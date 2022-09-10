ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana files legal challenge against Biden admin over plans to take land out of production

FIRST ON FOX: Montana filed a legal challenge against the Biden administration Friday, challenging a decision that take large swaths of land out of agricultural production. The filing, spearheaded by Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen, challenges a decision the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) issued in late July approving a request from the American Prairie Reserve (AP), a conservation nonprofit organization, to allow bison grazing across tens of thousands of acres in central Montana. The decision effectively took large swaths of federal land once used for livestock grazing out of production.
The Saguaro Cactus Was Never Meant to Burn

This article was originally published in bioGraphic. The cacti arrive in buckets and cardboard boxes, in truck beds and plastic cups. Some are prickly green knobs smaller than a fist; others are saguaros a few feet tall—miniature versions of the columnar cacti that live in southern Arizona, southeastern California, and parts of northern Mexico. Volunteers slip on elbow-length leather gloves buffered with Kevlar and lined with fleece, then wrap the saguaros in chunks of carpet and haul them onto a wildfire-blackened hillside in Arizona’s Sonoran Desert. Saguaros can grow for more than a century and reach 45 feet or more in height. Some of these cacti are already so large they demand two people to lift them.
National Park Service Announces Policies to ‘Strengthen Tribal Co-Stewardship’ of Park Lands & Waters with Indigenous Peoples

Moving forward, the National Park Service (NPS) plans strengthen the role of American Indian, Alaska Native Tribes, and the Native Hawaiian Community in federal land management. Today, NPS is issuing new policy guidance to strengthen Tribal co-stewardship of national park lands and waters. Specifically, the guidance aims to improve national...
South Dakota tribes buy land near Wounded Knee massacre site

Two American Indian tribes in South Dakota have agreed to purchase 40 acres of land near the Wounded Knee National Historic Landmark on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation. The Oglala Sioux tribe will pay $255,000 and the Cheyenne River Sioux tribe will pay $245,000 for the site, and agree to petition the U.S. Department of the Interior to take the land into trust on behalf of both tribes, Indian Country Today reported. The title to the land will be held in the name of the Oglala Sioux tribe.The agreement ends a decades-long dispute over land that is the site...
Groups urge federal courts to relist wolves in Montana, Idaho to protect them

Several conservation groups argue that because Montana and Idaho are “hellbent” on eradicating wolves, a court should instate equally aggressive measures aimed at restoring federal protection for gray wolves. In both of the Rocky Mountain states, lawmakers have relaxed rules about wolf hunting. For example, Idaho now allows private contractors to kill wolves, permits year-round […] The post Groups urge federal courts to relist wolves in Montana, Idaho to protect them appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Conservation Groups File A New Lawsuit Aiming To Protect Grizzly Bears From Cattle Ranchers In Montana’s Paradise Valley

Nine conservation organizations filed a lawsuit yesterday to challenge the U.S. Forest Service’s 2021 decision to authorize expanded livestock grazing on six allotments on the east side of Montana’s Paradise Valley. The allotments lie just north of Yellowstone National Park in occupied grizzly bear habitat. Several of the...
America's Best National Parks

The United States has 63 national parks, each unique and a different experience for visitors. Grand Canyon National Park.Image by David Mark/Pixabay. America is home to some of the world's most beautiful and awe-inspiring national parks. The National Park Service (NPS) manages these parks, open to the public for recreational activities such as hiking, camping, and fishing.

