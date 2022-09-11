Read full article on original website
Shelbyville's Brody Boehm and Wil Fox have become key contributors this season for the 3-0 Rams
SHELBYVILLE — The Shelbyville football offense is living up to their Rams name this season. Off to a 3-0 start, the Rams have averaged 43 points a game under the leadership of a new offensive duo — junior quarterback Brody Boehm and senior running back Wil Fox. While...
Bloomington Central Catholic flexes defensive muscle to keep Tolono Unity off the scoreboard 7-0
A stalwart defense refused to yield as Bloomington Central Catholic shutout Tolono Unity 7-0 in an Illinois boys soccer matchup on September 13.
