I have grave concerns about the way people are driving in Oak Park and am afraid they will soon cause pedestrian fatalities in our village. The number of people driving through stop signs is appalling. On Aug. 12, I was exiting by foot from the back of Rush Oak Park Hospital. I stepped into the crosswalk on Wisconsin Avenue, where a stop sign with twinkling red lights protects pedestrians from drivers exiting on Wisconsin. A car came from the south, and the driver cruised right past me through the stop sign, missing me by inches, never even hesitating. She was looking straight ahead without watching for pedestrians at all.

OAK PARK, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO