremony of the Homecoming football game against Lewistown. Organizers are asking for any team members or coaches from the 1999...
406mtsports.com
Scoreboard: High school soccer
BILLINGS WEST: Goals – Owen Guthridge 2; Sinjin McDonald 1; Josh Schallenkamp 1; Tegan Bowen 1; Loren Rogge 1; Malachi Knight 1. Assists – Connor Hartford 1; Lane Robillard 1; Ethan Holloway 1; Malachi Knight 1; Owen Guthridge 1.
