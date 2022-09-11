The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series schedule was released Wednesday with races in downtown Chicago and North Wilkesboro officially announced, while the circuit also will bid farewell to the 2-mile oval in Fontana, Calif. The Duel at Daytona will take place Feb. 16, while the Daytona 500 is scheduled for Feb....

NORTH WILKESBORO, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO