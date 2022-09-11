Read full article on original website
wcsjnews.com
Joliet Man Arrested For His Third DUI Offense
The Morris Police Department arrested a man for his third DUI offense. Timothy Theobald, 48, of Joliet was charged Aggravated DUI, a class two felony. Theobald was arrested for DUI, Speeding and Operating a vehicle without insurance after a traffic stop in the 100 block of Green Acres Drive around 12:20 a.m. on Tuesday, September 13th.
2 boys shot in their homes just minutes apart on South Side
CHICAGO — Two boys are being treated for gunshot injuries after they were both shot in their own homes just minutes apart. A 10 p.m. Wednesday, a 3-year-old was sleeping in his bed on the 700 block of 93rd Street when gunfire was heard outside. A family member checked on the boy, and found him […]
fox32chicago.com
Man, 57, shot on Gresham sidewalk
CHICAGO - A man was shot and hospitalized Tuesday morning in the Gresham neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The 57-year-old was standing on the sidewalk around 1:13 a.m. in the 7600 block of South Racine Avenue when someone started shooting, police said. He suffered a gunshot wound to the torso...
Hazmat team called to Campton Hills home, multiple dogs removed by Kane County officials
A hazardous materials team was called out to a home near Campton Hills, Ill., Thursday afternoon.
oakpark.com
Something must be done about dangerous driving
I have grave concerns about the way people are driving in Oak Park and am afraid they will soon cause pedestrian fatalities in our village. The number of people driving through stop signs is appalling. On Aug. 12, I was exiting by foot from the back of Rush Oak Park Hospital. I stepped into the crosswalk on Wisconsin Avenue, where a stop sign with twinkling red lights protects pedestrians from drivers exiting on Wisconsin. A car came from the south, and the driver cruised right past me through the stop sign, missing me by inches, never even hesitating. She was looking straight ahead without watching for pedestrians at all.
10 puppies stolen in burglary at Hug-a-Pup pet store in Hammond, Indiana
HAMMOND, Ind. (CBS) -- Police in Hammond, Indiana are searching for two teens wearing ski masks who broke into a pet store and stole puppies.The burglary happened at Hug-a-Pup at 169th Street and Calumet Avenue in Hammond on Sunday night.The thieves stole Pomeranians, poodles, German shepherds, and mixed breeds called teddy bears. Some of the dogs that were stolen are pictured below.The teens smashed a window in the business and grabbed 10 puppies from their cages.The teens stuffed the dogs into a large duffel bag, and drove off in a van.The owner of the pet store told us she was going to sell the 8-week-old dogs for up to $1,800 each.
Harvey mayor caught in firefight on North Side as his security opens fire on possible robbers
Someone in Harvey Mayor Christopher Clark’s security detail opened fire while responding to a possible robbery in Old Town Wednesday afternoon, but it was unclear whether anyone was hit. The Chicago Fire Department said no ambulance was called.
fox32chicago.com
Champaign man charged with May 2021 murder of 47-year-old woman
CHICAGO - A man from Champaign, Ill. was charged with the murder of a 47-year-old woman who was killed in May 2021. Granville Tyler, 62, was arrested in the 2300 block of West Springfield in Champaign on Tuesday. Police say Tyler fatally stabbed a woman who was found dead on...
Shots fired by Harvey mayor's security detail after they witness robbery in Old Town
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The security detail for Harvey Mayor Christopher Clark fired shots at the busy intersection of North Avenue and Halsted Street Wednesday afternoon after they witnessed an armed robbery.At 1:55 p.m., the Harvey mayor was in a black sport-utility vehicle with his executive security detail at the intersection when they saw a man wearing a black ski mask get out of a black Jeep with black tinted windows attempt to hold up a man at gunpoint at a Chicago Transit Authority bus stop. Chicago Police said the robbery victim was 86 years old.Harvey police said "in an effort...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police issue warning after CTA passenger asked to buy cigarette, then robbed at gunpoint
CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help identifying a man suspected of a robbing another man on a CTA Red Line station platform. On Sept. 11, around 10:45 p.m., police say an armed robbery occurred in the 500 block of North State Street in the Loop. According...
Lisle crash: Pedestrian killed by vehicle while walking against traffic signal ID'd, police say
A vehicle struck and killed a pedestrian who was walking against the traffic signal in west suburban Lisle, police said.
fox32chicago.com
Police looking for teens believed to have stolen 10 puppies from Hammond pet store
HAMMOND, Ind. - Police are hoping to locate two teenagers believed to have stolen 10 puppies from a pet store late Sunday night in Hammond, Indiana. Officers were called to the Hug-A-Pup pet store, located at 6921 Calumet Ave., for a report of 10 stolen puppies, Hammond police said. Surveillance...
fox32chicago.com
Man seriously injured in early morning West Side shooting
CHICAGO - A man is in critical condition after being shot on Chicago's West Side early Wednesday. Police say the victim, 36, was outside in the 4100 block of West Jackson Boulevard around 5 a.m. when he was shot in the right elbow. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital...
Police searching for 2 suspects who stole 10 puppies after breaking into Hammond store
Hammond, Indiana police are looking for two men who broke into a pet store and stole 10 puppies.
CPD searching for man posing as police officer with badge and gun on South Side
Chicago police are searching for a man who's fronting as a member of the CPD. Police said the man has been seen in uniform with a badge and gun.
WSPY NEWS
Body found in field south of Yorkville Tuesday; foul play not suspected by police
The Kendall County Sheriff's Office is confirming that the body of a twenty-year-old Aurora man was found in a field south of Yorkville in Kendall Township on Tuesday in the area of Immanuel Road and Caton Farm Road. He was identified by the Kendall County Coroner's Office as Derek Lasee, of Aurora.
Man dies after found shot in head in North Lawndale
A man died after police found him shot in the head Wednesday night in North Lawndale on the West Side. Officers responding to a shots fired call found the man on a sidewalk about 10:30 p.m. in the 1500 block of South Springfield Avenue.
Cook County Sheriff's Office host free vehicle light repair event in Morgan Park
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Cook County Sheriff's Office is helping people fix the lights on their vehicles in Morgan Park Thursday.From 9 a.m. to noon the sheriff's office will be repairing broken headlights, tail lights, brake lights, and license plate lights. It's all for free at the Morgan Park United Methodist Church, located at 11030 S. Longwood Dr. The sheriff's office will also be taking unused prescription drugs through its takeback program.
oakpark.com
Please prohibit overnight gas stations
This letter is on behalf of 151 neighbors and residents of Oak Park whose names are attached below. We urge you to prohibit the overnight operation of gas stations in Oak Park to reduce the opportunity for violent criminal activity in our community. We appreciate the time and attention that you have given to the safety of Oak Park residents. We especially want to thank you for taking the affirmative step of moving forward to create a barrier to limit the use of the Taylor Avenue driveway at the BP station at Taylor and Chicago. We believe that this will be an effective start in addressing both traffic and safety issues.
3 teens shot within an hour on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - Three teens were shot Wednesday evening on the West Side of Chicago. A 16-year-old girl was sitting in a car in the 2200 block of South Keeler Avenue around 6:54 p.m. when she was shot at. She was grazed in her right thigh. She was taken to Rush...
