FIRST ON FOX: Montana filed a legal challenge against the Biden administration Friday, challenging a decision that take large swaths of land out of agricultural production. The filing, spearheaded by Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen, challenges a decision the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) issued in late July approving a request from the American Prairie Reserve (AP), a conservation nonprofit organization, to allow bison grazing across tens of thousands of acres in central Montana. The decision effectively took large swaths of federal land once used for livestock grazing out of production.
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The state of Utah and two Republican-leaning rural counties sued the Biden administration on Wednesday over the president’s decision last year to restore two sprawling national monuments on rugged lands sacred to Native Americans that former President Donald Trump had downsized. The lawsuit...
The federal government has removed a word long used to slur Native American women from use on federal lands including 19 sites in Washington, U.S. Department of Interior officials announced Thursday. New names will replace the word, effective immediately, at nearly 650 geographic features across the country including Kiya Lake,...
This article was originally published in bioGraphic. The cacti arrive in buckets and cardboard boxes, in truck beds and plastic cups. Some are prickly green knobs smaller than a fist; others are saguaros a few feet tall—miniature versions of the columnar cacti that live in southern Arizona, southeastern California, and parts of northern Mexico. Volunteers slip on elbow-length leather gloves buffered with Kevlar and lined with fleece, then wrap the saguaros in chunks of carpet and haul them onto a wildfire-blackened hillside in Arizona’s Sonoran Desert. Saguaros can grow for more than a century and reach 45 feet or more in height. Some of these cacti are already so large they demand two people to lift them.
Over 600 geographic features were renamed, including over 200 streams and 100 summits.
The National Park Service recently announced it will use a toxic natural compound to remove non-native smallmouth bass fish species from the Colorado River below the Glen Canyon Dam in Glen Canyon National Recreation Area. They will also remove and green sunfish from the same river system. According to a...
The least-visited of the United States' 63 national parks offer wild, expansive scenery with a lot fewer people.
Moving forward, the National Park Service (NPS) plans strengthen the role of American Indian, Alaska Native Tribes, and the Native Hawaiian Community in federal land management. Today, NPS is issuing new policy guidance to strengthen Tribal co-stewardship of national park lands and waters. Specifically, the guidance aims to improve national...
A top official with President Joe Biden’s administration on Wednesday acknowledged the federal government’s role in sending cancer-causing dust into the lungs of thousands of New Mexico residents when it detonated the world’s first atomic bomb in 1945. The 15-minute meeting Wednesday morning was the first acknowledgement...
A coalition of environmental groups filed suit against the Forest Service and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Monday over a Paradise Valley grazing plan that they argue threatens grizzly bear recovery. Nine regional and national conservation organizations say the Forest Service’s decision to continue or expand livestock grazing in six...
Two American Indian tribes in South Dakota have agreed to purchase 40 acres of land near the Wounded Knee National Historic Landmark on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation. The Oglala Sioux tribe will pay $255,000 and the Cheyenne River Sioux tribe will pay $245,000 for the site, and agree to petition the U.S. Department of the Interior to take the land into trust on behalf of both tribes, Indian Country Today reported. The title to the land will be held in the name of the Oglala Sioux tribe.The agreement ends a decades-long dispute over land that is the site...
Several conservation groups argue that because Montana and Idaho are “hellbent” on eradicating wolves, a court should instate equally aggressive measures aimed at restoring federal protection for gray wolves. In both of the Rocky Mountain states, lawmakers have relaxed rules about wolf hunting. For example, Idaho now allows private contractors to kill wolves, permits year-round […] The post Groups urge federal courts to relist wolves in Montana, Idaho to protect them appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Several conservation groups have filed a lawsuit against the United States Forest Service after the service opened more land for livestock grazing near Yellowstone National Park. The groups claim that the move will create more encounters between grizzly bears and humans, which will ultimately further endanger the threatened species. In...
Nine conservation organizations filed a lawsuit yesterday to challenge the U.S. Forest Service’s 2021 decision to authorize expanded livestock grazing on six allotments on the east side of Montana’s Paradise Valley. The allotments lie just north of Yellowstone National Park in occupied grizzly bear habitat. Several of the...
The United States has 63 national parks, each unique and a different experience for visitors. Grand Canyon National Park.Image by David Mark/Pixabay. America is home to some of the world's most beautiful and awe-inspiring national parks. The National Park Service (NPS) manages these parks, open to the public for recreational activities such as hiking, camping, and fishing.
